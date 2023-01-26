Live stream: Bulls 11, Hornets 17

The Chicago Bulls (22-25) play against the Charlotte Hornets (13-36) at Spectrum Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 26, 2023

Chicago Bulls 11, Charlotte Hornets 17 (Q1 06:37)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rod Boone @rodboone

Gordon Hayward showed he can still get up and blocked Zach LaVine’s fastbreak layup right at the rim. – Gordon Hayward showed he can still get up and blocked Zach LaVine’s fastbreak layup right at the rim. – 7:49 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

It’s impressive how better team the Hornets are with LaMelo Ball on the floor, even when he’s not at his 100%. His presence is so important for them. #NBATwitter – 7:47 PM It’s impressive how better team the Hornets are with LaMelo Ball on the floor, even when he’s not at his 100%. His presence is so important for them. #LetsFly

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

It’s impressive how better team the Hornets are with LaMelo Ball on the floor, even he’s not at his 100%. His presence is so important for them. #NBATwitter – 7:46 PM It’s impressive how better team the Hornets are with LaMelo Ball on the floor, even he’s not at his 100%. His presence is so important for them. #LetsFly

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

LaMelo does not like the way Ayo has been playing him. Just yelled at the official to “get him off of me!” – LaMelo does not like the way Ayo has been playing him. Just yelled at the official to “get him off of me!” – 7:44 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

AK on the team charter tonight if the Bulls lose this one … and a reminder – Hornets are on bum-team alert. Print it! 7:38 PM AK on the team charter tonight if the Bulls lose this one … and a reminder – Hornets are on bum-team alert. Print it! pic.twitter.com/YFv6FMXcGT

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

It will be interesting to see if DeMar DeRozan makes All-Star. He’s definitely on the bubble in the East. – It will be interesting to see if DeMar DeRozan makes All-Star. He’s definitely on the bubble in the East. – 7:33 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Donovan Mitchell officially named an All-Star starter – first #Cavs ASG starter since 2018; 9th in NBA at 28.3ppg; is avg’ing career-highs in scoring, rebounding and assists; has the high-water mark with 71-point outburst vs. CHI; was 2nd among East guards w/2,725,558 votes. 7:24 PM Donovan Mitchell officially named an All-Star starter – first #Cavs ASG starter since 2018; 9th in NBA at 28.3ppg; is avg’ing career-highs in scoring, rebounding and assists; has the high-water mark with 71-point outburst vs. CHI; was 2nd among East guards w/2,725,558 votes. pic.twitter.com/6gFfKvAfSz

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs CHI

Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand surgery) is out.

@NovantHealth | #ad 7:05 PM INJURY REPORT vs CHICody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand surgery) is out.@NovantHealth | #ad pic.twitter.com/sLrjCu8mbR

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

The media dining here in Charlotte truly makes you appreciate the United Center. Clean it up, MJ!! – The media dining here in Charlotte truly makes you appreciate the United Center. Clean it up, MJ!! – 7:03 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Gordon Hayward out warming up and Kelly Oubre is getting some shots in again as he slowly works his way back from surgery. 6:45 PM Gordon Hayward out warming up and Kelly Oubre is getting some shots in again as he slowly works his way back from surgery. pic.twitter.com/aMn3MZzRXV

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Stephen Silas will miss Saturday’s game in Detroit to be with his family for his father’s memorial service in Charlotte. John Lucas will coach the team while he is away – Stephen Silas will miss Saturday’s game in Detroit to be with his family for his father’s memorial service in Charlotte. John Lucas will coach the team while he is away – 6:29 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Javonte Green is at least a week away from getting back into workouts that include running, jumping, etc.

Billy Donovan says he hasn’t experienced a “setback” but the team still doesn’t have a set timeline on his return. – Javonte Green is at least a week away from getting back into workouts that include running, jumping, etc.Billy Donovan says he hasn’t experienced a “setback” but the team still doesn’t have a set timeline on his return. – 6:05 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Goran Dragić is recovering from illness and has gotten in several workouts back in Chicago.

Billy Donovan says Goran will meet the team in Orlando tomorrow. – Goran Dragić is recovering from illness and has gotten in several workouts back in Chicago.Billy Donovan says Goran will meet the team in Orlando tomorrow. – 6:04 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Javonte Green is probably another week or two away from running, biking, etc… then team will have better feel of a timetable. Goran Dragic was expected to meet the team in Orlando tomorrow. – Javonte Green is probably another week or two away from running, biking, etc… then team will have better feel of a timetable. Goran Dragic was expected to meet the team in Orlando tomorrow. – 6:03 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Hooping, racing & 𝙜𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠.

This morning we teamed up with @23XIRacing to pack 2,311 food boxes for the community at @shmetrolina!

#SwarmToServe | #ForwardTogether 5:24 PM Hooping, racing & 𝙜𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠.This morning we teamed up with @23XIRacing to pack 2,311 food boxes for the community at @shmetrolina!#SwarmToServe | #ForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/ZzSvv0ugiX

Sean Highkin @highkin

When I think of rivalries, the first one that comes to mind every time is the Chicago Bulls vs. the Charlotte Hornets. – When I think of rivalries, the first one that comes to mind every time is the Chicago Bulls vs. the Charlotte Hornets. – 5:02 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls look to get back on track tonight ! 5:01 PM Bulls look to get back on track tonight ! pic.twitter.com/4KETEhqJ1I

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

OFFICIAL: We have assigned center Kai Jones to the @greensboroswarm. 3:45 PM OFFICIAL: We have assigned center Kai Jones to the @greensboroswarm. pic.twitter.com/Em5hEIagJI