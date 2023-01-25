Live stream: Raptors 16, Kings 20

The Toronto Raptors (21-27) play against the Sacramento Kings (27-19) at Golden 1 Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 25, 2023
Toronto Raptors 16, Sacramento Kings 20 (Q1 03:47)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
that’s a 3-point contest candidate if we’ve ever seen one 👀
@Kevin Huerter | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/jb5VCwO1ap – 10:26 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Kings up 2 at second timeout, pretty quick tempo, which you’d expect with the really good Sacramento offence – 10:24 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings firing away from 3-point range again in this one. 4-of-6 to start the game. Huerter has 2 makes. Barnes and Murray each have 1. – 10:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Interesting. We seeing Mike Brown turn to both Sabonis and Metu at the same time. – 10:22 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HB picking up where he left off from the other night 😮💨
@Harrison Barnes | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/fhCBYCOE7c – 10:20 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Harrison Barnes hits his first three point attempt. Please don’t let January end. – 10:16 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
A fan wearing a ref outfit just got shown on the “jersey cam” and some Kings fans booed him. 😂 – 10:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
NBC is aware of the issue with the Kings game and working to fix it. – 10:13 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Mike Brown calls timeout after two Raptors possessions. That’s a new one! – 10:12 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
#BeamTeam is ready to face the North 👑
@mybonney Tunnel Cam pic.twitter.com/rsm2Tcea47 – 10:08 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams has his 3rd 20+ point game of the season.
JDub also has another 2 steals. He’s #2 in the NBA in total steals in January, just 1 behind Gary Trent Jr. – 10:07 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Toronto Raptors’ Thaddeus Young (@Thaddeus Young) and @Fred VanVleet are getting locked in for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. pic.twitter.com/kTiHOnvXNm – 9:52 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/rFRcIFellj – 9:43 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Cowbells are in the building for this Sacramento Kings game against the Toronto Raptors. – 9:39 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Good to see some old family @TerenceDavisJr 🤞🏾🖤 pic.twitter.com/c00itRi76D – 9:38 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
I know y’all just wanna see him smile 😊 pic.twitter.com/MMtdBImjfR – 9:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Midweek drip 💧👑
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/hManTOprat – 9:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With Nurse going back to the regular starters and Achiuwa coming off the bench, will be interesting to see how the Raptors’ defence holds up against Sacramento’s No. 1 ranked offence. The FVV-Trent-OG-Siakam-Barnes unit is giving up 116.5 points per 100 possessions in January. – 9:04 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Learn how to make the Damson Spritz 🍷
6 O’clock Gin Drink Time | https://t.co/FYuITU8MSJ pic.twitter.com/KW6wJMywn4 – 9:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
O.G. Anunoby back for the Raptors in Sacramento tonight, Banton remains out – 8:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby (ankle) will play in tonight’s game against the Kings. – 8:43 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
O.G. Anunoby is in, Dalano Banton is out for Raptors in Sacramento tonight. – 8:43 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Mannnn, #Raptors radio producer @JRManatad_ walked in the snow to get THIS. 🤢👎
The Raps are in Sacramento. Tip off on @FAN590 at 10pm ET. @Paul Jones & I will have the call, but we may be without a producer…if I’m successful in tossing JR from the building! 🤬
🍍🚫🍕 pic.twitter.com/tvv6z74UZ5 – 8:09 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Chimezie Metu will be available to the Kings tonight vs. Raptors – 8:07 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Chimezie Metu (knee) will be available for tonight’s game against the Raptors. – 8:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Toronto Raptors – 1/25:
Chimezie Metu (Left leg bone bruise) – AVAILABLE – 8:07 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Updated Injury Report vs. Toronto Raptors – 1/25:
Chimezie Metu (Left leg bone bruise) – AVAILABLE – 8:07 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing Monday’s game against the Kings, the Grizzlies All-Star guard is off the injury report before Wednesday’s contest against the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/24/inj… – 8:00 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
West Coast Vlog: 002 👀
Let us know who you wanna see make a blog appearance next?
#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/roT5S2ccbj – 6:38 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
It’s not too late to ride the wave 🦅🌊
#RoarWithUs #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/I9eYGN3qnE – 5:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings have moved back into first place in the NBA in offensive rating at 117.9. They are 23rd in defensive rating at 114.5 and sixth in net rating at +3.4. – 4:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings extend contracts of general manager Monte McNair, assistant GM Wes Wilcox; includes comments from McNair and Kings owner Vivek Ranadive ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From late last night: Ep. 120 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings extend Monte McNair and Wes Wilcox heading into trade season. With @Sean Cunningham, @BrendenNunesNBA and @James Ham kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/kings-extend… – 4:33 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Great pod this week w/ @Marcus Thompson & our guest on “Hoops, Adjacent”: ESPN and Kings pxp man @MarkJonesESPN. On why Sac is no longer the Kaaaaangz, Mike Brown’s nightly challenges to his squad, De’Aaron Fox’s growth, the Beam & more. Listen in!:
theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 4:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Could the #Thunder be the mystery team for OG Anunoby?
thunderousintentions.com/2023/01/25/okc… – 4:08 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Sacramento Kings DeMarcus Cousins scored a career-high 56 points in a loss to the Hornets.
Cousins, who scored 48 points the previous game, is the only player in franchise history to record back-to-back 45-point games.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:01 PM
