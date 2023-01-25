Live stream: Nets 65, 76ers 75

The Brooklyn Nets (29-17) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (30-16) at Wells Fargo Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 25, 2023
Brooklyn Nets 65, Philadelphia 76ers 75 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Ben Simmons decides to pass instead of shoot when near the rim. Crowd instantly goes wild: pic.twitter.com/lzZXFuqmMt – 8:55 PM
Ben Simmons decides to pass instead of shoot when near the rim. Crowd instantly goes wild: pic.twitter.com/lzZXFuqmMt – 8:55 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets trail the #Sixers 75-65 at the half. They got outscored 34-24 in the second quarter – and 10-2 off turnovers, getting punished for their sloppy passing. – 8:53 PM
#Nets trail the #Sixers 75-65 at the half. They got outscored 34-24 in the second quarter – and 10-2 off turnovers, getting punished for their sloppy passing. – 8:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Been doing this traveling beat writer thing for a while. Tonight’s the first time I had a flight board after several delays, only to sit on the runway for 90 minutes and then turn around to have us deboard again because of another delay. We’ll see if I make it to Brooklyn lol – 8:53 PM
Been doing this traveling beat writer thing for a while. Tonight’s the first time I had a flight board after several delays, only to sit on the runway for 90 minutes and then turn around to have us deboard again because of another delay. We’ll see if I make it to Brooklyn lol – 8:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
That’s in the running for Ben Simmons’ worst offensive half of the season. – 8:51 PM
That’s in the running for Ben Simmons’ worst offensive half of the season. – 8:51 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers lead 75-65 at the half. They’re shooting 55.8% from the field, 11-19 from 3, have 7 offensive rebounds on just 19 missed shots and have gone 16-17 from the line.
Embiid and Melton have 13 each, but it’s Tyrese Maxey with 16 off the bench to lead the way so far. – 8:51 PM
Sixers lead 75-65 at the half. They’re shooting 55.8% from the field, 11-19 from 3, have 7 offensive rebounds on just 19 missed shots and have gone 16-17 from the line.
Embiid and Melton have 13 each, but it’s Tyrese Maxey with 16 off the bench to lead the way so far. – 8:51 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid with a monster dunk the gets a deflection to cause a turnover and has words for Simmons. pic.twitter.com/Pkiji3Y7wV – 8:50 PM
Embiid with a monster dunk the gets a deflection to cause a turnover and has words for Simmons. pic.twitter.com/Pkiji3Y7wV – 8:50 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 75, Nets 65. Both teams are shooting more than 55 percent from the floor, but the Sixers have turned nine Nets turnovers into 16 points. Maxey with 16 off the bench. Embiid with 13-5-3 but is 4-of-11 from the floor. Simmons with 0 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists. – 8:50 PM
Halftime: Sixers 75, Nets 65. Both teams are shooting more than 55 percent from the floor, but the Sixers have turned nine Nets turnovers into 16 points. Maxey with 16 off the bench. Embiid with 13-5-3 but is 4-of-11 from the floor. Simmons with 0 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists. – 8:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Sixers lead the Nets 75-65. Kyrie Irving has 18 points, Seth with 16, Clax, 13. Ben Simmons hasn’t had the aggressive start he did the last time here. Just one shot, two assists and three rebounds. Nets need stops and more scoring help aside from those three. – 8:50 PM
Halftime: Sixers lead the Nets 75-65. Kyrie Irving has 18 points, Seth with 16, Clax, 13. Ben Simmons hasn’t had the aggressive start he did the last time here. Just one shot, two assists and three rebounds. Nets need stops and more scoring help aside from those three. – 8:50 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Ben Simmons refusing to shoot and the crowd laughing at him is the best comedy on TV put it on HBO Max – 8:50 PM
Ben Simmons refusing to shoot and the crowd laughing at him is the best comedy on TV put it on HBO Max – 8:50 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Nets, 75-65, at halftime.
Maxey: 16 PTS / 6-8 fg / 4-5 3fg
Embiid: 13 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Melton: 13 PTS – 8:49 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Nets, 75-65, at halftime.
Maxey: 16 PTS / 6-8 fg / 4-5 3fg
Embiid: 13 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Melton: 13 PTS – 8:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Just about the only thing Ben Simmons has done well tonight is guard Joel Embiid in the post.
I count 0-4 for Joel in those spots. – 8:49 PM
Just about the only thing Ben Simmons has done well tonight is guard Joel Embiid in the post.
I count 0-4 for Joel in those spots. – 8:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Harden through the legs of Simmons to Embiid!” Fans rejoice pic.twitter.com/dp5pSdIMKi – 8:47 PM
“Harden through the legs of Simmons to Embiid!” Fans rejoice pic.twitter.com/dp5pSdIMKi – 8:47 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Nets-Sixers tonight was only the fifth game since 1995 where both teams scored at least 41 in the first quarter. – 8:44 PM
Nets-Sixers tonight was only the fifth game since 1995 where both teams scored at least 41 in the first quarter. – 8:44 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid with the defense. Harden with the savy outlet. Let the young guys run and finish. pic.twitter.com/oqRB4w9RWa – 8:44 PM
Embiid with the defense. Harden with the savy outlet. Let the young guys run and finish. pic.twitter.com/oqRB4w9RWa – 8:44 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Eagles legend Donovan McNabb is in the building tonight for Sixers vs. Nets – 8:43 PM
#Eagles legend Donovan McNabb is in the building tonight for Sixers vs. Nets – 8:43 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons was Brooklyn’s best player, and one of the best on the floor, in his return to Philly on Nov. 22.
He does not look like he wants to play tonight and it’s killing the Nets right now. – 8:43 PM
Ben Simmons was Brooklyn’s best player, and one of the best on the floor, in his return to Philly on Nov. 22.
He does not look like he wants to play tonight and it’s killing the Nets right now. – 8:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Whatever worked against Joel Embiid in the first quarter is not as effective in the second. Embiid is up to 13 point and 5 rebounds. He’s beginning to impose his will on the Nets: – 8:42 PM
Whatever worked against Joel Embiid in the first quarter is not as effective in the second. Embiid is up to 13 point and 5 rebounds. He’s beginning to impose his will on the Nets: – 8:42 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid is waving the crowd on. Hyped up after a thunderous dunk to beat the block trap. – 8:42 PM
Embiid is waving the crowd on. Hyped up after a thunderous dunk to beat the block trap. – 8:42 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Crowd goes crazy as Ben Simmons misses the only shot he has taken this game. – 8:40 PM
Crowd goes crazy as Ben Simmons misses the only shot he has taken this game. – 8:40 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Maxey has been so good in these “all bench lineups” that it’s actually worked the last few games. – 8:39 PM
Maxey has been so good in these “all bench lineups” that it’s actually worked the last few games. – 8:39 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tyrese Maxey hits Nic Claxton with the James Harden step back. Very comfortable shooting over one of the best vertical contests in the game. pic.twitter.com/CTwK6DDTg4 – 8:39 PM
Tyrese Maxey hits Nic Claxton with the James Harden step back. Very comfortable shooting over one of the best vertical contests in the game. pic.twitter.com/CTwK6DDTg4 – 8:39 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
End of 1, New Orleans 34 Minnesota 26. Brandon Ingram only played 3:41 and didn’t score.
