Live stream: Timberwolves 39, Pelicans 48

The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-25) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (26-22) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 25, 2023
Minnesota Timberwolves 39, New Orleans Pelicans 48 (Q2 03:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Jose Alvarado goes down the lane and finishes over Rudy Gobert … sigh – 8:53 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado taking the ball right into and over Rudy Gobert, one night after Alvarado did the same vs. Nikola Jokic – 8:53 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado tried to steal the ball from Rudy Gobert from behind in semi-transition but the result was a trainwreck of Jose getting hit by a knee, shoulder, elbow, etc. – 8:47 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Back on the court. Back on the Board. pic.twitter.com/Arkq7Iyj6Y – 8:45 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Wolves second delay of game occurred when Kyle Anderson was whistled for a carry, then opted to pass the ball to the ref 40 feet from where the ball was going to be inbounded. Hate it when that happens – 8:44 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Kyle Anderson is not having a good night. Was just called for a carry – 8:44 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram’s first bucket comes at the 10:06 mark of the second quarter.
Here’s to that opening the flood gates despite it looks like he’ll be limited to “bursts” of playing time tonight. – 8:42 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
End of 1, New Orleans 34 Minnesota 26. Brandon Ingram only played 3:41 and didn’t score.
Game within the game: will this game finish before Sixers-Nets? Already made up 6 minutes on them. – 8:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
exactly how we drew it up. 😂 pic.twitter.com/9BIMYrm6eH – 8:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 34-26.
Edwards leads all with 12 points on 3-6 shooting, including 5-5 from the free throw line, his third straight game with 10+ points in the opening frame (16th of the season). – 8:38 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
It checks out. Willy Hernangomez getting run over Jaxson Hayes is the right move. Love how Nance/Willy play off each other. Both can make a play or a timely cut. And Willy’s held his own defensively. Forced Ant to pass after a switch and his help D has been good. – 8:37 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Two vets the Wolves have relied on for steadiness, Kyle Anderson and Austin Rivers, did not have a good first quarter. That hurts a lot for a team that has not played cleanly. – 8:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Good 1st Q for your Pels 👏
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/KOq4s2VtYi – 8:37 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
I asked Naz Reid at shootaround about the minutes he’s had of late playing alongside Nate Knight:
“Playing with him, we can switch four, five. It don’t matter who it is at the four or the five. We complement each other.” – 8:34 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Pelicans are officially credited with 2 offensive rebounds, but they have 5 “team rebouds” on the box score, and 4 of those have come on the offensive end with a rebound or block going out of bounds off Minnesota. – 8:30 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Already seeing a difference in #Pelicans offense with Naji Marshall going downhill. He’s having fun and talking to some fans after his pretty dish to Willy Hernangomez. Would’ve been Naji’s third assist in 6 mins but Wolves hacked Willy on the shot attempt – 8:28 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Congratulations to tonight’s @MarkmanBreakers winner, Wilson! pic.twitter.com/CsTTXXWuz6 – 8:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
can’t leave Jaden open like that. 👌 pic.twitter.com/8uvR1Q3UeN – 8:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
12 PTS IN Q1 🐜🐜🐜
(there’s 4 minutes left in the qtr) pic.twitter.com/VkgO4l8ECs – 8:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Just everything about this👏
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/PijEU4BCRH – 8:23 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Non-zero chance that it’s warmer in Minnesota right now than it is in this arena. – 8:23 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
That’s two offensive rebounds Kyle Anderson has allowed in less than 6 minutes. – 8:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
With his first three-pointer tonight, CJ McCollum has tied Manu Ginobili for 45th on the all-time three-pointers list with 1495. – 8:17 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Ingram subs out at with 8:19 left in the first. Seems like the Pelicans have a plan for his first game back – 8:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
BI to CJ for the opening 3! Welcome back BI💪 pic.twitter.com/2uxYB8cnqy – 8:15 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans have Herb Jones guarding Anthony Edwards, while Wolves assign D’Angelo Russell to Trey Murphy instead of a guard – 8:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
It took 40 seconds for CJ McCollum to get his most open catch-and-shot opportunity since Zion Williamson went down. Timberwolves doubled Brandon Ingram and he found CJ in perfect rhythm. – 8:11 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The gravity of Brandon Ingram on display first play.
He draws two.
CJ McCollum gets a wide open 3. – 8:11 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Brandon Ingram’s reintroduction to the SKC pic.twitter.com/h4KLp94Sjw – 8:09 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Loud ovation here at Smoothie King Center as Brandon Ingram is annoucned in the starting lineup. – 8:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
We have a few special guests for tonight’s game invited by @CJ McCollum! Southern University’s Men’s Basketball is in attendance tonight and got to meet with CJ pregame then watch warmups 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hWIpiIQSRl – 8:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Game ready🔋
#Pelicans | @redbull pic.twitter.com/sARLoY6FNm – 7:51 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
No one consistently gets mobbed by his Pelicans teammates harder than Brandon Ingram.
