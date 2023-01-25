Wizards vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center
The Washington Wizards are spending $7,226,919 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $12,430,595 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 25, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: NBCSWA
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: 106.7 The Fan
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!