Game within the game: will this game finish before Sixers-Nets? Already made up 6 minutes on them. – 8:38 PM
End of 1, New Orleans 34 Minnesota 26. Brandon Ingram only played 3:41 and didn’t score.
Game within the game: will this game finish before Sixers-Nets? Already made up 6 minutes on them. – 8:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons hasn’t come close to attempting a shot with 5 minutes left in the 1st half.
Just not gonna cut it. – 8:38 PM
Ben Simmons hasn’t come close to attempting a shot with 5 minutes left in the 1st half.
Just not gonna cut it. – 8:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Simmons just went for the lob on Embiid, didn’t work. Harden throws a fullcourt pass down to Melton. – 8:37 PM
Simmons just went for the lob on Embiid, didn’t work. Harden throws a fullcourt pass down to Melton. – 8:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton just shook James Harden out of his shoes with a Euro in the short roll.
His self-creation in those spots has gotten so much better. – 8:36 PM
Nic Claxton just shook James Harden out of his shoes with a Euro in the short roll.
His self-creation in those spots has gotten so much better. – 8:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Montrezl Harrell got T’d up before the Nets’ timeout. Kyrie Irving makes the free throw. – 8:35 PM
Montrezl Harrell got T’d up before the Nets’ timeout. Kyrie Irving makes the free throw. – 8:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie and Shake compete for best finisher in the league 🙃 pic.twitter.com/Tv549Ws5We – 8:33 PM
Kyrie and Shake compete for best finisher in the league 🙃 pic.twitter.com/Tv549Ws5We – 8:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
I know Shake’s got the “microwave” nickname on this team but Maxey’s bursts are already becoming routine. He’s got 16 points in 10 minutes on 6-of-8 shooting, including 4-of-5 from deep. – 8:32 PM
I know Shake’s got the “microwave” nickname on this team but Maxey’s bursts are already becoming routine. He’s got 16 points in 10 minutes on 6-of-8 shooting, including 4-of-5 from deep. – 8:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sixers have built their lead up to nine, lead 61-52 with 7:17 left in the first half. Kyrie Irving had something to say to either the refs or the Sixers as he walked toward the Nets bench. Looks like Harrell said something to Claxton after that layup. – 8:32 PM
Sixers have built their lead up to nine, lead 61-52 with 7:17 left in the first half. Kyrie Irving had something to say to either the refs or the Sixers as he walked toward the Nets bench. Looks like Harrell said something to Claxton after that layup. – 8:32 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tyrese Maxey is going insane. Has gotten 2 absurd shooter’s touches, just drilled a stepback on a nasty crossover. He’s got 16 in 10 minutes off the bench to lead the Sixers. PHI up 61-52 with 7:17 to go in 2Q. – 8:32 PM
Tyrese Maxey is going insane. Has gotten 2 absurd shooter’s touches, just drilled a stepback on a nasty crossover. He’s got 16 in 10 minutes off the bench to lead the Sixers. PHI up 61-52 with 7:17 to go in 2Q. – 8:32 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
That Clax block requires additional angles 😤 pic.twitter.com/UN7XTsnMW3 – 8:31 PM
That Clax block requires additional angles 😤 pic.twitter.com/UN7XTsnMW3 – 8:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Montrezl Harrell just scored on Nic Claxton in the low post and grilled Claxton on the way to the bench after Jacque Vaughn called a timeout. – 8:31 PM
Montrezl Harrell just scored on Nic Claxton in the low post and grilled Claxton on the way to the bench after Jacque Vaughn called a timeout. – 8:31 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tyrese Maxey might win Sixth Man of the Year based off this one game. – 8:31 PM
Tyrese Maxey might win Sixth Man of the Year based off this one game. – 8:31 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Maxey sending Claxton to the shadow realm one stepback at a time – 8:31 PM
Maxey sending Claxton to the shadow realm one stepback at a time – 8:31 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
An “all bench look” with Maxey out here. Really not pretty scheme but Trez saves the day. Seems like Doc is just trying to bleed clock with these lineups. Still curious- perplexed why Harden doesn’t lead these none Embiid minutes. pic.twitter.com/xpquQtf3ig – 8:31 PM
An “all bench look” with Maxey out here. Really not pretty scheme but Trez saves the day. Seems like Doc is just trying to bleed clock with these lineups. Still curious- perplexed why Harden doesn’t lead these none Embiid minutes. pic.twitter.com/xpquQtf3ig – 8:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Tyrese Maxey has gotten two pretty incredible rolls on threes here in the 2nd.
Sixers are 10/15 from deep. – 8:30 PM
Tyrese Maxey has gotten two pretty incredible rolls on threes here in the 2nd.
Sixers are 10/15 from deep. – 8:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tyrese Maxey has gotten the shooters bounce on both 3s tonight. – 8:29 PM
Tyrese Maxey has gotten the shooters bounce on both 3s tonight. – 8:29 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
That Maxey-Milton backcourt has some nice things percolating. Recently wrote about their past in the DFW, and spearheading the Sixers’ second unit inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 8:29 PM
That Maxey-Milton backcourt has some nice things percolating. Recently wrote about their past in the DFW, and spearheading the Sixers’ second unit inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 8:29 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Another strong start off the bench for Maxey, who’s got 10 points on 4-of-5 from the floor and a little skip after that last long ball bounced in. – 8:27 PM
Another strong start off the bench for Maxey, who’s got 10 points on 4-of-5 from the floor and a little skip after that last long ball bounced in. – 8:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
I like Jacque Vaughn getting Nic Claxton back in the game quickly while Joel Embiid is out. He’s got a chance to wreak a lot of havoc defensively against this bench unit for Philly. – 8:25 PM
I like Jacque Vaughn getting Nic Claxton back in the game quickly while Joel Embiid is out. He’s got a chance to wreak a lot of havoc defensively against this bench unit for Philly. – 8:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Montrezl Harrell and Nic Claxton in the game at the same time – 8:24 PM
Montrezl Harrell and Nic Claxton in the game at the same time – 8:24 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets and 76ers tied at 41 after the 1st.
That is the sixth quarter in franchise history (and the only first quarter) in which the Nets and their opponent both tallied 40+ points. – 8:24 PM
Nets and 76ers tied at 41 after the 1st.
That is the sixth quarter in franchise history (and the only first quarter) in which the Nets and their opponent both tallied 40+ points. – 8:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This is from last night, but worth mentioning:
If Mark Williams, James Bouknight and Kai Jones aren’t going to play when the Hornets are terrible, have a bunch of injuries and are getting killed, when are they are going to play?
