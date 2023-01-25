NBA admits Donovan Mitchell was fouled twice in final minute of defeat to Knicks in missed calls

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (groin strain) is officially listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Houston. – 5:38 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
In its 2-minute report, the NBA determined that Isaiah Hartenstein fouled Donovan Mitchell on this crucial play last night. Mitchell would’ve been at the line with a chance to tie. Mitchell was also fouled by RJ Barrett on a previous drive with under a minute left, the NBA ruled. pic.twitter.com/ozPDknT3R4 – 5:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell was right. After the game, he spoke about foul calls he should have gotten late against the Knicks. Last Two Minute Report shows him getting fouled on two shot attempts in the final minute, including the game-tying attempt against Isaiah Hartenstein. – 5:01 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
NBA’s Last Two Minute Report says that #Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell was fouled twice on drives to the basket last night in the final minute of the game. Neither one of them were whistled on the floor. – 4:59 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
J.B. Bickerstaff said the #Cavs did individual skill work, some shooting and competition today for their practice here in New York before they head to Houston.
Donovan Mitchell did not participate today. Bickerstaff was not sure yet about his availability for tomorrow. – 2:35 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Isaiah Hartenstein’s defensive play on Donovan Mitchell — and another Julius Randle offensive performance — key as Knicks top Cavaliers, end skid newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:19 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Donovan Mitchell returns, but so does his groin pain late as Cavs fall to Knicks. (from @AP) apnews.com/article/569552… – 8:44 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs got 12 points from the bench tonight. Twelve. Donovan Mitchell can shoulder the blame all he wants. It’s what leaders do. But with its five starters on the court, Cleveland obliterated New York by 16 points. The flimsy bench got steamrolled. – 3:33 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
After his game-deciding contest at the rim vs Donovan Mitchell, Isaiah Hartenstein noted he’s ‘not playing as good as I’m supposed to be playing. I’m kind of letting the fans down, the city down a little bit.’ His focus? ‘Keep getting better and keep representing for New York.’ – 11:52 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell had two New York homecomings this season. And right when things seemed like they couldn’t have been worse than the first clunker, he was left writhing on the floor in pain and gingerly walking to the locker room late Tuesday night
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/d… – 11:17 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell said he went up to try and dunk the ball, and both his legs cramped and his groin tightened up on him. – 10:35 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
In the last 2 minutes of a game within 1 possession this year Donovan Mitchell is shooting 5 of 23 (22%) and 1 of 7 (14%) from three
He closed last year 2 of 12 and 0 for 2 from 3
Since last Feb 1st he is 7 for 35 (20%) in the final 2 mns of a 1 possession game and 1 of 9 frm 3 – 10:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell said his injured groin locked up on him and both legs cramped up on the final shot attempt. He was frustrated by the injury and his late-game performance. – 10:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Donovan Mitchell said both of his legs cramped up and his groin tightened up on him. Mitchell had missed the past week with groin soreness. – 10:17 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Strong contest at the rim by Isaiah Hartenstein prevents Donovan Mitchell from scoring on Cavs’ final possession, sealing NYK’s 105-103 win. Julius Randle led NYK with 36 pts, 14 rebs & 4 assists. Randle hit 8 of 12 3-pt attempts; NYK was +11 in Hartenstein’s 23 minutes. – 10:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Talk about a rough final few minutes for Donovan Mitchell.
Sheesh – 9:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is finally up and walking gingerly back to the locker room. – 9:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Donovan Mitchell gets stoned again at the rim by Isaiah Hartenstein, but then manages to get the ball to Evan Mobley for a turnaround jumper that missed and the Knicks win.
Much more important, though, is that Mitchell is still down on the court and grabbing at his right leg. – 9:56 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is down on the ground after the game, he seems like he’s in a lot of pain. – 9:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is writing in pain after his last-second miss at the rim. – 9:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Two rough trips for Donovan Mitchell late – gets stripped by RJ Barrett and then blocked by Isaiah Hartenstein inside the final 90 seconds with Cleveland down 3. New York now leads by 5 with 41.1 to go after a wild fourth quarter. Really big minutes from Hartenstein late for NYK. – 9:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell creates an absurd amount of space with his stepback for a guy that’s his size. – 9:40 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
That 3 ended a streak of five straight misses by #Cavs Donovan Mitchell after his terrific start. – 9:05 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first quarter, Knicks lead the #Cavs 34-27. Cavs shot 11 of 25 (44%) from the field and 5 of 11 (45.5%) from 3.
Donovan Mitchell has a team-high 7 points in the first quarter, followed by Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen with 6 points each. – 8:07 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Donovan Mitchell 3 spins out and the Knicks don’t surrender 30 points in the first quarter – and lead 34-27 thanks to 17 from Randle. PF’s Randle and Toppin combined to shoot 8-for-11 for 22 points. – 8:07 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five tonight here against the Knicks: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:18 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell returning from 3-game absence tonight, WILL PLAY against Knicks
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/c… – 6:25 PM
Cleveland: Donovan Mitchell (left groin strain) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s game against New York. -via HoopsHype / January 23, 2023
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell is listed as OUT now on the 5:30 NBA injury report. -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / January 20, 2023