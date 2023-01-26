Live stream: Cavaliers 74, Rockets 48

The Cleveland Cavaliers (29-20) play against the Houston Rockets (11-37) at Toyota Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday January 26, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers 74, Houston Rockets 48 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Good first half for the #Cavs as they lead the Rockets 74-48. Shot 56.5% from the field and 58.3% from 3. They also scored 24 points off the Rockets’ 11 turnovers.
Evan Mobley has a team-high 18 pts and 7 boards. Darius Garland has 15 pts and 6 assists. – 9:12 PM
Good first half for the #Cavs as they lead the Rockets 74-48. Shot 56.5% from the field and 58.3% from 3. They also scored 24 points off the Rockets’ 11 turnovers.
Evan Mobley has a team-high 18 pts and 7 boards. Darius Garland has 15 pts and 6 assists. – 9:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sure the Rockets gave up 74 first-half points, the Cavaliers most in a half this season and one shy of the most the Rockets have allowed. But Boban and Sengun played together to get an early taste of playing Sengun with Wembanyama next season. – 9:10 PM
Sure the Rockets gave up 74 first-half points, the Cavaliers most in a half this season and one shy of the most the Rockets have allowed. But Boban and Sengun played together to get an early taste of playing Sengun with Wembanyama next season. – 9:10 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The Rockets are really bad but that’s a really good half for the #Cavs. The goal now has to be a strong six minutes to start the second half and then save minutes for tomorrow night’s game. – 9:10 PM
The Rockets are really bad but that’s a really good half for the #Cavs. The goal now has to be a strong six minutes to start the second half and then save minutes for tomorrow night’s game. – 9:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey (13) had the 2nd-most player All-Star votes among sophomore players
Only Evan Mobley (17) had more – 9:09 PM
Josh Giddey (13) had the 2nd-most player All-Star votes among sophomore players
Only Evan Mobley (17) had more – 9:09 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Silas goes to Boban after Fernando can’t secure a rebound. Rockets have Sengun on the floor with Boban. This is amazing – 9:05 PM
Silas goes to Boban after Fernando can’t secure a rebound. Rockets have Sengun on the floor with Boban. This is amazing – 9:05 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
With his 5th dime tonight, Alperen Sengun extended his streak to 9 games with 5+ assists. He continues to impact the game in multiple ways. #Rockets #NBATwitter – 9:04 PM
With his 5th dime tonight, Alperen Sengun extended his streak to 9 games with 5+ assists. He continues to impact the game in multiple ways. #Rockets #NBATwitter – 9:04 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
got ’em with the Sengun spin 😵💫
@Alperen Sengun | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/vmEiFoUxMN – 9:04 PM
got ’em with the Sengun spin 😵💫
@Alperen Sengun | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/vmEiFoUxMN – 9:04 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
WE LOVE A RICKY THREE! 🤩
@Ricky Rubio | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/q7mD0L36Eq – 9:04 PM
WE LOVE A RICKY THREE! 🤩
@Ricky Rubio | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/q7mD0L36Eq – 9:04 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Houston has turned the ball over 11 times in 19 minutes. #Cavs have turned those miscues into 24 points. – 9:03 PM
Houston has turned the ball over 11 times in 19 minutes. #Cavs have turned those miscues into 24 points. – 9:03 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell can’t help himself. He wants to play so bad. He just grabbed the ball during the timeout stoppage, after the Rockets’ dance team performance, and started taking shots. – 8:59 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell can’t help himself. He wants to play so bad. He just grabbed the ball during the timeout stoppage, after the Rockets’ dance team performance, and started taking shots. – 8:59 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ricky Dimes 🤝 Caris Baskets
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/zEMUvd9I3J – 8:57 PM
Ricky Dimes 🤝 Caris Baskets
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/zEMUvd9I3J – 8:57 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
There’s just zero hope for the Rockets to get stops defensively when Mobley and Allen are on the floor together. #Cavs can do whatever they want. – 8:55 PM
There’s just zero hope for the Rockets to get stops defensively when Mobley and Allen are on the floor together. #Cavs can do whatever they want. – 8:55 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
SenBOOOOM 💥
@Alperen Sengun | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/ZmIfRe2thb – 8:53 PM
SenBOOOOM 💥
@Alperen Sengun | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/ZmIfRe2thb – 8:53 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The “WWE Night” at #Rockets game is probably the best thing of the 2022-23 NBA season! #NBATwitter #WWE – 8:51 PM
The “WWE Night” at #Rockets game is probably the best thing of the 2022-23 NBA season! #NBATwitter #WWE – 8:51 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
What was better?