What are we waiting for in Charlotte on the kids? – 8:23 PM
This is from last night, but worth mentioning:
If Mark Williams, James Bouknight and Kai Jones aren’t going to play when the Hornets are terrible, have a bunch of injuries and are getting killed, when are they are going to play?
What are we waiting for in Charlotte on the kids? – 8:23 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Plenty of points in the opening frame pic.twitter.com/4arEgKVqfT – 8:23 PM
Plenty of points in the opening frame pic.twitter.com/4arEgKVqfT – 8:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
END OF Q1: Nets 41, Sixers 41
Both teams are playing pretty solid basketball. The Nets have held Joel Embiid to just 1/5 FG, and his only bucket came cherry-picking. Kyrie Irving has 10 early points. So does Seth Curry, back in Philly. Ben Simmons has not attempted a shot. – 8:22 PM
END OF Q1: Nets 41, Sixers 41
Both teams are playing pretty solid basketball. The Nets have held Joel Embiid to just 1/5 FG, and his only bucket came cherry-picking. Kyrie Irving has 10 early points. So does Seth Curry, back in Philly. Ben Simmons has not attempted a shot. – 8:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets and #Sixers tied 41-all after a feisty first quarter. Brooklyn shooting .722, Philadelphia .550 but 6-of-9 from deep. – 8:22 PM
#Nets and #Sixers tied 41-all after a feisty first quarter. Brooklyn shooting .722, Philadelphia .550 but 6-of-9 from deep. – 8:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets and Sixers tied at 41. The energy for this game has been awesome. The whistles have not. Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry each have 10 points. Sixers started 6-for-9 from 3. Nets are 6-for-8 from deep. Offense! – 8:21 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets and Sixers tied at 41. The energy for this game has been awesome. The whistles have not. Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry each have 10 points. Sixers started 6-for-9 from 3. Nets are 6-for-8 from deep. Offense! – 8:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 41, Nets 41 at (mercifully) the end of the first. Nets went 13-of-18 from the floor, while Sixers were 11-of-20. Melton has 11 points on 3-of-3 from deep. Embiid with 6-3-2 but 1-of-5 from the floor. Simmons did not take a shot in the frame. – 8:21 PM
Sixers 41, Nets 41 at (mercifully) the end of the first. Nets went 13-of-18 from the floor, while Sixers were 11-of-20. Melton has 11 points on 3-of-3 from deep. Embiid with 6-3-2 but 1-of-5 from the floor. Simmons did not take a shot in the frame. – 8:21 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Even besides all of the extracurricular stuff, pretty crazy first quarter.
Brooklyn shot 73 percent from the field, 6-8 from deep and took 12 free throws. The game is tied. – 8:21 PM
Even besides all of the extracurricular stuff, pretty crazy first quarter.
Brooklyn shot 73 percent from the field, 6-8 from deep and took 12 free throws. The game is tied. – 8:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Here’s my takeaway from the first real quarter of Nets-Sixers this year (even without Kevin Durant playing):
Man, would this be an incredible playoff series.
After 1: Nets 41, Sixers 41. 13 fouls, four technicals, 25 foul shots and a whole lot of trash talking back and forth. – 8:21 PM
Here’s my takeaway from the first real quarter of Nets-Sixers this year (even without Kevin Durant playing):
Man, would this be an incredible playoff series.
After 1: Nets 41, Sixers 41. 13 fouls, four technicals, 25 foul shots and a whole lot of trash talking back and forth. – 8:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons has not looked at the rim yet.
Just had the ball two feet from the basket and passed to a covered Yuta Watanabe in the corner. – 8:18 PM
Ben Simmons has not looked at the rim yet.
Just had the ball two feet from the basket and passed to a covered Yuta Watanabe in the corner. – 8:18 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid tonight reminding me a little of his second game of the season vs. Milwaukee. We’d learn he was playing through a foot issue. But he looked like he was pressing trying to dunk on Brook Lopez. Both national tv games too – 8:18 PM
Embiid tonight reminding me a little of his second game of the season vs. Milwaukee. We’d learn he was playing through a foot issue. But he looked like he was pressing trying to dunk on Brook Lopez. Both national tv games too – 8:18 PM
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
At this rate, the game will finish by midnight, sources say #NetsWorld – 8:15 PM
At this rate, the game will finish by midnight, sources say #NetsWorld – 8:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Some red-hot shooting so far.
The Nets and 76ers are a combined 11/16 from three. – 8:15 PM
Some red-hot shooting so far.
The Nets and 76ers are a combined 11/16 from three. – 8:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
It’s pretty clear early that both teams want this game. Both teams have denied that there’s extra motivation tonight, but the Sixers are shooting 50%FG/66%3PT and the Nets are up to 75%FG/70% 3PT in the first quarter. – 8:15 PM
It’s pretty clear early that both teams want this game. Both teams have denied that there’s extra motivation tonight, but the Sixers are shooting 50%FG/66%3PT and the Nets are up to 75%FG/70% 3PT in the first quarter. – 8:15 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Game has negative rhythm with all of the fouls, Sixers also trying a little too hard to get Embiid isos vs. just running their offense. Things will likely settle down in the second quarter – 8:14 PM
Game has negative rhythm with all of the fouls, Sixers also trying a little too hard to get Embiid isos vs. just running their offense. Things will likely settle down in the second quarter – 8:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Philly fans weren’t happy about this foul call on Embiid. pic.twitter.com/uUlxNYhwFN – 8:14 PM
Philly fans weren’t happy about this foul call on Embiid. pic.twitter.com/uUlxNYhwFN – 8:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Claxton and Embiid get double technicals. Embiid still jawing at Clax. pic.twitter.com/LchZXub2d1 – 8:12 PM
Claxton and Embiid get double technicals. Embiid still jawing at Clax. pic.twitter.com/LchZXub2d1 – 8:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid and Nic Claxton both got technical fouls after a long chat during these free throws as both were subbed out. We are now up to four technicals and 12 foul calls in nine minutes. – 8:12 PM
Joel Embiid and Nic Claxton both got technical fouls after a long chat during these free throws as both were subbed out. We are now up to four technicals and 12 foul calls in nine minutes. – 8:12 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Double technicals now. Embiid had some choice words for Nic Claxton at the free throw line. – 8:12 PM
Double technicals now. Embiid had some choice words for Nic Claxton at the free throw line. – 8:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joel Embiid and Nic Claxton are jawing with each other while Royce O’Neale is at the foul line. Double technicals have been assessed. – 8:12 PM
Joel Embiid and Nic Claxton are jawing with each other while Royce O’Neale is at the foul line. Double technicals have been assessed. – 8:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Claxton blocks Embiid at the rim, but Embiid scores his first bucket on the next trip down. – 8:11 PM
Claxton blocks Embiid at the rim, but Embiid scores his first bucket on the next trip down. – 8:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The official who called the tech on Harden, that’s gotta be book marked and remembered and looked into. Players do that alllllll the time. How can a player know on a given night it’ll he called? – 8:11 PM
The official who called the tech on Harden, that’s gotta be book marked and remembered and looked into. Players do that alllllll the time. How can a player know on a given night it’ll he called? – 8:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton just punched a Joel Embiid dunk attempt. Incredible block. – 8:11 PM
