Nets actively looking for upgrades ahead of trade deadline, Joe Harris, Curry, Mills could be involved in trades

One Eastern Conference executive shared with Heavy Sports where things stand with Atlanta and Collins and the likelihood that the Nets would be able to get a deal done for the sixth-year forward. “What you are seeing with Collins now is that the Hawks want him to be treated like an All-Star, they want a big-time return for Collins—not quite like the Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell trades, but something in that neighborhood. And everyone else looks at him like he’s a guy who is owed $100 million over the next four years and is having the worst year of his career. The Nets can build a package around Joe Harris to make the money match, and add in Royce O’Neale and Cam Thomas . -via Heavy.com / January 10, 2023