The pass or the finish? pic.twitter.com/z7lCVsutCY – 8:48 PM
What was better?
The pass or the finish? pic.twitter.com/z7lCVsutCY – 8:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG FOR 👌!
📺 #CavsRockets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/Um0NKI1TRj – 8:48 PM
DG FOR 👌!
📺 #CavsRockets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/Um0NKI1TRj – 8:48 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
It’s not easy to shoot 58.8 % and still trail by 12 after one quarter. Rockets did it by taking just two 3s (making neither), committing six turnovers and missing five free throws. Giving up 11 second-chance points did not help. – 8:42 PM
It’s not easy to shoot 58.8 % and still trail by 12 after one quarter. Rockets did it by taking just two 3s (making neither), committing six turnovers and missing five free throws. Giving up 11 second-chance points did not help. – 8:42 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
That Evan Mobley fadeaway bank shot near the end of the first quarter raised my eyebrows. My gracious. That was KG-like. – 8:42 PM
That Evan Mobley fadeaway bank shot near the end of the first quarter raised my eyebrows. My gracious. That was KG-like. – 8:42 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Donovan Mitchell will start in the All Star Game, which will be played in Salt Lake City.
No big deal. – 8:41 PM
Donovan Mitchell will start in the All Star Game, which will be played in Salt Lake City.
No big deal. – 8:41 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of the 1st
Rockets: 25
Cavs: 37
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/hMCttBIFOb – 8:40 PM
End of the 1st
Rockets: 25
Cavs: 37
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/hMCttBIFOb – 8:40 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley in the midst of a “Look what you could have had” performances against the Houston Rockets, who chose Jalen Green over him in the 2021 NBA Draft. Mobley had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists while making all four shots and all four free throws in 1st Q. – 8:40 PM
#Cavs Evan Mobley in the midst of a “Look what you could have had” performances against the Houston Rockets, who chose Jalen Green over him in the 2021 NBA Draft. Mobley had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists while making all four shots and all four free throws in 1st Q. – 8:40 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Mentioned on radio today that this could serve as a “get right” game of sorts for the #Cavs against a bad Houston team that’s on the second night of a back-to-back. Think that first quarter was pretty encouraging. – 8:40 PM
Mentioned on radio today that this could serve as a “get right” game of sorts for the #Cavs against a bad Houston team that’s on the second night of a back-to-back. Think that first quarter was pretty encouraging. – 8:40 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Mobley gets the job done! 🔨
📺 #CavsRockets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/wfwqWqnCku – 8:35 PM
Mobley gets the job done! 🔨
📺 #CavsRockets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/wfwqWqnCku – 8:35 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo was 1st in Players Rank, 1st in Fans Rank and 2ndin Media Rank. Jayson Tatum was 1st in Media Rank.
At guard, Donovan Mitchell was 1st in Media Rank. Kyrie Irving was 1st in Player and Fan Rank. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/tqZdDhG2KT – 8:30 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo was 1st in Players Rank, 1st in Fans Rank and 2ndin Media Rank. Jayson Tatum was 1st in Media Rank.
At guard, Donovan Mitchell was 1st in Media Rank. Kyrie Irving was 1st in Player and Fan Rank. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/tqZdDhG2KT – 8:30 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I’m really interested to see how Dean Wade looks in Kevin Love’s minutes tonight. – 8:27 PM
I’m really interested to see how Dean Wade looks in Kevin Love’s minutes tonight. – 8:27 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Josh Christopher gets the start and TyTy Washington is first off the Rockets bench. Doesn’t bode well for the Daishen Nix experiment – 8:26 PM
Josh Christopher gets the start and TyTy Washington is first off the Rockets bench. Doesn’t bode well for the Daishen Nix experiment – 8:26 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
smooth moves Alpi 👏
@Alperen Sengun | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/MXeHD0GYsq – 8:26 PM
smooth moves Alpi 👏
@Alperen Sengun | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/MXeHD0GYsq – 8:26 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Sengun using his dribble and the timing of his spins to get past Allen’s length. Impressive start for him offensively. The dude is just good, man. – 8:26 PM
Sengun using his dribble and the timing of his spins to get past Allen’s length. Impressive start for him offensively. The dude is just good, man. – 8:26 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
attacking the basket!
