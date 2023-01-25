Raptors vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Toronto Raptors are spending $7,012,188 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $4,982,988 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 25, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: SN
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: Sportsnet 590

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

