Knicks very resistant to Immanuel Quickley trade

There were teams with a legitimate interest in Quickley back when the Knicks were listening to offers more intently. I heard multiple decision-makers from other organizations lust over his impressive plus-minus numbers, which they believe paint him as a defensive maestro. But momentum has certainly spun in the opposite direction of a trade — though (and this is always a necessary disclaimer with more than two weeks to go until the deadline), anything can happen . -via The Athletic / January 24, 2023