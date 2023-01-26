Live stream: Bulls 11, Hornets 17

The Chicago Bulls (22-25) play against the Charlotte Hornets (13-36) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 26, 2023
Chicago Bulls 11, Charlotte Hornets 17 (Q1 06:37)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s impressive how better team the Hornets are with LaMelo Ball on the floor, even when he’s not at his 100%. His presence is so important for them. #LetsFly #NBATwitter – 7:47 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s impressive how better team the Hornets are with LaMelo Ball on the floor, even he’s not at his 100%. His presence is so important for them. #LetsFly #NBATwitter – 7:46 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaMelo does not like the way Ayo has been playing him. Just yelled at the official to “get him off of me!” – 7:44 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
AK on the team charter tonight if the Bulls lose this one … and a reminder – Hornets are on bum-team alert. Print it! pic.twitter.com/YFv6FMXcGT – 7:38 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
It will be interesting to see if DeMar DeRozan makes All-Star. He’s definitely on the bubble in the East. – 7:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Get set. #LetsFly.
📍 – 🏠
⏰ – 7:30pm ET
🆚 – @Chicago Bulls
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻- @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/a2quCdawqW – 7:25 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Donovan Mitchell officially named an All-Star starter – first #Cavs ASG starter since 2018; 9th in NBA at 28.3ppg; is avg’ing career-highs in scoring, rebounding and assists; has the high-water mark with 71-point outburst vs. CHI; was 2nd among East guards w/2,725,558 votes. pic.twitter.com/6gFfKvAfSz – 7:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters vs. Chicago tonight:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/OsgyyCqcIU – 7:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs CHI
Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand surgery) is out.
@NovantHealth | #ad pic.twitter.com/sLrjCu8mbR – 7:05 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The media dining here in Charlotte truly makes you appreciate the United Center. Clean it up, MJ!! – 7:03 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Our starting five vs. the Hornets.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/hNnIvJFacG – 7:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Kobe’s legacy lives on 🐍🖤
@Alex Caruso | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/MWTe4PfjRp – 6:51 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Bringin’ out the drip for the homestand 💧
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/7qBReFTCbA – 6:49 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward out warming up and Kelly Oubre is getting some shots in again as he slowly works his way back from surgery. pic.twitter.com/aMn3MZzRXV – 6:45 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas will miss Saturday’s game in Detroit to be with his family for his father’s memorial service in Charlotte. John Lucas will coach the team while he is away – 6:29 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
All Hornets Podcast: Ranking Charlotte’s Young Players twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🏁🐝 23XI CROSSOVER GIVEAWAY! 🐝🏁
Rep your Hornets & @23XIRacing with tonight’s giveaway prize!
Enter here: https://t.co/EV42lfHN9c | RULES: https://t.co/f0dCctxDyI pic.twitter.com/GjMPAgtPOi – 6:06 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green is at least a week away from getting back into workouts that include running, jumping, etc.
Billy Donovan says he hasn’t experienced a “setback” but the team still doesn’t have a set timeline on his return. – 6:05 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Goran Dragić is recovering from illness and has gotten in several workouts back in Chicago.
Billy Donovan says Goran will meet the team in Orlando tomorrow. – 6:04 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Javonte Green is probably another week or two away from running, biking, etc… then team will have better feel of a timetable. Goran Dragic was expected to meet the team in Orlando tomorrow. – 6:03 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago blew a 21-point lead in Tuesday’s loss against Indiana. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/a-lot-of… – 6:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Hooping, racing & 𝙜𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠.
This morning we teamed up with @23XIRacing to pack 2,311 food boxes for the community at @shmetrolina!
#SwarmToServe | #ForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/ZzSvv0ugiX – 5:24 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
When I think of rivalries, the first one that comes to mind every time is the Chicago Bulls vs. the Charlotte Hornets. – 5:02 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls look to get back on track tonight ! pic.twitter.com/4KETEhqJ1I – 5:01 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls – Hornets 6:15 CT pre @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy app @670TheScore with @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me. pic.twitter.com/D4nApsFJTq – 4:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have assigned center Kai Jones to the @greensboroswarm. pic.twitter.com/Em5hEIagJI – 3:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mason Plumlee in January:
16.8 PPG
11.3 RPG
3.3 APG
75.2 FG%
Averaging career-highs in PPG, RPG and FG% this season. pic.twitter.com/MbtQ451puF – 2:55 PM
