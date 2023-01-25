Lakers, Suns, Bucks interested in Eric Gordon?

Gordon has another season on his contract at $20.9 million, but it’s non-guaranteed (until June 28) unless his team wins the title or he’s named an All-Star. That extra year gives the Rockets time to wait for the best offer. A compromise might consist of a pick swap, with Houston using the Milwaukee Bucks’ first (projected to be around No. 25) it has from the 2021 P.J. Tucker trade. The Rockets run the risk of a diminishing return, but Gordon seems likely to be dealt by the deadline. Interested teams include the Suns, Lakers and Bucks.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
That’s it: Rockets losing streak ends at 13. Monster game for Jalen Green (42 points). Sengun outplays Gobert. Eric Gordon with some timely plays in the second half. Houston needed that one. – 10:35 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and Eric Gordon all on the floor as the Rockets lead by 1 in the 4th.
Jae’Sean Tate post-up.
I mean, what in the good hell? – 10:15 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
No player is more allergic to giving Alperen Sengun a post-entry pass than Eric Gordon. – 10:02 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Marc Davis with a late whistle on Tari Eason and Eric Gordon just shakes his head – 9:25 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Eric Gordon did all the Eric Gordon things after a Marc Davis no-call at the rim. Davis did not T him up this time – 8:37 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
All this drama and none of it involved Marc Davis and Eric Gordon. What a let down – 8:28 PM
More on this storyline
Adam Spolane: Alperen Sengun: “I had some bull shit turnovers at the end of the game.” Eric Gordon: “You don’t need no interpreter for that.” -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / January 24, 2023
The Pistons are seeking first-round capital at minimum for Bojan Bogdanovic just like Rockets are seeking a first-round pick for Eric Gordon, sources said. But there are plenty of buyers willing to part with multiple second-rounders, like the Bucks’ efforts to turn Grayson Allen and seconds into a postseason upgrade for Milwaukee. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 23, 2023
The Bucks, who surrendered four second-round pick for Nikola Mirotic at the 2019 trade deadline, are exploring a similar approach as they pursue Rockets wing Eric Gordon. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 21, 2023