@Josh Christopher | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/Xq5pPz345D – 8:22 PM
attacking the basket!
@Josh Christopher | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/Xq5pPz345D – 8:22 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Birthday boy Darius Garland is off to a terrific start early on here for #Cavs. – 8:17 PM
Birthday boy Darius Garland is off to a terrific start early on here for #Cavs. – 8:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell finished second among the player voting for the All-Star Game behind Kyrie Irving. Mitchell finished with 117 total player votes.
Darius Garland finished seventh in that category, gathering 29 player votes. – 8:13 PM
Donovan Mitchell finished second among the player voting for the All-Star Game behind Kyrie Irving. Mitchell finished with 117 total player votes.
Darius Garland finished seventh in that category, gathering 29 player votes. – 8:13 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Time for some birthday hoops! 🥳
📺 #CavsRockets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/UCxSV1zKnE – 8:10 PM
Time for some birthday hoops! 🥳
📺 #CavsRockets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/UCxSV1zKnE – 8:10 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Tyrese Haliburton finished 5th in the final voting for Eastern Conference All-Star starters among guards. He finished 6th in player voting, 8th among fans, and 3rd within media votes.
Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, and James Harden beat him out. pic.twitter.com/ec0Cwf5pLd – 8:09 PM
Tyrese Haliburton finished 5th in the final voting for Eastern Conference All-Star starters among guards. He finished 6th in player voting, 8th among fans, and 3rd within media votes.
Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, and James Harden beat him out. pic.twitter.com/ec0Cwf5pLd – 8:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters tonight, Smith, Green, Sengun, Christopher and Martin are 19, 20, 20, 21 and 22 years old.
University of Houston starters Walker, Shead, Mark, Roberts and Sasser are 19, 20, 21, 21, 22. – 7:56 PM
Rockets starters tonight, Smith, Green, Sengun, Christopher and Martin are 19, 20, 20, 21 and 22 years old.
University of Houston starters Walker, Shead, Mark, Roberts and Sasser are 19, 20, 21, 21, 22. – 7:56 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Alperen Sengun catches up with countryman Cedi Osman. Usman Garuba got a hug from fellow Spaniard Ricky Rubio pic.twitter.com/F6Z8e37NjJ – 7:51 PM
Alperen Sengun catches up with countryman Cedi Osman. Usman Garuba got a hug from fellow Spaniard Ricky Rubio pic.twitter.com/F6Z8e37NjJ – 7:51 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
⭐️⭐️ Spida the Starter ⭐️⭐️
@Donovan Mitchell has been selected as a starter for the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game in Salt Lake City, Utah!
READ MORE: https://t.co/MFQBCOIOza pic.twitter.com/X7AyjPPJ89 – 7:37 PM
⭐️⭐️ Spida the Starter ⭐️⭐️
@Donovan Mitchell has been selected as a starter for the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game in Salt Lake City, Utah!
