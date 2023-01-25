Knicks very resistant to Immanuel Quickley trade

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Halftime. Knicks lead the Cavaliers 53-51.
• Randle 22-4-2
• Barrett 9 & 2
• Quickley 7 pts
• Allen 16 & 5
Knicks are 9-15 from deep; Randle 5-7. – 8:43 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Quickley has made a few really good passes already. Had a super nice crosscourt kickout to McBride in the corner a few possessions ago, too – 8:17 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And the Knicks announce Quickley is a go tonight – available without Fournier. – 6:52 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Immanuel Quickley good to go for the Knicks tonight. – 6:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Immanuel Quickley is available for tonight’s game against Cleveland.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com6:47 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Immanuel Quickley (knee) is available tonight vs. Cavs. – 6:47 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Quickley (knee) will be a game-time decision tonight, per Thibs… Evan Fournier is not with the team – his wife gave birth to a baby boy – 6:24 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quickley is a game time decision again. – 5:52 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Evan Fournier is out following the birth of his son. Immanuel Quickley is a game-time decision. Knicks facing the Cavaliers trying to snap a four-game losing streak. – 5:47 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley is TBD for tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. He will warm up and decision will be made after warmups. – 5:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tom Thibodeau says Immanuel Quickley will warm up and see if he’s able to play tonight against the Cavaliers. – 5:46 PM

There were teams with a legitimate interest in Quickley back when the Knicks were listening to offers more intently. I heard multiple decision-makers from other organizations lust over his impressive plus-minus numbers, which they believe paint him as a defensive maestro. But momentum has certainly spun in the opposite direction of a trade — though (and this is always a necessary disclaimer with more than two weeks to go until the deadline), anything can happen. -via The Athletic / January 24, 2023