Good to see him back! pic.twitter.com/XvgdAJSxk4 – 7:49 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
our first five on the court ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rKBt6qRFwL – 7:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Left Ankle Sprain), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/NUGyYQ0wjG – 7:40 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Brandon’s back 😁
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/9Jb7w0byZV – 7:32 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Woulda been cool to get a rematch of this Ant-Zion back and forth from late December. But no Zion tonight. pic.twitter.com/aglZo9Fksh – 7:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) and Naji Marshall (right great toe soreness) are AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota. – 7:29 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
It’s official! he’s back!!
Brandon Ingram will play after missing the last 29 games with a left great toe contusion.
Naji Marshall is also available for the Pelicans matchup against the Timberwolves after missing 3 games with a right great toe soreness. https://t.co/dVZCFIBXsx pic.twitter.com/W41tAyCWd2 – 7:29 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram and Naji Marshall are AVAILABLE.
BI back. – 7:28 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) is AVAILABLE to play tonight at home against Minnesota.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:28 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) and Naji Marshall (right great toe soreness) are AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota. – 7:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo play each other twice during the regular season. Yet the NBA schedules their matchup tonight with Denver on a ridiculous New Orleans-Milwaukee back-to-back. No Jokic. No Murray. A marquee regular season matchup is out the window. – 7:14 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
See you @ 7 🏀
📺: Bally Sports NO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/zcsjMoPzOE – 7:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Download the #Pelicans app now and play #CourtsideChallenge in the fanzone for your chance to win!
📲 https://t.co/QhtgzfpM1X
@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/EtnK5ObZD2 – 6:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Don’t miss out on @Larry Nance Jr‘s game worn jersey from tonight. Bid here: https://t.co/F6BypEbVNb
Tonight’s auction benefits Delores Taylor Arthur School for young men📚 pic.twitter.com/Y9nVVlUQfd – 6:46 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says that Dyson Daniels “will be out for a little bit of time” regarding his ankle sprain suffered last night against the Nuggets. – 6:21 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Dyson Daniels will be “out for a little bit of time” according to Willie Green with his right ankle sprain. – 6:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:17 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram and Naji Marshall are warming up and final decision will be made after that.
Both are probable. – 6:16 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Tonight’s home game means another jersey auction!!
Tonight’s school will be Delores Taylor Arthur School for young men 🙌🏽🙌🏽
Help us support @NOLAPSchools by bidding on my game worn jersey from tonight’s game, signed and personalized to YOU!
auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/allAuc… – 6:16 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson doing some light dribbling work on/off as players go through pregame workouts before the Pelicans matchup with the Timberwolves.
He’s in great spirits, engaging with all coaching staff and teammates, as he’s done throughout his recovery process from the sidelines pic.twitter.com/cZpf3mVGMk – 5:58 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Minnesota down to just 6 scholarship players tonight vs Indiana with leading scorer Dawson Garcia & Pharrel Payne both out.
Jamison Battle (12.1 ppg)
Ta’lon Cooper (10.8 ppg)
Joshua Ola-Joseph (7.2 ppg)
Jaden Henley (3.7 ppg)
Taurus Samuels (2.5 ppg)
Treyton Thompson (1.6 ppg) – 5:56 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
game day drip 😎
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/7vw2ub2CdS – 5:56 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“The Pelicans need Brandon Ingram.”
@adaniels33 tells @Rick Kamla how relieved the Pelicans are now that Ingram is returning to the lineup tonight #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/05FM8zqtKd – 5:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
back in the building 😎
#Pelicans | @ankr pic.twitter.com/K4hAgtv7q3 – 5:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
A look back at the Pelicans’ crazy comeback win over the Timberwolves
by @KevinScarbinsky
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 4:34 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: HOU/MIN; CLE/NYK; CHI/IND with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/KWzyrgnZvw – 4:32 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Indiana’s Mike Woodson will not coach tonight at Minnesota as he is recovering from COVID, school announced. – 3:54 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 What happened on the final play for the Pelicans?
🏀 Jose Alvarado sparks 19 point comeback
🏀 Zion Williamson injury update
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/jqOgXydHSu – 3:30 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
ICYMI: On the real estate front, #Pelicans guard CJ McCollum is selling his crib via @Forbes Global Properties … 4 bed, 4 bath, 5,538 SQ Feet home in West Linn, Oregon
Price: $3.5 million
#Sports #Business #NBA 👉🏾 https://t.co/F2hqSMMQKB pic.twitter.com/az86GBlM5z – 2:50 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Bulls keep getting in their own way this season. Want proof – make a list of the top 5 worst losses, and see how hard it is. Just outside this top 5 was Orlando, Phoenix and Minnesota.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/1/2… – 2:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Fans attending tonight’s game: weather looks crisp and clear so don’t forget we have our Bike Zone in Peking lot 3 brought to you by @chevron, the human energy company!
Free, convenient, and protected bike parking across from Champions Square🙌 pic.twitter.com/ANvbwHKTNw – 2:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Wolves basketball in The Big Easy. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/4ThDWlDGqx – 2:28 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: HOU/MIN; CLE/NYK; CHI/IND with @Danny Leroux
Join us:
https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/hfkbgKDS2q – 2:11 PM