READ MORE: https://t.co/MFQBCOIOza pic.twitter.com/X7AyjPPJ89 – 7:37 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, LeVert, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight in Houston. – 7:36 PM
#Cavs are starting Garland, LeVert, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight in Houston. – 7:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Kyrie Irving being named an East All-Star starter is going to hurt #Cavs Darius Garland’s chances at being a reserve. Irving would’ve been one of the fringe reserves. – 7:35 PM
Kyrie Irving being named an East All-Star starter is going to hurt #Cavs Darius Garland’s chances at being a reserve. Irving would’ve been one of the fringe reserves. – 7:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets starters
Josh Christopher
Jalen Green
K.J. Martin
Jabari Smith Jr
Alperen Sengun
Donovan Mitchell is out for Cleveland – 7:32 PM
Rockets starters
Josh Christopher
Jalen Green
K.J. Martin
Jabari Smith Jr
Alperen Sengun
Donovan Mitchell is out for Cleveland – 7:32 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
BOOM! Donovan Mitchell: 2023 All-Star Starter. #Cavs cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/c… – 7:29 PM
BOOM! Donovan Mitchell: 2023 All-Star Starter. #Cavs cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/c… – 7:29 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell watched the All-Star starter reveal with teammates on a phone set up in the visitor’s locker room. There was a huge roar when Mitchell was named an All-Star starter for the first time in his career.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/c… – 7:26 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell watched the All-Star starter reveal with teammates on a phone set up in the visitor’s locker room. There was a huge roar when Mitchell was named an All-Star starter for the first time in his career.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/c… – 7:26 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Donovan Mitchell officially named an All-Star starter – first #Cavs ASG starter since 2018; 9th in NBA at 28.3ppg; is avg’ing career-highs in scoring, rebounding and assists; has the high-water mark with 71-point outburst vs. CHI; was 2nd among East guards w/2,725,558 votes. pic.twitter.com/6gFfKvAfSz – 7:24 PM
Donovan Mitchell officially named an All-Star starter – first #Cavs ASG starter since 2018; 9th in NBA at 28.3ppg; is avg’ing career-highs in scoring, rebounding and assists; has the high-water mark with 71-point outburst vs. CHI; was 2nd among East guards w/2,725,558 votes. pic.twitter.com/6gFfKvAfSz – 7:24 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Western Conference All Star starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Steph Curry
Luka Dončić
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:19 PM
Western Conference All Star starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Steph Curry
Luka Dončić
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:19 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Cavs vs. Rockets! (This feels weird)
Obviously, pumped for this one. Can’t wait for this matchup in March here in CLE.
Breaking down tonight’s game, and @Donovan Mitchell’s 4th All-Star game nod, on Cavs Live at 7:30 pm #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/CoWF19YGSd – 7:18 PM
Cavs vs. Rockets! (This feels weird)
Obviously, pumped for this one. Can’t wait for this matchup in March here in CLE.
Breaking down tonight’s game, and @Donovan Mitchell’s 4th All-Star game nod, on Cavs Live at 7:30 pm #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/CoWF19YGSd – 7:18 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Western Conference All Star starters:
Stephen Curry (captain)
Luka Dončić
LeBron James
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:18 PM
Western Conference All Star starters:
Stephen Curry (captain)
Luka Dončić
LeBron James
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Full All-Star Starters:
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
Western Conference
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
14 reserves as voted on by NBA coaches to come. – 7:16 PM
Full All-Star Starters:
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
Western Conference
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
14 reserves as voted on by NBA coaches to come. – 7:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
East All-Star Starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
West All-Star Starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
#NBA – 7:16 PM
East All-Star Starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
West All-Star Starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
#NBA – 7:16 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
East starters are: Giannis Antetokounmpo
• Kevin Durant
• Kyrie Irving
• Donovan Mitchell
• Jayson Tatum – 7:15 PM
East starters are: Giannis Antetokounmpo
• Kevin Durant
• Kyrie Irving
• Donovan Mitchell
• Jayson Tatum – 7:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
⭐️⭐️ Spida the Starter ⭐️⭐️
@Donovan Mitchell has been selected as a starter for the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game in Salt Lake City, Utah!
READ MORE: https://t.co/MFQBCOIOza pic.twitter.com/Iub4Z8y5mk – 7:15 PM
⭐️⭐️ Spida the Starter ⭐️⭐️
@Donovan Mitchell has been selected as a starter for the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game in Salt Lake City, Utah!
READ MORE: https://t.co/MFQBCOIOza pic.twitter.com/Iub4Z8y5mk – 7:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
East starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
• Kevin Durant
• Kyrie Irving
• Donovan Mitchell
• Jayson Tatum – 7:15 PM
East starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
• Kevin Durant
• Kyrie Irving
• Donovan Mitchell
• Jayson Tatum – 7:15 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been named an NBA All-Star Game starter for the Eastern Conference. – 7:14 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been named an NBA All-Star Game starter for the Eastern Conference. – 7:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 #NBAAllStar starters
Western Conference:
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Eastern Conference:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
It’s gonna be Team LeBron vs Team Giannis – 7:14 PM
2023 #NBAAllStar starters
Western Conference:
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Eastern Conference:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
It’s gonna be Team LeBron vs Team Giannis – 7:14 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell has been announced as an All-Star starter. He’s the first member of the Cavs to be voted a starter since LeBron James in 2018. – 7:14 PM
#Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell has been announced as an All-Star starter. He’s the first member of the Cavs to be voted a starter since LeBron James in 2018. – 7:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Starters unveiled for 2023 NBA All-Star game. In the East:
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Tyrese Haliburton, 8th in the fan vote among East guards, not part of the group.