Nic Claxton just punched a Joel Embiid dunk attempt. Incredible block. – 8:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton just STUFFED Joel Embiid at the rim. What a block. – 8:10 PM
Nic Claxton just STUFFED Joel Embiid at the rim. What a block. – 8:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have done a decent job of guarding Joel Embiid in the first quarter. They are sending the double on the drive. Embiid is 0/3 from the field and had 4 points at the foul line. – 8:10 PM
The Nets have done a decent job of guarding Joel Embiid in the first quarter. They are sending the double on the drive. Embiid is 0/3 from the field and had 4 points at the foul line. – 8:10 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Philly fans are going nuts after the replays showed that Kyrie flop that Embiid got called for a foul on. Doc Rivers waived off the challenge. – 8:09 PM
The Philly fans are going nuts after the replays showed that Kyrie flop that Embiid got called for a foul on. Doc Rivers waived off the challenge. – 8:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden gets a tech for bouncing the ball into the Stantion. Which is confusing since players get away with this all the time without whistles. pic.twitter.com/vA7UvQrEcS – 8:09 PM
Harden gets a tech for bouncing the ball into the Stantion. Which is confusing since players get away with this all the time without whistles. pic.twitter.com/vA7UvQrEcS – 8:09 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Philly are going nuts after the replays showed that Kyrie flop that Embiid got called for a foul on. Doc Rivers waived off the challenge. – 8:08 PM
The Philly are going nuts after the replays showed that Kyrie flop that Embiid got called for a foul on. Doc Rivers waived off the challenge. – 8:08 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Think that’s a good non-challenge by Doc. Joel would’ve gotten called for Kyrie getting his arm wrapped up, even if that was one of the flops of the century. – 8:08 PM
Think that’s a good non-challenge by Doc. Joel would’ve gotten called for Kyrie getting his arm wrapped up, even if that was one of the flops of the century. – 8:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving is kicking his feet into the court. Either the court is slippery or it’s the bottom of his shoes. – 8:08 PM
Kyrie Irving is kicking his feet into the court. Either the court is slippery or it’s the bottom of his shoes. – 8:08 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Technical foul on James Harden. Both teams have gotten T’d up in this first quarter. Seems like the officials, with Adam Silver in attendance, might be trying to keep control of a game that has a lot of backstory. – 8:08 PM
Technical foul on James Harden. Both teams have gotten T’d up in this first quarter. Seems like the officials, with Adam Silver in attendance, might be trying to keep control of a game that has a lot of backstory. – 8:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kyrie Irving just got two foul shots for slipping on the ground, and the crowd here is displeased.
Very, very amped up atmosphere here at Wells Fargo, as you’d expect today. – 8:07 PM
Kyrie Irving just got two foul shots for slipping on the ground, and the crowd here is displeased.
Very, very amped up atmosphere here at Wells Fargo, as you’d expect today. – 8:07 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
An ideal game to use players like Paul Reed. Not only did he drop 19 and 10 in a win last time Nets came to Phi, you can use his fouls to send Claxton and Simmons to the line. – 8:06 PM
An ideal game to use players like Paul Reed. Not only did he drop 19 and 10 in a win last time Nets came to Phi, you can use his fouls to send Claxton and Simmons to the line. – 8:06 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
What’s the record for combined points in a quarter? Sixers vs Nets could threaten for 90 at this rate.
The Nets are shooting 10-13 from the field and still trail by 6. – 8:04 PM
What’s the record for combined points in a quarter? Sixers vs Nets could threaten for 90 at this rate.
The Nets are shooting 10-13 from the field and still trail by 6. – 8:04 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Will one of the four games scheduled to tip at 8:10 PM ET finish before 76ers/Nets?
YES -110
NO -110 – 8:02 PM
Will one of the four games scheduled to tip at 8:10 PM ET finish before 76ers/Nets?
YES -110
NO -110 – 8:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
James Harden was just tripping over his own feet trying to take Nic Claxton in isolation.
The beard was in jail there. – 8:00 PM
James Harden was just tripping over his own feet trying to take Nic Claxton in isolation.
The beard was in jail there. – 8:00 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
PJ Tucker had just 12 made free throws on the season coming into tonight’s game against the Nets. He has 4 in the first five minutes so far tonight. – 8:00 PM
PJ Tucker had just 12 made free throws on the season coming into tonight’s game against the Nets. He has 4 in the first five minutes so far tonight. – 8:00 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
We have barely reached the halfway mark of the 1st qtr and Nets have 5 fouls and 76ers have shot 9 FTs – 7:59 PM
We have barely reached the halfway mark of the 1st qtr and Nets have 5 fouls and 76ers have shot 9 FTs – 7:59 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid’s foot soreness likely showing on those last two layups by the Nets. Seems relatively quiet in the Center so far on tv at least. – 7:59 PM
Embiid’s foot soreness likely showing on those last two layups by the Nets. Seems relatively quiet in the Center so far on tv at least. – 7:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Nets are 5-of-6 from the floor, but the Sixers are 4-of-5 from deep and 9-of-9 from the FT line. Result: A 21-12 lead four minutes into this game. – 7:58 PM
Nets are 5-of-6 from the floor, but the Sixers are 4-of-5 from deep and 9-of-9 from the FT line. Result: A 21-12 lead four minutes into this game. – 7:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
A small pocket of Nets fans are attempting to cheer their players on here in Philly, but every time a Brooklyn chant breaks out, Sixers fans follow the player’s name with “SUCKS!” – 7:57 PM
A small pocket of Nets fans are attempting to cheer their players on here in Philly, but every time a Brooklyn chant breaks out, Sixers fans follow the player’s name with “SUCKS!” – 7:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving’s agent made his desire to stay in Brooklyn long-term known Wednesday.
“The ball is in the Nets’ court.”
On Irving’s future and a franchise-altering decision for Brooklyn: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kyri… – 7:56 PM
Kyrie Irving’s agent made his desire to stay in Brooklyn long-term known Wednesday.
“The ball is in the Nets’ court.”
On Irving’s future and a franchise-altering decision for Brooklyn: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kyri… – 7:56 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Boos for Ben Simmons in Philly after his first foul on Embiid 👀 pic.twitter.com/HbSfVb35IP – 7:55 PM
Boos for Ben Simmons in Philly after his first foul on Embiid 👀 pic.twitter.com/HbSfVb35IP – 7:55 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Nothing would be more gratifying than Embiid posterizing Simmons plastered all over the NBA world. – 7:55 PM
Nothing would be more gratifying than Embiid posterizing Simmons plastered all over the NBA world. – 7:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Vaughn was pissed over the early free throw disparity. Embiid shot two free throws and wasn’t in the act of shooting when Simmons fouled him. Sixers have five free throws three minutes into the game. – 7:54 PM
Vaughn was pissed over the early free throw disparity. Embiid shot two free throws and wasn’t in the act of shooting when Simmons fouled him. Sixers have five free throws three minutes into the game. – 7:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have been called for 4 fouls in the first 3 minutes.
