Nets vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $6,486,822 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $5,081,959 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 25, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Away TV: YES

Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Away Radio: WFAN-FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!