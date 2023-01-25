Knicks very resistant to Immanuel Quickley trade

The Knicks have changed their tune on Quickley in recent weeks, according to teams in contact with them. New York is now far more resistant to move a third-year guard who has cemented himself as one of the group’s most important players over the past two months.
Source: Fred Katz @ The Athletic
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And the Knicks announce Quickley is a go tonight – available without Fournier. – 6:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Immanuel Quickley is available for tonight’s game against Cleveland.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:47 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Quickley (knee) will be a game-time decision tonight, per Thibs… Evan Fournier is not with the team – his wife gave birth to a baby boy – 6:24 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Evan Fournier is out following the birth of his son. Immanuel Quickley is a game-time decision. Knicks facing the Cavaliers trying to snap a four-game losing streak. – 5:47 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley is TBD for tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. He will warm up and decision will be made after warmups. – 5:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tom Thibodeau says Immanuel Quickley will warm up and see if he’s able to play tonight against the Cavaliers. – 5:46 PM
New York Knicks PR: Immanuel Quickley is available for tonight’s game against Cleveland. -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / January 24, 2023
There were teams with a legitimate interest in Quickley back when the Knicks were listening to offers more intently. I heard multiple decision-makers from other organizations lust over his impressive plus-minus numbers, which they believe paint him as a defensive maestro. But momentum has certainly spun in the opposite direction of a trade — though (and this is always a necessary disclaimer with more than two weeks to go until the deadline), anything can happen. -via The Athletic / January 24, 2023