Jacque Vaughn just picked up a tech after calling timeout. Clearly not happy. – 7:53 PM
The Nets have been called for 4 fouls in the first 3 minutes.
Jacque Vaughn just picked up a tech after calling timeout. Clearly not happy. – 7:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jacque Vaughn called that timeout with every intention of getting a technical, and he got one.
Clearly unhappy with the early whistle, with Brooklyn having four fouls in three minutes – two of them drawn by Joel Embiid. – 7:53 PM
Jacque Vaughn called that timeout with every intention of getting a technical, and he got one.
Clearly unhappy with the early whistle, with Brooklyn having four fouls in three minutes – two of them drawn by Joel Embiid. – 7:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The nets have been called for 4 fouls in the first 3 minutes.
Jacque Vaughn just picked up a tech after calling timeout. Clearly not happy. – 7:53 PM
The nets have been called for 4 fouls in the first 3 minutes.
Jacque Vaughn just picked up a tech after calling timeout. Clearly not happy. – 7:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Jacque Vaughn: Somehow Joel Embiid is shooting free throws, even though he wasn’t in a shooting motion when Ben Simmons fouled himself. JV just got T’d up arguing the call. – 7:53 PM
Timeout, Jacque Vaughn: Somehow Joel Embiid is shooting free throws, even though he wasn’t in a shooting motion when Ben Simmons fouled himself. JV just got T’d up arguing the call. – 7:53 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Three Embiid-Simmons post-ups, four Nets fouls in less than three minutes.
Jacque Vaughn just got T’d up. – 7:52 PM
Three Embiid-Simmons post-ups, four Nets fouls in less than three minutes.
Jacque Vaughn just got T’d up. – 7:52 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Extra physical when Simmons and Embiid square up against each other on the blocks. The crowd has yelled loudly in anticipation each time the pair gets switched onto one another. – 7:52 PM
Extra physical when Simmons and Embiid square up against each other on the blocks. The crowd has yelled loudly in anticipation each time the pair gets switched onto one another. – 7:52 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Pretty heavy Nets contingent here tonight. Some in-arena rival chanting going on tonight, with the Nets fans chanting “BROOKLYN” when the Nets do anything good and “OVERRATED” specifically at Embiid when he touches the ball.
Also a unison “SUCKS” when someone says Ben Simmons. – 7:51 PM
Pretty heavy Nets contingent here tonight. Some in-arena rival chanting going on tonight, with the Nets fans chanting “BROOKLYN” when the Nets do anything good and “OVERRATED” specifically at Embiid when he touches the ball.
Also a unison “SUCKS” when someone says Ben Simmons. – 7:51 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Embiid wants to Shaq-ChrisDudley dunk on Ben Simmons so bad. Lol pic.twitter.com/s9FisaScnJ – 7:50 PM
Embiid wants to Shaq-ChrisDudley dunk on Ben Simmons so bad. Lol pic.twitter.com/s9FisaScnJ – 7:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sixers again go for Embiid on Simmons, and again, Simmons forces a miss. – 7:49 PM
Sixers again go for Embiid on Simmons, and again, Simmons forces a miss. – 7:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Brooklyn Brigade came out with a passionate “Ben Simmons” chant here.
A nearby section began screaming “sucks” after each one. – 7:49 PM
The Brooklyn Brigade came out with a passionate “Ben Simmons” chant here.
A nearby section began screaming “sucks” after each one. – 7:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sixers seem to intentionally get the switch putting Ben Simmons on Joel Embiid. Philly fans cheer for the matchup, but Embiid doesn’t score on Simmons at the rim. – 7:48 PM
Sixers seem to intentionally get the switch putting Ben Simmons on Joel Embiid. Philly fans cheer for the matchup, but Embiid doesn’t score on Simmons at the rim. – 7:48 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
There was a wrestling-level pop in here for the first Embiid-Simmons one-on-one matchup.
And then a vocal group of Nets fans chant “Ben Simmons!” To which the rest of the arena responded, “sucks.” – 7:48 PM
There was a wrestling-level pop in here for the first Embiid-Simmons one-on-one matchup.
And then a vocal group of Nets fans chant “Ben Simmons!” To which the rest of the arena responded, “sucks.” – 7:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A Nets contingent is here chanting, “Bennnnn Simmons!” and the whole arena just picked up on it to yell “SUCKS” – 7:48 PM
A Nets contingent is here chanting, “Bennnnn Simmons!” and the whole arena just picked up on it to yell “SUCKS” – 7:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The arena just erupted for Joel Embiid’s first post-up of Ben Simmons.
Simmons held his ground and forced a miss. – 7:48 PM
The arena just erupted for Joel Embiid’s first post-up of Ben Simmons.
Simmons held his ground and forced a miss. – 7:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
It took exactly one minute for a Joel Embiid post up of Ben Simmons – and though Embiid missed, the crowd here was thrilled to see it. – 7:47 PM
It took exactly one minute for a Joel Embiid post up of Ben Simmons – and though Embiid missed, the crowd here was thrilled to see it. – 7:47 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
honoring the December #KiaPOTM, @Joel Embiid!
congrats, Jo! pic.twitter.com/5ijEdzL4kK – 7:45 PM
honoring the December #KiaPOTM, @Joel Embiid!
congrats, Jo! pic.twitter.com/5ijEdzL4kK – 7:45 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Fun one in Philly ..
@Brooklyn Nets v @Philadelphia 76ers on @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/ruKaMIWao7 – 7:43 PM
Fun one in Philly ..
