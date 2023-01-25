Spencer Dinwiddie on Wizards players: 'They're over there trying to get paid, not trying to play winning basketball'

Landon Thomas: Spencer Dinwiddie on Wizards: “They’re not playing for nothing for real… it’s a showcase. They’re over there trying to get paid, not trying to play winning basketball. For a team that has real aspirations.. an MVP, went to the conference finals last year, we have to be better…”
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Spencer Dinwiddie after Mavs’ 127-126 loss to the Wizards, his former team: “You come in here and get in a shootout with the Warriors last year or the Celtics this year or something like that, it’s a little bit different tone, right? Not exactly stalwarts over there.” – 12:11 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Spencer Dinwiddie, very consistent at many things, including dissing the Wizards:
“If you come in here and get in a shootout with the Warriors last year or the Celtics this year or something like that, it’s a little bit different tone. They’re not exactly stalwarts over there.” – 12:08 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Spencer Dinwiddie after Mavs’ loss to Wizards: “For them, it’s a showcase. They’re over there trying to get paid, not trying to play winning basketball. For a team that has real aspirations and has an MVP, went to the conference finals last year, we have to be better to a man.” – 11:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It’s been almost a year since the Mavericks traded Kristaps Porzingis for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. How’s that deal looking now? Seems pretty good for both sides.
mavs.com/revisiting-din……-porzingis-trade/ – 8:26 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Mavericks are paying Spencer Dinwiddie more this season than it would take to fund charter flights for the entire WNBA for the entire season. – 4:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Spencer Dinwiddie in foul trouble
Spencer Dinwiddie technical
10-point Dallas lead GONE – 3:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dallas 10-0 run
Dallas 37-32 lead
Mavericks surviving the minutes that Luka Doncic is resting by having Spencer Dinwiddie attack at will and get help from shooters.
Josh Green (with Powell down), Davis Bertans (with Kawhi in his face), DFS (in front of Zu) with some tough 3s. – 3:16 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-DAL starters:
STARTERS 1/22
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
DAL
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Dorian Finney-Smith Dwight Powell
Spencer Dinwiddie
Luka Doncic – 2:03 PM
Kyle Kuzma: The funny thing is they don’t play winning basketball 🤣🤣🤣✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽👋🏽🤡 -via Twitter @kylekuzma / January 25, 2023
During a recent conversation on Outta Pocket, Dinwiddie talked about the differences between Doncic and Harden, two players with a similar style of play but with a big difference in the eyes of Spencer (44:50 mark). “I don’t necessarily think it’s a bad comp. I think where there’s a separation between Luca and Harden–I think Harden probably played with a little more pace so that is where I would give him an edge. But the edges that I would give Luka, and these are pretty big ones, he participates in the defensive end. Harden, obviously, is a phenomenal player, athletically gifted and capable of doing so much… I don’t think he did. I think Luka does have some athletic deficiencies but he definitely participates and tries… He puts effort there. And also, offensively, he’s a better post-up player than Harden was.” -via Yardbarker.com / January 19, 2023
Dinwiddie has established himself as a source of consistency and reliability for the Mavs, who are fifth in the West with a 24-21 record despite a rash of injuries. He’s averaging 16.6 points and 5.2 assists and has played all but one game. Dinwiddie is one of only four players in the league this season who have played at least 1,400 minutes while shooting at least 45% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, joining Portland’s Jerami Grant, Utah’s Lauri Markkanen and Indiana’s Buddy Hield. “He’s an amazing player,” Doncic said. “He can attack really well, he can shoot and he’s a smart player. He fits really good with this team.” -via ESPN / January 17, 2023