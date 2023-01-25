Nets vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

January 25, 2023

By |

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $6,486,822 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $5,081,959 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 25, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: WFAN-FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

