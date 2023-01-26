Cavaliers vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Cavaliers vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $5,190,024 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $12,430,595 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday January 26, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jonathan Feigen
@Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets insider: Collapse against Wizards an all-too-familiar sight ift.tt/8CK46cm3:19 AM
BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Alperen Sengun doing it ALL on the court 😮
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/32m8COz1HZ2:16 AM