Coaches select the 7 reserves, to be announced on Feb. 2. – 7:14 PM
Starters unveiled for 2023 NBA All-Star game. In the East:
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Tyrese Haliburton, 8th in the fan vote among East guards, not part of the group.
Coaches select the 7 reserves, to be announced on Feb. 2. – 7:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2023 East All-Star starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:14 PM
2023 East All-Star starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:14 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Alpi got that DAWG in him & with him pic.twitter.com/stcgIFnNO6 – 7:12 PM
Alpi got that DAWG in him & with him pic.twitter.com/stcgIFnNO6 – 7:12 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been named an NBA All-Star Game starter. – 7:00 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been named an NBA All-Star Game starter. – 7:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
⭐️⭐️ Spida the Starter ⭐️ ⭐️
@Donovan Mitchell has been selected as a starter for the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game in Salt Lake City, Utah!
READ MORE: (link) pic.twitter.com/xtAevhRs9c – 7:00 PM
⭐️⭐️ Spida the Starter ⭐️ ⭐️
@Donovan Mitchell has been selected as a starter for the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game in Salt Lake City, Utah!
READ MORE: (link) pic.twitter.com/xtAevhRs9c – 7:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (groin) is OUT tonight against Houston, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Kevin Love (back spasms) is also OUT, sources say
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/d… – 6:59 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (groin) is OUT tonight against Houston, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Kevin Love (back spasms) is also OUT, sources say
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/d… – 6:59 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
When asked about Donovan Mitchell’s availability tonight, #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Mitchell is questionable. – 6:38 PM
When asked about Donovan Mitchell’s availability tonight, #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Mitchell is questionable. – 6:38 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Howdy from Toyota Center! 🤠
@stockx | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/GkyWJlds1V – 6:38 PM
Howdy from Toyota Center! 🤠
@stockx | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/GkyWJlds1V – 6:38 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Donovan Mitchell is a game time decision for the Cavs tonight per J.B. Bickerstaff – 6:32 PM
Donovan Mitchell is a game time decision for the Cavs tonight per J.B. Bickerstaff – 6:32 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas said Eric Gordon’s knee has been bothering him lately, so they decided it would be best to sit him tonight – 6:28 PM
Stephen Silas said Eric Gordon’s knee has been bothering him lately, so they decided it would be best to sit him tonight – 6:28 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
With the Jalen Green vs. Evan Mobley matchup on deck tonight, we’re going to do a 2021 Redraft (top 15 picks) with @MadManLeaks and @ftank58 at 5:30pm CT on @RocketsWatch. Come hang out!
https://t.co/vm6VHtxihU pic.twitter.com/6QTte1Q1l7 – 6:23 PM
With the Jalen Green vs. Evan Mobley matchup on deck tonight, we’re going to do a 2021 Redraft (top 15 picks) with @MadManLeaks and @ftank58 at 5:30pm CT on @RocketsWatch. Come hang out!
https://t.co/vm6VHtxihU pic.twitter.com/6QTte1Q1l7 – 6:23 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The Rockets will score 62 points in the paint tonight.
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:34 PM
The Rockets will score 62 points in the paint tonight.
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:34 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
How are things going for the Rockets you ask? Clutch the Bear is the celebrity who will attempt tonight’s First Shot, so things have been better. Thanks for asking – 5:04 PM
How are things going for the Rockets you ask? Clutch the Bear is the celebrity who will attempt tonight’s First Shot, so things have been better. Thanks for asking – 5:04 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Game #3 at home this week 🤘
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/en3M44txNR – 4:00 PM
Game #3 at home this week 🤘
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/en3M44txNR – 4:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
There have now been 17 games this season in which an NBA player has scored at least 50 points … including Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point game and 60-pointers for Luka Dončić and Damian Lillard.
There were 19 50-point games last season.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:15 PM
There have now been 17 games this season in which an NBA player has scored at least 50 points … including Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point game and 60-pointers for Luka Dončić and Damian Lillard.