@Brooklyn Nets v @Philadelphia 76ers on @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/ruKaMIWao7 – 7:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Healthy round of boos for Ben Simmons during intros here in Philadelphia — followed by a big cheer for tonight’s bell ringer, DJ Jazzy Jeff. Lot of energy in the building for the first Nets-Sixers game featuring Ben Simmons vs. Joel Embiid and James Harden. – 7:43 PM
Healthy round of boos for Ben Simmons during intros here in Philadelphia — followed by a big cheer for tonight’s bell ringer, DJ Jazzy Jeff. Lot of energy in the building for the first Nets-Sixers game featuring Ben Simmons vs. Joel Embiid and James Harden. – 7:43 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The boos for Ben Simmons seemed a bit louder this time around #Sixers pic.twitter.com/MRNcmh4ZHb – 7:41 PM
The boos for Ben Simmons seemed a bit louder this time around #Sixers pic.twitter.com/MRNcmh4ZHb – 7:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Let’s just say they still dislike Ben Simmons here in Philly. – 7:41 PM
Let’s just say they still dislike Ben Simmons here in Philly. – 7:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons was booed during lineup introductions. Shocking. – 7:41 PM
Ben Simmons was booed during lineup introductions. Shocking. – 7:41 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden must’ve bulked up a little to post up Kyrie tonite pic.twitter.com/SYfBr6qunb – 7:40 PM
Harden must’ve bulked up a little to post up Kyrie tonite pic.twitter.com/SYfBr6qunb – 7:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving’s agent says there haven’t yet been significant contract extension conversations with the Nets. trib.al/AVluYgT – 7:39 PM
Kyrie Irving’s agent says there haven’t yet been significant contract extension conversations with the Nets. trib.al/AVluYgT – 7:39 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
From the snow to the city…
Brooklyn on the way ➡️ pic.twitter.com/rnkq3eToHV – 7:35 PM
From the snow to the city…
Brooklyn on the way ➡️ pic.twitter.com/rnkq3eToHV – 7:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Philly. Nets-Sixers tips shortly. Round two of Ben Simmons against his former squad. This time, Joel Embiid is playing. Nets have won two in a row. This would be another big win. Can they get to three? – 7:29 PM
Greetings from Philly. Nets-Sixers tips shortly. Round two of Ben Simmons against his former squad. This time, Joel Embiid is playing. Nets have won two in a row. This would be another big win. Can they get to three? – 7:29 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
When asked about matching up against Joel Embiid’s size, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn immediately mentioned Embiid’s shift to playing more out of the high post (elbow/nail).
Wrote about that — and his response to Hakeem’s criticism — a few days ago:
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 7:24 PM
When asked about matching up against Joel Embiid’s size, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn immediately mentioned Embiid’s shift to playing more out of the high post (elbow/nail).
Wrote about that — and his response to Hakeem’s criticism — a few days ago:
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 7:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets stay on top, 76ers climb up to second nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/25/nba… – 7:20 PM
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets stay on top, 76ers climb up to second nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/25/nba… – 7:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is starting for Philly — alongside James Harden, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker. Tyrese Maxey will come off the bench. – 7:08 PM
Joel Embiid is starting for Philly — alongside James Harden, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker. Tyrese Maxey will come off the bench. – 7:08 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Jaden Springer has been downgraded to out tonight due to a non-COVID illness. He was recalled by the #Sixers this morning – 7:07 PM
Jaden Springer has been downgraded to out tonight due to a non-COVID illness. He was recalled by the #Sixers this morning – 7:07 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/NBVEkIlYoP – 7:07 PM
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/NBVEkIlYoP – 7:07 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid (left foot soreness) will play tonight against Brooklyn. – 7:06 PM
Joel Embiid (left foot soreness) will play tonight against Brooklyn. – 7:06 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid (left foot soreness) will play in tonight’s game against the Nets, per Woj. – 7:06 PM
Joel Embiid (left foot soreness) will play in tonight’s game against the Nets, per Woj. – 7:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Usual starters for the Nets tonight against the Sixers: Simmons, Irving, O’Neale, Harris, Claxton. #Netsworld – 7:02 PM
Usual starters for the Nets tonight against the Sixers: Simmons, Irving, O’Neale, Harris, Claxton. #Netsworld – 7:02 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Sticking with the same starters tonight pic.twitter.com/Kdlqw7MLeo – 7:01 PM
Sticking with the same starters tonight pic.twitter.com/Kdlqw7MLeo – 7:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
More Joel Embiid, James Harden and P.J. Tucker #PreGameFlow pic.twitter.com/UJ83ItNrO7 – 7:01 PM
More Joel Embiid, James Harden and P.J. Tucker #PreGameFlow pic.twitter.com/UJ83ItNrO7 – 7:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Get your wallpaper ready for @23XIRacing Crossover Night with these! 🏎️🏀
#LetsFly x #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/i5ByZ5cL6O – 6:55 PM
Get your wallpaper ready for @23XIRacing Crossover Night with these! 🏎️🏀
#LetsFly x #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/i5ByZ5cL6O – 6:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid has taken the floor for his pregame warmup. Nothing looks unusual, but we’ll know his status for sure in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/09DHf5PdfR – 6:51 PM
Embiid has taken the floor for his pregame warmup. Nothing looks unusual, but we’ll know his status for sure in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/09DHf5PdfR – 6:51 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid on the floor warming up. Looks pretty good to me pic.twitter.com/nWSLAzmRhz – 6:49 PM
Embiid on the floor warming up. Looks pretty good to me pic.twitter.com/nWSLAzmRhz – 6:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is out on the court for his customary pregame warmup a little less than an hour before tipoff tonight against the Nets. Ben Simmons was out here working out a short time ago. – 6:48 PM
Joel Embiid is out on the court for his customary pregame warmup a little less than an hour before tipoff tonight against the Nets. Ben Simmons was out here working out a short time ago. – 6:48 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
A couple of former #Sixers preparing for work for the Nets pic.twitter.com/2Int8hTGpc – 6:36 PM
A couple of former #Sixers preparing for work for the Nets pic.twitter.com/2Int8hTGpc – 6:36 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nic Claxton when I asked him about Harrell’s comments: “I just want to know what he’s doing this year, what his resume is. It definitely adds a little fuel to the fire.” #gameon – 6:33 PM
Nic Claxton when I asked him about Harrell’s comments: “I just want to know what he’s doing this year, what his resume is. It definitely adds a little fuel to the fire.” #gameon – 6:33 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton on Montrezl Harrell comments: “I just want to know what he’s doing this year, what his resume is? It definitely adds a little fuel to the fire.” #nets #sixers #76ers – 6:32 PM
Nic Claxton on Montrezl Harrell comments: “I just want to know what he’s doing this year, what his resume is? It definitely adds a little fuel to the fire.” #nets #sixers #76ers – 6:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
None of the early Sixers fans are booing Ben Simmons during pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/zLoxN0zpxp – 6:25 PM
None of the early Sixers fans are booing Ben Simmons during pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/zLoxN0zpxp – 6:25 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving’s agent Shetellia Irving on his desire for an extension with the Nets:
Via @Chris Haynes. pic.twitter.com/y1Q9BllELL – 6:18 PM
Kyrie Irving’s agent Shetellia Irving on his desire for an extension with the Nets:
Via @Chris Haynes. pic.twitter.com/y1Q9BllELL – 6:18 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Ben Simmons and James Harden since the trade pic.twitter.com/fLMepIxuu9 – 6:16 PM
Ben Simmons and James Harden since the trade pic.twitter.com/fLMepIxuu9 – 6:16 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving seeking contract extension, agent Shetellia Irving tells @BleacherReport: “The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with right type of extension, which means ball is in Nets’ court to communicate if their desire is the same.” bleacherreport.com/articles/10063… – 6:16 PM
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving seeking contract extension, agent Shetellia Irving tells @BleacherReport: “The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with right type of extension, which means ball is in Nets’ court to communicate if their desire is the same.” bleacherreport.com/articles/10063… – 6:16 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Some fresh All-Access content for your pregame viewing 👀
🎬 On Location pres. by @SociosUSA – 6:15 PM
Some fresh All-Access content for your pregame viewing 👀
🎬 On Location pres. by @SociosUSA – 6:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Brooklyn needs Ben Simmons to play with “an extreme pace” tonight.
