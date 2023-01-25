Will Barton an option for Nets if bought out by Wizards?

Chris Vernon: Somebody told me maybe like a week ago, out of nowhere, and there has been some buzz about Will Barton getting bought out. And that if he does possibly get bought out, just keep an eye on Bucks or Nets.
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards lead the Mavs 32-28.
Beal and Avdija have 7p each, and Will Barton has 5 coming in early off the bench. – 9:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Will Barton has returned to the rotation tonight and has made a nice impact offensively: with a corner 3 and a nice pass to Deni Avdija to assist on an Avdija layup. Washington leads Dallas 29-21. – 9:00 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Will Barton is now in the game and just hit a corner 3. He was out of the rotation, but the Hachimura trade and Porzingis injury have evidently opened the door for him. – 8:59 PM
There will be at least one more Washington move before the deadline, even if Kuzma stays put. The Wizards are expected to reward backup point guard Jordan Goodwin with a standard NBA contract, sources said, before he reaches the 50-game limit for two-way players, and center Vernon Carey is a trade candidate to keep an eye on. Rival executives also are monitoring veteran guard Will Barton as a potential post-trade-deadline buyout candidate, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 23, 2023
The Washington Wizards have been receiving calls on the availability of guard Will Barton ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, league sources tell B/R. Barton has fallen out of coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s rotation in recent weeks and collected multiple DNP-coach’s decision. The Wizards aren’t said to be actively shopping Barton as of yet, but things could change if the team continues to struggle. The 32-year-old is on an expiring $14.4 million deal. -via Bleacher Report / January 13, 2023
Yossi Gozlan: It’s hard to identify teams in need of a starting point guard where Russell presents an upgrade. One team that could make sense is the Wizards who, for example, could put together matching salaries through a combination of Will Barton, Monte Morris, and Delon Wright. The Wizards are set to be an over-the-cap team, provided they keep Bradley Beal and re-sign both Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma this offseason.Trade will likely be their main avenue toward acquiring a new starting point guard, and this framework keeps them close enough to the tax that they could stay below it with some additional maneuvering. -via HoopsHype / January 4, 2023