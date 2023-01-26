Bulls vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
The Chicago Bulls are spending $6,847,491 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $9,457,865 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 26, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: 670 The Score