Said they need to create offense by generating early threes and attacking the rim before Philly can set up their defense. – 6:14 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Brooklyn needs Ben Simmons to play with “an extreme pace” tonight.
Said they need to create offense by generating early threes and attacking the rim before Philly can set up their defense. – 6:14 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Jacque Vaughn says they just went over some tapes with and without Embiid. Sixers still have not said whether he is playing tonight. pic.twitter.com/dEskluY0jp – 6:07 PM
Jacque Vaughn says they just went over some tapes with and without Embiid. Sixers still have not said whether he is playing tonight. pic.twitter.com/dEskluY0jp – 6:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said he hasn’t felt any extra meaning for the Nets going against James Harden tonight. – 6:04 PM
Jacque Vaughn said he hasn’t felt any extra meaning for the Nets going against James Harden tonight. – 6:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Nets stole a late comeback win over the Warriors, the NBA Twitter community chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying Sunday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:00 PM
After the Nets stole a late comeback win over the Warriors, the NBA Twitter community chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying Sunday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#BigGameFlow #NBA commissioner Adam Silver is in the building for tonight’s #Sixers vs. #BrooklynNets game. – 5:54 PM
#BigGameFlow #NBA commissioner Adam Silver is in the building for tonight’s #Sixers vs. #BrooklynNets game. – 5:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Doc Rivers on playing #Nets without Kevin Durant: “They’re still pretty good though without (him). Kyrie Irving I hear is pretty terrific.” #76ers #Sixers – 5:54 PM
Doc Rivers on playing #Nets without Kevin Durant: “They’re still pretty good though without (him). Kyrie Irving I hear is pretty terrific.” #76ers #Sixers – 5:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Day’Ron Sharpe Sharpe (lower back soreness) is OUT tonight at Philadelphia. – 5:51 PM
Nets say Day’Ron Sharpe Sharpe (lower back soreness) is OUT tonight at Philadelphia. – 5:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Day’Ron Sharpe is out tonight with lower back soreness. – 5:51 PM
Nets say Day’Ron Sharpe is out tonight with lower back soreness. – 5:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Doc Rivers on 76ers potentially overlooking Nets without KD:
“Nah, they’re still pretty good without him. They have this guy named Kyrie Irving that I hear is terrific.” – 5:50 PM
Doc Rivers on 76ers potentially overlooking Nets without KD:
“Nah, they’re still pretty good without him. They have this guy named Kyrie Irving that I hear is terrific.” – 5:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid will warm up before determining his status. – 5:50 PM
Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid will warm up before determining his status. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers asked if the Sixers would overlook the Nets without Kevin Durant: “They have a guy named Kyrie Irving who is pretty good.” – 5:49 PM
Doc Rivers asked if the Sixers would overlook the Nets without Kevin Durant: “They have a guy named Kyrie Irving who is pretty good.” – 5:49 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid is going to warm up and be a game-time decision for tonight. – 5:48 PM
Joel Embiid is going to warm up and be a game-time decision for tonight. – 5:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid will warm up and see if he’s able to play tonight. – 5:48 PM
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid will warm up and see if he’s able to play tonight. – 5:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is going to warm up and he’ll see how he feels ahead of tonight’s game with the Nets. – 5:48 PM
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is going to warm up and he’ll see how he feels ahead of tonight’s game with the Nets. – 5:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joel Embiid is a gametime decision, per Doc Rivers. #76ers #Nets – 5:48 PM
Joel Embiid is a gametime decision, per Doc Rivers. #76ers #Nets – 5:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid is a game time decision, per Rivers. Will go through his pregame warmups and then they’ll decide
This was not a scheduled tweet – 5:47 PM
Joel Embiid is a game time decision, per Rivers. Will go through his pregame warmups and then they’ll decide
This was not a scheduled tweet – 5:47 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers head coach Doc Rivers says that Joel Embiid’s availability for tonight’s game against the Nets will be determined after he goes through his pregame warmup routine.
Embiid is listed as questionable with left foot soreness. – 5:47 PM
Sixers head coach Doc Rivers says that Joel Embiid’s availability for tonight’s game against the Nets will be determined after he goes through his pregame warmup routine.
Embiid is listed as questionable with left foot soreness. – 5:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers guards De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr. pregame. pic.twitter.com/zynqk4MQEq – 5:39 PM
#Sixers guards De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr. pregame. pic.twitter.com/zynqk4MQEq – 5:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Livers (right ankle sprain) and Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder soreness) are both questionable tomorrow against the Nets. Killian Hayes isn’t on the injury report after missing Monday’s game. – 5:37 PM
Isaiah Livers (right ankle sprain) and Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder soreness) are both questionable tomorrow against the Nets. Killian Hayes isn’t on the injury report after missing Monday’s game. – 5:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The NBA and NASCAR worlds collide. 🤯 Coming to you tomorrow 1/26 — get your tickets now.
#LetsFly | #ForwardTogether
🎟️ https://t.co/VLYgpQ93aG pic.twitter.com/5nry20Rzqa – 5:35 PM
The NBA and NASCAR worlds collide. 🤯 Coming to you tomorrow 1/26 — get your tickets now.
#LetsFly | #ForwardTogether
🎟️ https://t.co/VLYgpQ93aG pic.twitter.com/5nry20Rzqa – 5:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle making it rain in pregame. #BrooklynNets pic.twitter.com/JIOdsZX4Mn – 5:22 PM
#Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle making it rain in pregame. #BrooklynNets pic.twitter.com/JIOdsZX4Mn – 5:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons working on his foul shooting during pregame. #Sixers #BrooklynNets pic.twitter.com/XUqUNe9kaw – 5:05 PM
Ben Simmons working on his foul shooting during pregame. #Sixers #BrooklynNets pic.twitter.com/XUqUNe9kaw – 5:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs CHI 1/26
Ball (L ankle, R wrist soreness) questionable
Hayward (L Hamstring Strain) questionable
Martin (L Knee soreness) out
Oubre (L Hand surgery) out – 5:03 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs CHI 1/26
Ball (L ankle, R wrist soreness) questionable
Hayward (L Hamstring Strain) questionable
Martin (L Knee soreness) out
Oubre (L Hand surgery) out – 5:03 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons guard Killian Hayes is available for tomorrow’s game against the #Nets. Dwane Casey said he was a “full-go” for today’s practice.
Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder) and Isaiah Livers (right ankle sprain) are listed as questionable.
