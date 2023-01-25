Kyrie Irving wants to stay in Brooklyn?

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is seeking a contract extension, and according to his agent, talks have yet to materialize. “Around Kyrie and staying with the Nets? I have reached out to the Nets regarding this,” his agent Shetellia Irving told Bleacher Report. “We have had no significant conversations to date. The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with the right type of extension, which means the ball is in the Nets’ court to communicate now if their desire is the same.”
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Sixers lead the Nets 75-65. Kyrie Irving has 18 points, Seth with 16, Clax, 13. Ben Simmons hasn’t had the aggressive start he did the last time here. Just one shot, two assists and three rebounds. Nets need stops and more scoring help aside from those three. – 8:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Montrezl Harrell got T’d up before the Nets’ timeout. Kyrie Irving makes the free throw. – 8:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie and Shake compete for best finisher in the league 🙃 pic.twitter.com/Tv549Ws5We – 8:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sixers have built their lead up to nine, lead 61-52 with 7:17 left in the first half. Kyrie Irving had something to say to either the refs or the Sixers as he walked toward the Nets bench. Looks like Harrell said something to Claxton after that layup. – 8:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This is from last night, but worth mentioning:
If Mark Williams, James Bouknight and Kai Jones aren’t going to play when the Hornets are terrible, have a bunch of injuries and are getting killed, when are they are going to play?
What are we waiting for in Charlotte on the kids? – 8:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
END OF Q1: Nets 41, Sixers 41
Both teams are playing pretty solid basketball. The Nets have held Joel Embiid to just 1/5 FG, and his only bucket came cherry-picking. Kyrie Irving has 10 early points. So does Seth Curry, back in Philly. Ben Simmons has not attempted a shot. – 8:22 PM
END OF Q1: Nets 41, Sixers 41
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets and Sixers tied at 41. The energy for this game has been awesome. The whistles have not. Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry each have 10 points. Sixers started 6-for-9 from 3. Nets are 6-for-8 from deep. Offense! – 8:21 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Philly fans are going nuts after the replays showed that Kyrie flop that Embiid got called for a foul on. Doc Rivers waived off the challenge. – 8:09 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Philly are going nuts after the replays showed that Kyrie flop that Embiid got called for a foul on. Doc Rivers waived off the challenge. – 8:08 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Think that’s a good non-challenge by Doc. Joel would’ve gotten called for Kyrie getting his arm wrapped up, even if that was one of the flops of the century. – 8:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving is kicking his feet into the court. Either the court is slippery or it’s the bottom of his shoes. – 8:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kyrie Irving just got two foul shots for slipping on the ground, and the crowd here is displeased.
Very, very amped up atmosphere here at Wells Fargo, as you’d expect today. – 8:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving’s agent made his desire to stay in Brooklyn long-term known Wednesday.
“The ball is in the Nets’ court.”
On Irving’s future and a franchise-altering decision for Brooklyn: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kyri… – 7:56 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden must’ve bulked up a little to post up Kyrie tonite pic.twitter.com/SYfBr6qunb – 7:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving’s agent says there haven’t yet been significant contract extension conversations with the Nets. trib.al/AVluYgT – 7:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Usual starters for the Nets tonight against the Sixers: Simmons, Irving, O’Neale, Harris, Claxton. #Netsworld – 7:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving’s agent Shetellia Irving on his desire for an extension with the Nets:
Via @Chris Haynes. pic.twitter.com/y1Q9BllELL – 6:18 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving seeking contract extension, agent Shetellia Irving tells @BleacherReport: “The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with right type of extension, which means ball is in Nets’ court to communicate if their desire is the same.” bleacherreport.com/articles/10063… – 6:16 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Doc Rivers on playing #Nets without Kevin Durant: “They’re still pretty good though without (him). Kyrie Irving I hear is pretty terrific.” #76ers #Sixers – 5:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Doc Rivers on 76ers potentially overlooking Nets without KD:
Doc Rivers on 76ers potentially overlooking Nets without KD:
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers asked if the Sixers would overlook the Nets without Kevin Durant: “They have a guy named Kyrie Irving who is pretty good.” – 5:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets coming brings me back to that Nov. game Paul Reed dropped 19 pts, 10 reb, 2 blocks, 2 steals game high +21, helping a team w/o Embiid, Harden, or Maxey Beat a team WITH Durant, Kyrie, Simmons.
Sixers won 5/8 short handed w/Reed a regular then he was demoted.
This is fine. – 3:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Philly’s Montrezl Harrell says worrying about Nic Claxton isn’t part of their def game plan “Kyrie Irving is the head of that snake.” pic.twitter.com/lI525gJTmi – 11:33 AM
Irving is in the final year of his deal. If an extension cannot be reached, he would become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season and is expected to have ample interest from around the league. Irving is eligible for a max extension of four years and roughly $200 million. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2023
Erik Slater: Kyrie on Nets figuring out KD’s absence: “This is just a message for everyone at home: 1st option, 2nd option, 3rd option, it don’t fucking matter to me… The objective of this team sport is to win basketball games, not identify 1 person to carry everybody every single night.” -via Twitter @erikslater_ / January 23, 2023
HoopsHype: Kyrie Irving: “I’m proud of the guys. Obviously, it’s one win, but when you’re on a bit of a losing streak, you know, everything can feel exacerbated, everything could feel like it’s pressure. But, I feel like we’re rising to the challenge and tonight we proved that on the road.” pic.twitter.com/hMVqyxJpd1 -via Twitter @hoopshype / January 21, 2023