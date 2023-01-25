Trae Young to want out of Atlanta after this season?

“I think Trae will want out after the season,” one NBA source said. “The Hawks probably try to get out of John Collins and others by the deadline, but Trae’s a long shot. Maybe the [Lakers] in July with his ties to Klutch [Sports].” Atlanta already acquired a potential replacement in Dejounte Murray. While this may not be a trade deadline topic, keep an eye on the Hawks and their relationship with Young over the coming months.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 43, Hawks 39
SGA – 11 points
JDub – 9 points
Trae – 10 points, 4 assists
Collins – 8 points – 8:34 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Thunder call timeout with 7:28 left in 1Q after Trae lobbed to CC for a dunk. Hawks trail 15-11 .
The Hawks are 5-12 overall and have missed all 6 3PA. – 8:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Sheesh, Lu Dort with a beautiful euro step around Trae Young, two really good rim plays for Lu Dort so far tonight. – 8:16 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Trae Young gets a pretty loud applause from the crowd during starting intros pic.twitter.com/EXPwn44E2R – 8:06 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Trae Young is a popular guy here pic.twitter.com/BHukDE7c7s – 7:03 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Hawks star Trae Young throws a lob from the bench to John Collins pic.twitter.com/mebfon9Aj2 – 7:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Trae Young getting ready to warm up at the Paycom Center pic.twitter.com/eDJhamLNYr – 6:49 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– The Slate of the Season is here
– Grizz/Warriors
– Ben vs. Joel
– This Nuggets lineup
– AD back, Rui here
– Trae returns to OKC
– Breaking lineup news
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/0fiBuIuS2z pic.twitter.com/5UXkPhYORT – 6:34 PM
Trae Young walks slowly alongside the ball in late November. His Hawks are up three against the Rockets with six minutes left in the game. He burns nearly 18 seconds off the game clock — the longest he’s walked the dog this season. But the next five and a half minutes go poorly for Atlanta. Young goes 0-for-3 from the floor, Houston’s Jalen Green explodes late in the fourth and the Hawks lose the game, 128-122. Atlanta could have used those wasted seconds in the game’s final moments. This is one of the key risks of walking the dog when the game is on the line. “I think there’s always a trade-off,” says Jeff Van Gundy, the broadcaster and former coach. “You are able to run some time off the clock. The counterpoint would be: At what expense to your rhythm and your flow? It’s not as simple a decision as just trying to take time off the clock, because it could actually hurt you.” -via ESPN / January 25, 2023
Trae Young: Congrats to them Burger Boys! 🍔 Nothin like that alumni group! Congrats @JaKobeWalter1 !!! My first McDonalds kid🥹 way to go, just the first step! @McDAAG @teamtraeyoungmb -via Twitter @TheTraeYoung / January 24, 2023
Lauren L. Williams: Trae Young is available. pic.twitter.com/YLPk0JeXJ7 -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / January 20, 2023