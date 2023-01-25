Live stream: Pacers 91, Magic 102

The Indiana Pacers (24-25) play against the Orlando Magic (18-29) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 25, 2023
Indiana Pacers 91, Orlando Magic 102 (End Q3)
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Orlando 102, Indiana 91
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Orlando 102, Indiana 91
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Touchdown: Jalen Suggs –> Franz Wagner for the buzzer-beating layup.
End of 3Q: Magic 102, Pacers 91. – 8:52 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 3Q | Magic 102, Pacers 91
Banchero: 21 points, 4 assists
Harris: 19 points
Turner: 18 points, 11 rebounds
Mathurin: 17 points, 4 assists – 8:52 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
for the trey.👌
T.J. McConnell finds Myles Turner for the bucket. pic.twitter.com/k6nnzxif0H – 8:51 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
That’ll likely be it for Jonathan Isaac after subbing out with 2:54 in the 3Q.
Jonathan Isaac: 5 points (2-4, 1-2 on 3s), 2 assists and 2 steals in 8 minutes. – 8:48 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jonathan Isaac tonight:
5 points
1 rebound
2 assists
2 steals
2-4 FG
Great effort on both ends. Really good to see him finding his spots. #MagicTogether #NBA – 8:48 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
judah. corner pocket.
@Jonathan Isaac pic.twitter.com/x7WkqgbKix – 8:45 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
For 2nd straight game Jonathan Isaac counts 2+ steals. His defensive concentration is at a very high level from the very first time on the court. #MagicTogether #NBA – 8:41 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
For 2nd straight game Jonathan Isaac counts 2+ steals. His defensive concentration is at a very high level for the very first time on the court. #MagicTogether #NBA – 8:41 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Firstly he contested the lob and then he stole the ball. That’s why Jonathan Isaac is so important for the Orlando Magic. #MagicTogether #NBA – 8:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
T.J. McConnell spin cycle.🌀
he’s 6-6 from the field. pic.twitter.com/ZqRdhgt9c1 – 8:38 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
get to your spot, p5 😮💨
@Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/jRv3VTzoE5 – 8:36 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
T.J. McConnell unexpectedly making a late push to be the greatest T.J. in Pacers history. – 8:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Banchero and Mathurin are throwing haymakers at each other right now if anyone out there is interested in watching the sport of basketball. – 8:31 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Third straight game for Buddy Hield with 2+ steals. He already counts 3 against the Magic. Great job defesnively by Hield once again. #BoomBaby #NBA – 8:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
T.J. McConnell gets the second half started.🙌 pic.twitter.com/td8SqiAuAh – 8:28 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
his name is Buddy, and he gets buckets.
17 PTS
5-5 3PT
2 AST
2 STL
in the first half.🔥 pic.twitter.com/px504FFuXD – 8:22 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 73, Indiana 68
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/S9lPX61pJL – 8:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin at the half:
14 PTS
4 AST
in 14 minutes off the bench.😮💨 pic.twitter.com/jz3zk3ea1m – 8:17 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
wendell carter jr. in the first half:
11 PTS
9 REB
3 AST
5-7 FG
+8 +/-
@SASsoftware x @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/6tndET9dPl – 8:12 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
In the 1st half of the battle of the rookies in Orlando
Paolo Banchero
17pts / 5-8FG / 6-6FT / 2reb / 2ast ./ 1stl
Bennedict Mathurin
14pts / 4-7FG / 5-7FT / 1reb / 4ast
The Magic lead 73-68 Pacers at halftime. #NBA – 8:12 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner hits a layup before the buzzer to close out the quarter.
Halftime: Magic 73, Pacers 68.
Paolo Banchero: 17 points
Wendell Carter Jr.: 11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists
Gary Harris: 11 points.
Orlando needs to lock back in defensively and with ball retention. – 8:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
reverse, reverse. 🔀
T.J. McConnell lays it in! pic.twitter.com/SZbq58ZfXa – 8:11 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 73, Pacers 68
Paolo Banchero – 17 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts
Wendell Carter Jr. – 11 pts, 9 rebs, 3 asts
Gary Harris – 11 pts
Franz Wagner – 8 pts, 3 asts
Bol Bol – 7 pts, 3 rebs
ORL – 60.9% FG | 61.5% 3PT
IND – 57.1% FG | 53.3% 3PT – 8:10 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime | Magic 73, Pacers 68
Banchero: 17 points
Carter: 11 points, 9 rebounds
Hield: 17 points
Mathurin: 14 points, 4 assists – 8:09 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield with the lob & Isaiah Jackson hammers it home! pic.twitter.com/OE0vjEFaEr – 8:08 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
throw it down dell 👓
@Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/RCUWCXvnUE – 8:06 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
just how we drew it up
@Paolo Banchero + @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/cSTujgNFph – 8:03 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Pacers have outscored the Magic 25-14 in the second quarter. They’ve gotten it to within 2 but the Magic have push the lead back to 6 with 4:32 to go. Mathurin has 9 in the period. – 8:02 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Too many turnovers and fouls for the Magic in the 2Q.
