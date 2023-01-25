Live stream: Nuggets 50, Bucks 53

The Denver Nuggets (34-14) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (30-17) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 25, 2023
Denver Nuggets 50, Milwaukee Bucks 53 (Q2 02:16)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
What you love about that Bones Hyland stint was that he subbed into the game and made it a priority to keep the ball moving. He passed up some 3s he typically takes. Then once he settled in, he got himself going. – 8:53 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado taking the ball right into and over Rudy Gobert, one night after Alvarado did the same vs. Nikola Jokic – 8:53 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
MIL has some questionable shot selection. Jrue in particular. 6 first half turnovers for Giannis. Bucks offense has been pretty unimpressive so far. – 8:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones starting to Bones. Back-to-back buckets and a hard drive to draw whistle from Giannis. – 8:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Ish Smith is the perfect bench point guard to go at Brook Lopez. – 8:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Ish Smith ends the first quarter with a game-high 8 points. Never ceases to amaze how regardless of how often he plays, he’s always productive.
#Nuggets up 27-26 after 1. – 8:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Ish Smith and Jeff Green to the scorer’s table. #Nuggets offense has been somewhere between discombobulated and bad. – 8:21 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid tonight reminding me a little of his second game of the season vs. Milwaukee. We’d learn he was playing through a foot issue. But he looked like he was pressing trying to dunk on Brook Lopez. Both national tv games too – 8:18 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Offense hasn’t been pretty, but the Nuggets are fighting defensively. Nuggets down 7-5 four minutes in. – 8:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
In his 15th season in the NBA, Brook is now averaging 14.7 points per game on 50.6% shooting from the field – his best since the 2016-17 season.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Well tonight should be interesting.
Jokic, KCP, Murray, and Porter are all out. That means the starters tonight re:
Bruce Brown
Christian Braun
Vlatko Cancar
Aaron Gordon
Zeke Nnaji
That leaves some combo of Bones, Reed, Green, and Jordan off the bench.
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Tonight’s Bucks-Nuggets game was expected to be one of the best of the season at Fiserv. A onetime chance to see a classic Jokic and Antetokounmpo matchup. But that’s not going to happen as Nuggets will sit Jokic and 3 other starters. What a freakin’ joke. – 7:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets starters: Bruce Brown, Christian Braun, Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji. – 7:32 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets annouce Bruce Brown, Christian Braun, Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji will start tonight against the Bucks. – 7:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-Bucks Pregame Lounge is going LIVE
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets stay on top, 76ers climb up to second nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/25/nba… – 7:20 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
At tonight’s Motor City Cruise-Milwaukee Herd game. #Pistons two-way guard Buddy Boeheim and Elijah Hughes were teammates at Syracuse and now they’re facing each other in the G League. pic.twitter.com/jJq6Q3m65L – 7:18 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Report for tonight ⬇️
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks scored 130+ points for the 3rd time in their last 4 games.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Report for tonight ⬇️
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo play each other twice during the regular season. Yet the NBA schedules their matchup tonight with Denver on a ridiculous New Orleans-Milwaukee back-to-back. No Jokic. No Murray. A marquee regular season matchup is out the window. – 7:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Me, to @BenSteeleMJS – follow him for all of your #Bucks needs tonight. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/XLpjOimJ4V – 6:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic is warming up pre-game but he’s not available tonight. Should end the idea that he re-aggravated anything last night. Think it’s just preventative. pic.twitter.com/OrgWzuZjZT – 6:46 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis scored 24 points & 13 rebounds while Pat added 20 points off the bench to secure the 120-109 win over the Nuggets on November 26, 2021.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jokic is warming up pregame, which tells me it’s more of a rest/precautionary thing. – 6:46 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Weird seeing Bruce without a cowboy hat 🤠
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Malone says that nearly the entire starting lineup is OUT tonight against Milwaukee.
Jamal Murray
Michael Porter Jr.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Nikola Jokic
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– The Slate of the Season is here
– Grizz/Warriors
– Ben vs. Joel
– This Nuggets lineup
– AD back, Rui here
– Trae returns to OKC
– Breaking lineup news
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Darius Bazley “I thought he made the play of the game in Denver from a drive and kick standpoint” also mentioned “I think the offensive stuff is louder, but what he doesn’t defensively is pretty unique, pretty special” – 6:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, MPJ and KCP are all out tonight.
Michael Malone: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, MPJ and KCP are all out tonight.
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Jokic, Murray, KCP and MPJ are all OUT tonight. Bones Hyland is a game time decision – 6:32 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all out tonight in Milwaukee. – 6:32 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone says no Murray, Jokić or KCP tonight for the Nuggets.
Bones is still questionable.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says that Dyson Daniels “will be out for a little bit of time” regarding his ankle sprain suffered last night against the Nuggets. – 6:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are all the way up to the NBA’s 15th-best defense this season. On Dec. 15, their defense ranked 28th. If they keep improving at this rate, their preseason goal of a top-5 defense actually isn’t completely off the table. – 5:56 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Final notes ahead of tonight’s matchup.
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans announce that their 1st two 2nd interviews for their head coaching position have been completed with Ejiro Evero (DEN DC) and Mike Kafka (NYG OC) . – 5:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Update on Nikola Jokić’s 50% FG% streak:
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“These are the times where if we can continue to hone in on our habits… it’s going to pay off in the long run.”
Katy Winge @katywinge
Denver Nuggets injury report going into Milwaukee tonight:
KCP questionable (right wrist sprain)
Bones Hyland questionable (finger sprain)
Jokić questionable (hamstring tightness)
Murray questionable (knee injury management)
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We want to see your fan art, Nuggets Nation!
The winner will get their creation put on a pair of Air Force 1s along with other prizes thanks to @sociosusa 🙌
Katy Winge @katywinge
I asked Coach Malone what he missed most being away from Nikola Jokić after he recorded his 15th triple-double of the season in the Nuggets win. I love Malone’s answer and it gives a nice glimpse behind the curtain of the impact of Jokić the person: pic.twitter.com/4bHbQqaGe3 – 3:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will there be more or less than 12.5 blocks tonight?
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Went deep on Bobby Portis’ injury at @TheAthletic:
– What other players have gone through it recently?
– What do the Bucks’ need to replace in his absence?
– How can the Bucks cover for Portis with players on the roster?
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets injury report: Nikola Jokic (questionable) hamstring tightness, Jamal Murray (questionable) left knee management, KCP (questionable) right wrist sprain, Bones Hyland (questionable) left finger sprain and MPJ (questionable) personal reasons. – 2:47 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are listing Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bones Hyland and Michael Porter Jr. all as questionable tonight at Bucks. – 2:38 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Live from Milwaukee, it’s the Nuggets’ Injury Report:
Nikola Jokic – questionable (hamstring tightness)
Jamal Murray – questionable (injury management)
Michael Porter Jr. – questionable (personal reasons)
Bones Hyland – questionable (finger sprain
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Medical Update on Bobby Portis:
Bobby Portis suffered a right knee MCL sprain and a right ankle sprain in Monday’s game at Detroit. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is expected to miss a minimum of two weeks with an MCL sprain in his right knee, sources tell ESPN. It’s expected that Portis will be reevaluated at the two week mark. – 2:04 PM