Cory Joseph (low back soreness) is out. – 4:35 PM
#Pistons guard Killian Hayes is available for tomorrow’s game against the #Nets. Dwane Casey said he was a “full-go” for today’s practice.
Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder) and Isaiah Livers (right ankle sprain) are listed as questionable.
Cory Joseph (low back soreness) is out. – 4:35 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Killian Hayes is available for tomorrow’s game against the #Nets. Dwane Casey said he was a “full-go” for today’s practice.
Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder soreness) Isaiah Livers (right ankle sprain) are listed as questionable.
Cory Joseph (low back soreness) is out. – 4:33 PM
Killian Hayes is available for tomorrow’s game against the #Nets. Dwane Casey said he was a “full-go” for today’s practice.
Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder soreness) Isaiah Livers (right ankle sprain) are listed as questionable.
Cory Joseph (low back soreness) is out. – 4:33 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
back at home grind. 💪
@BioSteelSports pic.twitter.com/4LQvo6LgcV – 4:32 PM
back at home grind. 💪
@BioSteelSports pic.twitter.com/4LQvo6LgcV – 4:32 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Update on Nikola Jokić’s 50% FG% streak:
Last night made it 36 games of Joker at 50% or higher from the field. He’s one of three active streaks going right now, the others being Robert Williams (64 continuing from last year) and Nic Claxton (38). – 4:21 PM
Update on Nikola Jokić’s 50% FG% streak:
Last night made it 36 games of Joker at 50% or higher from the field. He’s one of three active streaks going right now, the others being Robert Williams (64 continuing from last year) and Nic Claxton (38). – 4:21 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
One silly thing from today’s Sixers piece: Joel Embiid has started to adopt the Luke Kornet contest when he can’t close out all the way to a shooter https://t.co/WolQECI5BA pic.twitter.com/0XhzhJhbi2 – 3:54 PM
One silly thing from today’s Sixers piece: Joel Embiid has started to adopt the Luke Kornet contest when he can’t close out all the way to a shooter https://t.co/WolQECI5BA pic.twitter.com/0XhzhJhbi2 – 3:54 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets coming brings me back to that Nov. game Paul Reed dropped 19 pts, 10 reb, 2 blocks, 2 steals game high +21, helping a team w/o Embiid, Harden, or Maxey Beat a team WITH Durant, Kyrie, Simmons.
Sixers won 5/8 short handed w/Reed a regular then he was demoted.
This is fine. – 3:18 PM
Nets coming brings me back to that Nov. game Paul Reed dropped 19 pts, 10 reb, 2 blocks, 2 steals game high +21, helping a team w/o Embiid, Harden, or Maxey Beat a team WITH Durant, Kyrie, Simmons.
Sixers won 5/8 short handed w/Reed a regular then he was demoted.
This is fine. – 3:18 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
We discussed Ben Simmons and the end of his tenure in Philly at length on the latest Clap Your Hands episode.
@EliotShorrParks and I agree it makes for great theater, though without KD on the floor this matchup loses a lot of luster for me:
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cla… – 3:10 PM
We discussed Ben Simmons and the end of his tenure in Philly at length on the latest Clap Your Hands episode.
@EliotShorrParks and I agree it makes for great theater, though without KD on the floor this matchup loses a lot of luster for me:
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cla… – 3:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
So much bigger than basketball. 💟 Breanna, a longtime @Kelly Oubre fan, has had a wish to meet Kelly since his time in Phoenix. Her wish finally came true last night!
#SwarmToServe | @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/fFufMxeq9Q – 2:58 PM
So much bigger than basketball. 💟 Breanna, a longtime @Kelly Oubre fan, has had a wish to meet Kelly since his time in Phoenix. Her wish finally came true last night!
#SwarmToServe | @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/fFufMxeq9Q – 2:58 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Former teammates face off tonight 🏀
Ben and the Nets travel to Philly again to take on Joel and the Sixers 🍿 #NBARivalsWeek pic.twitter.com/k98ULLZ3X6 – 2:05 PM
Former teammates face off tonight 🏀
Ben and the Nets travel to Philly again to take on Joel and the Sixers 🍿 #NBARivalsWeek pic.twitter.com/k98ULLZ3X6 – 2:05 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Nic Claxton is still +850 for DPOY at DraftKings.
Jaren Jackson is still the proper favorite, but he’s also pretty injury prone, and I have a hard time seeing anyone but Claxton winning if it’s not Jaren. I think that’s a nice hedge for Jaren ticket-holders. – 2:01 PM
Nic Claxton is still +850 for DPOY at DraftKings.
Jaren Jackson is still the proper favorite, but he’s also pretty injury prone, and I have a hard time seeing anyone but Claxton winning if it’s not Jaren. I think that’s a nice hedge for Jaren ticket-holders. – 2:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/FVZOp61EQs – 2:01 PM
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/FVZOp61EQs – 2:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Season leaders so far:
PPG – Luka Doncic (33.8)
RPG – Domantas Sabonis (12.5)
APG – Tyrese Haliburton (10.2)
SPG – O.G. Anunoby (2.1)
BPG – Jaren Jackson Jr. (3.3)
FG% – Nic Claxton (73.3)
3P% – Damion Lee (48.4)
FT% – Kevin Durant (93.4) pic.twitter.com/vn1CVaWmKo – 1:51 PM
Season leaders so far:
PPG – Luka Doncic (33.8)
RPG – Domantas Sabonis (12.5)
APG – Tyrese Haliburton (10.2)
SPG – O.G. Anunoby (2.1)
BPG – Jaren Jackson Jr. (3.3)
FG% – Nic Claxton (73.3)
3P% – Damion Lee (48.4)
FT% – Kevin Durant (93.4) pic.twitter.com/vn1CVaWmKo – 1:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Day’Ron Sharpe (lower back soreness) is questionable for the #Nets tonight at the #76ers. – 1:46 PM
Day’Ron Sharpe (lower back soreness) is questionable for the #Nets tonight at the #76ers. – 1:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Day’Ron Sharpe is questionable tonight with lower back soreness, the Nets say. – 1:46 PM
Day’Ron Sharpe is questionable tonight with lower back soreness, the Nets say. – 1:46 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
My All-Star Media Ballot:
EC Frontcourt: @Joel Embiid, @Jayson Tatum, @Kevin Durant
EC Backcourt: @SpidaDMitchell, @Jaylen Brown
WC Frontcourt: @KingJames, Nikola Jokic, @DSabonis11
WC Backcourt: @luka7doncic, @JaMorant
More: si.com/nba/2023/01/25… – 1:39 PM
My All-Star Media Ballot:
EC Frontcourt: @Joel Embiid, @Jayson Tatum, @Kevin Durant
EC Backcourt: @SpidaDMitchell, @Jaylen Brown
WC Frontcourt: @KingJames, Nikola Jokic, @DSabonis11
WC Backcourt: @luka7doncic, @JaMorant
More: si.com/nba/2023/01/25… – 1:39 PM