Live stream: Raptors 16, Kings 20

Live stream: Raptors 16, Kings 20

Games

Live stream: Raptors 16, Kings 20

January 25, 2023- by

By |

Game streams

The Toronto Raptors (21-27) play against the Sacramento Kings (27-19) at Golden 1 Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 25, 2023

Toronto Raptors 16, Sacramento Kings 20 (Q1 03:47)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
that’s a 3-point contest candidate if we’ve ever seen one 👀 

@Kevin Huerter | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/jb5VCwO1ap10:26 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Kings up 2 at second timeout, pretty quick tempo, which you’d expect with the really good Sacramento offence – 10:24 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings firing away from 3-point range again in this one. 4-of-6 to start the game. Huerter has 2 makes. Barnes and Murray each have 1. – 10:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Interesting. We seeing Mike Brown turn to both Sabonis and Metu at the same time. – 10:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Chimezie Metu makes his return after missing last game. – 10:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HB picking up where he left off from the other night 😮‍💨 

@Harrison Barnes | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/fhCBYCOE7c10:20 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Harrison Barnes hits his first three point attempt. Please don’t let January end. – 10:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes from Granite Bay. – 10:16 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
A fan wearing a ref outfit just got shown on the “jersey cam” and some Kings fans booed him. 😂 – 10:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
NBC is aware of the issue with the Kings game and working to fix it. – 10:13 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
5-2 Raptors in 95 seconds and Kings coach Mike Brown calls timeout – 10:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Raptors go up 5-2 and Mike Brown takes a timeout. – 10:13 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Mike Brown calls timeout after two Raptors possessions. That’s a new one! – 10:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox to Sabonis for the first Kings bucket. 3-2 Raptors. – 10:12 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Locked On Kings is the bandwagon fan of Kings podcasts. – 10:09 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
#BeamTeam is ready to face the North 👑
@mybonney Tunnel Cam pic.twitter.com/rsm2Tcea4710:08 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams has his 3rd 20+ point game of the season.
JDub also has another 2 steals. He’s #2 in the NBA in total steals in January, just 1 behind Gary Trent Jr. – 10:07 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Toronto Raptors’ Thaddeus Young (@Thaddeus Young) and @Fred VanVleet are getting locked in for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. pic.twitter.com/kTiHOnvXNm9:52 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/rFRcIFellj9:43 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby will play, Achiuwa back to the bench vs. Kings. – 9:42 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Cowbells are in the building for this Sacramento Kings game against the Toronto Raptors. – 9:39 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Good to see some old family @TerenceDavisJr 🤞🏾🖤 pic.twitter.com/c00itRi76D9:38 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
I know y’all just wanna see him smile 😊 pic.twitter.com/MMtdBImjfR9:26 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ut2PKgxIlE9:15 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Midweek drip 💧👑
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/hManTOprat9:15 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
To everyone back home … I’m sorry ☀️ pic.twitter.com/lBcsV4Zds89:07 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With Nurse going back to the regular starters and Achiuwa coming off the bench, will be interesting to see how the Raptors’ defence holds up against Sacramento’s No. 1 ranked offence. The FVV-Trent-OG-Siakam-Barnes unit is giving up 116.5 points per 100 possessions in January. – 9:04 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Learn how to make the Damson Spritz 🍷
6 O’clock Gin Drink Time | https://t.co/FYuITU8MSJ pic.twitter.com/KW6wJMywn49:00 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @LGCanada Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/SEkw9ZfH3E8:54 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Domas doin’ 𝙉𝙐𝙈𝘽𝙀𝙍𝙎 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rd5tzHJMVD8:54 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps
O.G. Anunoby back for the Raptors in Sacramento tonight, Banton remains out – 8:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby (ankle) will play in tonight’s game against the Kings. – 8:43 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
O.G. Anunoby is in, Dalano Banton is out for Raptors in Sacramento tonight. – 8:43 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Anunoby will play tonight – 8:34 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Anunoby officially available to play tonight, Dalano still out. – 8:32 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors say Anunoby will play, Banton will not. – 8:32 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Mannnn, #Raptors radio producer @JRManatad_ walked in the snow to get THIS. 🤢👎
The Raps are in Sacramento. Tip off on @FAN590 at 10pm ET. @Paul Jones & I will have the call, but we may be without a producer…if I’m successful in tossing JR from the building! 🤬
🍍🚫🍕 pic.twitter.com/tvv6z74UZ58:09 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Chimezie Metu will be available to the Kings tonight vs. Raptors – 8:07 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Chimezie Metu (knee) will be available for tonight’s game against the Raptors. – 8:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Toronto Raptors – 1/25:
Chimezie Metu (Left leg bone bruise) – AVAILABLE – 8:07 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Updated Injury Report vs. Toronto Raptors – 1/25:
Chimezie Metu (Left leg bone bruise) – AVAILABLE – 8:07 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing Monday’s game against the Kings, the Grizzlies All-Star guard is off the injury report before Wednesday’s contest against the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/24/inj…8:00 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
West Coast Vlog: 002 👀
Let us know who you wanna see make a blog appearance next?
#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/roT5S2ccbj6:38 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
It’s not too late to ride the wave 🦅🌊
 #RoarWithUs #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/I9eYGN3qnE5:04 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings have moved back into first place in the NBA in offensive rating at 117.9. They are 23rd in defensive rating at 114.5 and sixth in net rating at +3.4. – 4:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings extend contracts of general manager Monte McNair, assistant GM Wes Wilcox; includes comments from McNair and Kings owner Vivek Ranadive ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…4:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From late last night: Ep. 120 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings extend Monte McNair and Wes Wilcox heading into trade season. With @Sean Cunningham, @BrendenNunesNBA and @James Ham kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/kings-extend…4:33 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Great pod this week w/ @Marcus Thompson & our guest on “Hoops, Adjacent”: ESPN and Kings pxp man @MarkJonesESPN. On why Sac is no longer the Kaaaaangz, Mike Brown’s nightly challenges to his squad, De’Aaron Fox’s growth, the Beam & more. Listen in!:
theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-…4:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Could the #Thunder be the mystery team for OG Anunoby?
thunderousintentions.com/2023/01/25/okc…4:08 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Sacramento Kings DeMarcus Cousins scored a career-high 56 points in a loss to the Hornets.
Cousins, who scored 48 points the previous game, is the only player in franchise history to record back-to-back 45-point games.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…4:01 PM

Games

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home