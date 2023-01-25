Live stream: Raptors 16, Kings 20

The Toronto Raptors (21-27) play against the Sacramento Kings (27-19) at Golden 1 Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 25, 2023

Toronto Raptors 16, Sacramento Kings 20 (Q1 03:47)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Kings up 2 at second timeout, pretty quick tempo, which you’d expect with the really good Sacramento offence – Kings up 2 at second timeout, pretty quick tempo, which you’d expect with the really good Sacramento offence – 10:24 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings firing away from 3-point range again in this one. 4-of-6 to start the game. Huerter has 2 makes. Barnes and Murray each have 1. – Kings firing away from 3-point range again in this one. 4-of-6 to start the game. Huerter has 2 makes. Barnes and Murray each have 1. – 10:23 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Interesting. We seeing Mike Brown turn to both Sabonis and Metu at the same time. – Interesting. We seeing Mike Brown turn to both Sabonis and Metu at the same time. – 10:22 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Chimezie Metu makes his return after missing last game. – Chimezie Metu makes his return after missing last game. – 10:21 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Harrison Barnes hits his first three point attempt. Please don’t let January end. – Harrison Barnes hits his first three point attempt. Please don’t let January end. – 10:16 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

A fan wearing a ref outfit just got shown on the “jersey cam” and some Kings fans booed him. 😂 – A fan wearing a ref outfit just got shown on the “jersey cam” and some Kings fans booed him. 😂 – 10:15 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

NBC is aware of the issue with the Kings game and working to fix it. – NBC is aware of the issue with the Kings game and working to fix it. – 10:13 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

5-2 Raptors in 95 seconds and Kings coach Mike Brown calls timeout – 5-2 Raptors in 95 seconds and Kings coach Mike Brown calls timeout – 10:13 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Raptors go up 5-2 and Mike Brown takes a timeout. – Raptors go up 5-2 and Mike Brown takes a timeout. – 10:13 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Mike Brown calls timeout after two Raptors possessions. That’s a new one! – Mike Brown calls timeout after two Raptors possessions. That’s a new one! – 10:12 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Fox to Sabonis for the first Kings bucket. 3-2 Raptors. – Fox to Sabonis for the first Kings bucket. 3-2 Raptors. – 10:12 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Locked On Kings is the bandwagon fan of Kings podcasts. – Locked On Kings is the bandwagon fan of Kings podcasts. – 10:09 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

#BeamTeam is ready to face the North 👑

@mybonney Tunnel Cam 10:08 PM #BeamTeam is ready to face the North 👑@mybonney Tunnel Cam pic.twitter.com/rsm2Tcea47

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Jalen Williams has his 3rd 20+ point game of the season.

JDub also has another 2 steals. He’s #2 in the NBA in total steals in January, just 1 behind Gary Trent Jr. – Jalen Williams has his 3rd 20+ point game of the season.JDub also has another 2 steals. He’s #2 in the NBA in total steals in January, just 1 behind Gary Trent Jr. – 10:07 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Anunoby will play, Achiuwa back to the bench vs. Kings. – Anunoby will play, Achiuwa back to the bench vs. Kings. – 9:42 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

The Cowbells are in the building for this Sacramento Kings game against the Toronto Raptors. – The Cowbells are in the building for this Sacramento Kings game against the Toronto Raptors. – 9:39 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

With Nurse going back to the regular starters and Achiuwa coming off the bench, will be interesting to see how the Raptors’ defence holds up against Sacramento’s No. 1 ranked offence. The FVV-Trent-OG-Siakam-Barnes unit is giving up 116.5 points per 100 possessions in January. – With Nurse going back to the regular starters and Achiuwa coming off the bench, will be interesting to see how the Raptors’ defence holds up against Sacramento’s No. 1 ranked offence. The FVV-Trent-OG-Siakam-Barnes unit is giving up 116.5 points per 100 possessions in January. – 9:04 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Learn how to make the Damson Spritz 🍷

6 O’clock Gin Drink Time | pic.twitter.com/KW6wJMywn4 – 9:00 PM Learn how to make the Damson Spritz 🍷6 O’clock Gin Drink Time | https://t.co/FYuITU8MSJ

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

O.G. Anunoby back for the Raptors in Sacramento tonight, Banton remains out – O.G. Anunoby back for the Raptors in Sacramento tonight, Banton remains out – 8:44 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby (ankle) will play in tonight’s game against the Kings. – Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby (ankle) will play in tonight’s game against the Kings. – 8:43 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

O.G. Anunoby is in, Dalano Banton is out for Raptors in Sacramento tonight. – O.G. Anunoby is in, Dalano Banton is out for Raptors in Sacramento tonight. – 8:43 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Anunoby officially available to play tonight, Dalano still out. – Anunoby officially available to play tonight, Dalano still out. – 8:32 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Raptors say Anunoby will play, Banton will not. – Raptors say Anunoby will play, Banton will not. – 8:32 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Mannnn, #Raptors radio producer @JRManatad_ walked in the snow to get THIS. 🤢👎

The Raps are in Sacramento. Tip off on @FAN590 at 10pm ET.

🍍🚫🍕 8:09 PM Mannnn, #Raptors radio producer @JRManatad_ walked in the snow to get THIS. 🤢👎The Raps are in Sacramento. Tip off on @FAN590 at 10pm ET. @Paul Jones & I will have the call, but we may be without a producer…if I’m successful in tossing JR from the building! 🤬🍍🚫🍕 pic.twitter.com/tvv6z74UZ5

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Chimezie Metu will be available to the Kings tonight vs. Raptors – Chimezie Metu will be available to the Kings tonight vs. Raptors – 8:07 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings forward Chimezie Metu (knee) will be available for tonight’s game against the Raptors. – Kings forward Chimezie Metu (knee) will be available for tonight’s game against the Raptors. – 8:07 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Updated Injury Report vs. Toronto Raptors – 1/25:

Chimezie Metu (Left leg bone bruise) – AVAILABLE – Updated Injury Report vs. Toronto Raptors – 1/25:Chimezie Metu (Left leg bone bruise) – AVAILABLE – 8:07 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Updated Injury Report vs. Toronto Raptors – 1/25:

Chimezie Metu (Left leg bone bruise) – AVAILABLE – Updated Injury Report vs. Toronto Raptors – 1/25:Chimezie Metu (Left leg bone bruise) – AVAILABLE – 8:07 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After missing Monday’s game against the Kings, the Grizzlies All-Star guard is off the injury report before Wednesday’s contest against the Warriors. 8:00 PM After missing Monday’s game against the Kings, the Grizzlies All-Star guard is off the injury report before Wednesday’s contest against the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/24/inj…

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

West Coast Vlog: 002 👀

Let us know who you wanna see make a blog appearance next?

#WeTheNorth 6:38 PM West Coast Vlog: 002 👀Let us know who you wanna see make a blog appearance next?#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/roT5S2ccbj

James Ham @James_HamNBA

The Kings have moved back into first place in the NBA in offensive rating at 117.9. They are 23rd in defensive rating at 114.5 and sixth in net rating at +3.4. – The Kings have moved back into first place in the NBA in offensive rating at 117.9. They are 23rd in defensive rating at 114.5 and sixth in net rating at +3.4. – 4:43 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Sacramento Kings extend contracts of general manager Monte McNair, assistant GM Wes Wilcox; includes comments from McNair and Kings owner Vivek Ranadive ⬇️

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:36 PM Sacramento Kings extend contracts of general manager Monte McNair, assistant GM Wes Wilcox; includes comments from McNair and Kings owner Vivek Ranadive ⬇️