Nets vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center
The Brooklyn Nets are spending $6,486,822 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $5,081,959 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 25, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: WFAN-FM