There were 19 50-point games last season.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:15 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
How important has IQ been to the Knicks?
Highest individual plus/minus among Eastern Conference players since the end of December:
1. Immanuel Quickley: +89
2. Tobias Harris: +86
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: +84
4. Joel Embiid: +83
5. Darius Garland: +80 – 2:56 PM
How important has IQ been to the Knicks?
Highest individual plus/minus among Eastern Conference players since the end of December:
1. Immanuel Quickley: +89
2. Tobias Harris: +86
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: +84
4. Joel Embiid: +83
5. Darius Garland: +80 – 2:56 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Kevin Porter Jr. (Out – Left Foot Contusion)
Jae’Sean Tate (Out – Right Ankle Injury Management)
Eric Gordon (Out – Right Knee Soreness)
Stephen Silas said he likes to stagger/have two of EG, Jalen, Sengun, and Tate on the floor as ball-handlers without KPJ. What happens now? – 2:56 PM
Kevin Porter Jr. (Out – Left Foot Contusion)
Jae’Sean Tate (Out – Right Ankle Injury Management)
Eric Gordon (Out – Right Knee Soreness)
Stephen Silas said he likes to stagger/have two of EG, Jalen, Sengun, and Tate on the floor as ball-handlers without KPJ. What happens now? – 2:56 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
No Eric Gordon (knee) or Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) vs Cavaliers tonight per coach Silas to @SportsMT & @SportsRV on @SportsTalk790 . No KPJ (foot) either still. #Rockets – 2:47 PM
No Eric Gordon (knee) or Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) vs Cavaliers tonight per coach Silas to @SportsMT & @SportsRV on @SportsTalk790 . No KPJ (foot) either still. #Rockets – 2:47 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets are saying Tate will miss tonight’s game due to right ankle injury management, so it’s possible the plan was for him to sit this game all along, but Gordon has been playing back-to-backs and he is out due to right knee soreness, so this appears to be an unexpected miss – 2:43 PM
Rockets are saying Tate will miss tonight’s game due to right ankle injury management, so it’s possible the plan was for him to sit this game all along, but Gordon has been playing back-to-backs and he is out due to right knee soreness, so this appears to be an unexpected miss – 2:43 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs have added Kevin Love to the injury report for tonight’s game in Houston. He’s listed as questionable with back spasms. – 2:39 PM
#Cavs have added Kevin Love to the injury report for tonight’s game in Houston. He’s listed as questionable with back spasms. – 2:39 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets will play the league’s best defense tonight and they’ll do so without their 3 favorite point guard options – 2:39 PM
The Rockets will play the league’s best defense tonight and they’ll do so without their 3 favorite point guard options – 2:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Kevin Love (back spasms) has been added to the injury report as questionable for tonight’s game in Houston. – 2:38 PM
#Cavs Kevin Love (back spasms) has been added to the injury report as questionable for tonight’s game in Houston. – 2:38 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Eric Gordon and Jae’Sean Tate are out for the Rockets tonight, along with Kevin Porter Jr, so point guard will be quite the spot – 2:38 PM
Eric Gordon and Jae’Sean Tate are out for the Rockets tonight, along with Kevin Porter Jr, so point guard will be quite the spot – 2:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love did not participate in the team’s shootaround this morning in Houston. He has been added to the injury report with lower back spasms. He is QUESTIONABLE tonight. – 2:37 PM
#Cavs Kevin Love did not participate in the team’s shootaround this morning in Houston. He has been added to the injury report with lower back spasms. He is QUESTIONABLE tonight. – 2:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon and Jae’Sean Tate are out for the Rockets in the second game of the back-to-back for injury maintenance. Kevin Porter Jr. remains out. So, the Rockets’ point guard against the Cavaliers tonight will be …? – 2:36 PM
Eric Gordon and Jae’Sean Tate are out for the Rockets in the second game of the back-to-back for injury maintenance. Kevin Porter Jr. remains out. So, the Rockets’ point guard against the Cavaliers tonight will be …? – 2:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland is 23 years old today. Isaac Okoro is 22. Garland says to me this morning at shootaround, “I feel old.” 🤦🏻♂️ – 2:18 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland is 23 years old today. Isaac Okoro is 22. Garland says to me this morning at shootaround, “I feel old.” 🤦🏻♂️ – 2:18 PM