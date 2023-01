Spencer Dinwiddie on Wizards players: 'They're over there trying to get paid, not trying to play winning basketball'

During a recent conversation on Outta Pocket, Dinwiddie talked about the differences between Doncic and Harden, two players with a similar style of play but with a big difference in the eyes of Spencer (44:50 mark). “I don’t necessarily think it’s a bad comp. I think where there’s a separation between Luca and Harden–I think Harden probably played with a little more pace so that is where I would give him an edge. But the edges that I would give Luka, and these are pretty big ones, he participates in the defensive end. Harden, obviously, is a phenomenal player, athletically gifted and capable of doing so much… I don’t think he did. I think Luka does have some athletic deficiencies but he definitely participates and tries… He puts effort there. And also, offensively, he’s a better post-up player than Harden was.” -via Yardbarker.com / January 19, 2023