Their lead has been cut to 56-54. – 8:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the pass ➡️ the bucket.
Buddy Hield dishes it to Bennedict Mathurin for the and one. pic.twitter.com/4znzy3fGCI – 7:58 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jamahl Mosley calls timeout after Brissett’s 3.
Magic, who lead by 17 earlier, now lead 54-46 with 7:03 in the 2Q. – 7:55 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
coming through.⚠️
Bennedict Mathurin drives it in. pic.twitter.com/jeZvji1sZn – 7:54 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Pacers have cut the deficit to 8 on a 3-pointer by Brissett with 7:03 to go in the 2nd. – 7:53 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Going against No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero for the first time as pros, you knew Bennedict Mathurin was going to put on a show.
He’s scored the Pacers’ last seven points, already has 14pts in 11mins.
Pacers slowly clawing back after a horrendous start, giving up 46 in the 1Q. – 7:53 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF FIRST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 46, Indiana 29
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/ZSaSRLEm9a – 7:45 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Orlando Magic are so fun to watch. In the 1st half against the Pacers they dominated.
They shot 64% from the field, 66.7% behind the arc.
Markelle Fultz served 4 assists and Wendell Carter jr is on pace for another double-double (7pts, 7rebs).
#MagicTogether #NBA – 7:45 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Orlando Magic are so fun to watch. In the 1st half against the Pacers they dominated.
They shot 64% from the field, 64.7% behind the arc.
Markelle Fultz served 4 assists and Wendell Carter jr is on pace for another double-double (7pts, 7rebs).
#MagicTogether #NBA – 7:44 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Quite the quarter for the @Orlando Magic.
Their 46-point first-quarter is their second most in an opening frame all season.
50 against the Atlanta Hawks is their most in a first quarter. – 7:44 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
paolo banchero in the first quarter:
13 PTS
3-4 FG
6-6 FT
+14 +/-
@SASsoftware x @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/kHA7GbMhrR – 7:43 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic scored 46 points during the first quarter tonight vs. Indiana.
The 46 points are the second-most scored during a first quarter in team history. Orlando had a team-record 50 points on December 14, 2022 vs. Atlanta.
#MagicTogether – 7:43 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
not today!
Isaiah Jackson denies the layup. pic.twitter.com/l4lMPFLpdw – 7:43 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 46, Pacers 29.
Paolo Banchero: 13 points on 3-of-4 shooting (6-6 on FTs)
Wendell Carter Jr.: 7 points, 7 rebounds
Franz Wagner/Gary Harris: 6 points each.
Magic are shooting 64% from the field (16-25), 66.7% on 3s (6-9) and 100% on FTs (8-8). – 7:42 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Magic 46, Pacers 29
Banchero: 13 points
Carter: 7 points, 7 rebounds
Hield: 8 points
Duarte: 5 points, 2 rebounds – 7:42 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Rick Carlisle is challenging the previous call of an offensive foul on Mathurin… with 22.7 seconds left in the first quarter. – 7:39 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Paolo Banchero came up strong in the 1st half for the Orlando Magic against the Pacers.
He set the tone with 13 points and 3-of-4 from the field. Some very good moments on both ends so far. #MagicTogether #NBA – 7:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Tony Brothers just issued Jalen Suggs a technical foul.
I have no clue why. – 7:38 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
previously on ready to fly
@Jalen Suggs + @Cole Anthony pic.twitter.com/k9WcIEXNnp – 7:36 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
every time cole anthony goes for an alley-oop pic.twitter.com/0jfm5vUEWy – 7:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Magic are playing great again. Really aggressively attacking on offensive and getting after the Pacers on the other end.
Whoever it was that called Orlando a bad team is a real idiot. – 7:31 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
take it yourself kelle 😈
@Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/GGuLQ6pahp – 7:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Markelle Fultz just jammed one in right over Myles Turner and the Pacers call another timeout. Magic up 27-15. – 7:28 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
drained it.👌
Buddy Hield from beyond the arc. pic.twitter.com/5DMX3tfgii – 7:27 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jonathan Isaac is once again the first sub off the bench.
Checked in for Franz Wagner. – 7:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
T.J. McConnell with the driving layup to put us on the board.
📺 @BallySportsIN
💻 https://t.co/1GJyckZgK2 pic.twitter.com/7oSx6LyZXm – 7:22 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
dell on a rack attack
@Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/5qwuaJkrAB – 7:20 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic open up the contest on an 11-0 run against the @Indiana Pacers. – 7:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle calls timeout two minutes into the game in between Paolo Banchero’s 2 free throws.
