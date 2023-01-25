Nuggets vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum
The Denver Nuggets are spending $4,790,993 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $5,996,204 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 25, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: Altitude
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: KKSE 950AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic drops 41 points, Jokic with a triple-double gets a win for Denver eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:23 AM
@NBABlackburn
Just so we’re clear, I’m reactionary and emotional during Nuggets games because it’s fun for me to care about it.
I can also be calculating and emotionless, adding perspective constantly if need be.
Honestly, I’m still learning how to treat the Nuggets as a Finals favorite. – 2:19 AM
@BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic secures the victory for Nuggets with a game-winning floater 🫡🇷🇸
🎥 @nbatv & @Denver Nuggets pic.twitter.com/pwMQw8ACeW – 2:01 AM