Magic leading 10-0 with 9:54 remaining in the 1Q. – 7:15 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic are off to a 10-0 start to begin the game. Rick Carlisle calls timeout. – 7:15 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,259 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:12 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Pacers and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/lWV2t1h9cF – 7:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Is Buddy Hield closer to Black Panther or Finding Nemo here?😂 pic.twitter.com/IwEkwGBqbo – 7:06 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
IND fans in ORD.💙💛
Aaron Nesmith signed this young fan’s ball pregame tonight. pic.twitter.com/YcAW0GjKJn – 6:54 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
dialed in.
Terry Taylor knocks down the bucket before tonight’s game vs. the Magic. pic.twitter.com/IsiD96kkMp – 6:45 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
“I like adversity. I like adversity a lot.”
Bennedict Mathurin had one of his best fourth quarters ever last night to help the Pacers end their losing streak. On the rookie, as confident as ever, helping the Pacers when they needed it most: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 6:41 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Aaron Nesmith is a game-time decision, Pacers say. Andrew Nembhard remains out with a non-Covid illness.
Pacers at Magic tonight — a clash of the best two rookies, Mathurin and Banchero. – 6:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Orlando:
Aaron Nesmith – Game-Time Decision (sore right wrist)
Andrew Nembhard – Out (non-COVID illness)
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (left knee/elbow sprains)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/T86P4rVrsF – 6:27 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Tyrese Haliburton (knee, elbow) is with the Pacers in Orlando and is doing some very light shooting right now pic.twitter.com/7OJnq2Me31 – 6:18 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Minnesota down to just 6 scholarship players tonight vs Indiana with leading scorer Dawson Garcia & Pharrel Payne both out.
Jamison Battle (12.1 ppg)
Ta’lon Cooper (10.8 ppg)
Joshua Ola-Joseph (7.2 ppg)
Jaden Henley (3.7 ppg)
Taurus Samuels (2.5 ppg)
Treyton Thompson (1.6 ppg) – 5:56 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
“He’s got future superstar potential. I can’t say enough good things about him.” — Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on Magic second-year forward Franz Wagner. – 5:43 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jamahl Mosley said Jonathan Isaac will be on the same 8-10-minute restriction as last game tonight versus the Pacers. – 5:30 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first five out 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Gary Harris
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/qDK9GNTBEO – 5:28 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat players with 9 points, 8 rebounds in a quarter, last 5 years:
— Bam (9-8), 4th, vs Boston, 1/24/23, 98-95 win
— Bam (9-9), 2nd, vs Indiana, 12/22/22, 87-82 win
— Whiteside (12-9), 4th, vs. NY, 3/39/19, 100-92 win
— Whiteside (13-8), 2nd, vs. Utah, 12/2/18, 102-100 win – 5:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
NBA L2M says DeMar DeRozan should’ve had an and-one opportunity when he scored to put Bulls up 108-107 with 1:14 left in Bulls-Pacers. Aaron Nesmith should’ve been called for foul. – 5:15 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: HOU/MIN; CLE/NYK; CHI/IND with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/KWzyrgnZvw – 4:32 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago blew a 21-point lead in Tuesday’s loss against Indiana. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/a-lot-of… – 4:06 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago blew a 21-point lead in Tuesday’s loss against Indiana. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/a-lot-of… – 4:05 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic have recalled rookie Caleb Houstan from the G League. He averaged 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 5 games with Lakeland. – 2:52 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have recalled forward Caleb Houstan from @LakelandMagic of the @nbagleague.
#MagicTogether – 2:51 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Bulls keep getting in their own way this season. Want proof – make a list of the top 5 worst losses, and see how hard it is. Just outside this top 5 was Orlando, Phoenix and Minnesota.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/1/2… – 2:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: HOU/MIN; CLE/NYK; CHI/IND with @Danny Leroux
Join us:
https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/hfkbgKDS2q – 2:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Season leaders so far:
PPG – Luka Doncic (33.8)
RPG – Domantas Sabonis (12.5)
APG – Tyrese Haliburton (10.2)
SPG – O.G. Anunoby (2.1)
BPG – Jaren Jackson Jr. (3.3)
FG% – Nic Claxton (73.3)
3P% – Damion Lee (48.4)
FT% – Kevin Durant (93.4) pic.twitter.com/vn1CVaWmKo – 1:51 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Lakeland Magic update: Caleb Houstan had 23 points (8-23) and 8 rebounds in last night’s 123-105 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.
Jay Scrubb with a team-high 35 points and 8 rebounds. Zavier Simpson had 15 points and 14 assists. pic.twitter.com/nJZt1jVPxr – 1:19 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: HOU/MIN; CLE/NYK; CHI/IND with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/dzUIWXUnfS – 1:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Faith Night is coming back to @GainbridgeFH next Friday. Following our game against the Kings, all fans are invited to stay for a free postgame concert featuring Grammy-nominated artist DOE.
🎟️: https://t.co/VtbNrGoPtH pic.twitter.com/nafO6O2dZE – 1:02 PM
