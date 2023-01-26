Since he doesn’t typically check his phone until he leaves the arena, Lillard was unaware his 60-point night was historic until he was told about it by media postgame. “It’s the most efficient 60-point game ever, for real?” Lillard said. “That’s crazy. I didn’t know that. I’m just sitting here thinking I had a shot at the end of the shot clock from half court toward the end that I shot. It probably would have been a little bit better. I missed a free throw. Damn.”
Source: Kevin Pelton @ ESPN
Damian Lillard: "It's the most efficient 60-point game ever, for real? That's crazy."
Casey Holdahl
“When these times come, I’m able to find that space. I know what goes into that space.” — @Damian Lillard
Kevin Pelton
Sarah Todd
Melissa Rohlin
Kurt Helin
Sean Highkin
Rob Perez
Marc J. Spears
Blazers star Damian Lillard shot 21-29 (72%) from the field. He’s the 4th player to score 60 points on 70% FG pct in a game in NBA history, joining:
– Wilt Chamberlain (4x)
– Karl Malone (Jan. 1990)
Sean Grande
Meanwhile…late night out west…
Pelicans lose again
Warriors win again
Blazers get 60 from Dame and win
Lakers get a win in AD’s return, they head to Boston next for Saturday night.
Tim Reynolds
The Nets shot 65% and lost, Steph got weirdly ejected in Dubs' win, Dame dropped 60, LeBron got closer to Kareem, the Magic won again, Wiz rallied from 19 down to win, Ant went off, and the Raptors kept the beam from getting lit.

Just another night in the Association.
Ryan Miller
Kendrick Perkins
Chuck Cooperstein
Tim Reynolds
Damian Lillard has the NBA’s third 60-point game this season, joining Donovan Mitchell (71) and Luka Doncic (60).
Kevin Pelton
Jamie Hudson
Marc J. Spears
Eric Walden
StatMuse
Lillard tonight:
60 PTS
7 REB
8 AST
89.8 TS%
Ben Golliver
Most career 60-point games, NBA history
1. Wilt Chamberlain: 32
2. Kobe Bryant: 6
T-3. Michael Jordan: 4
T-3. James Harden: 4
Tony Jones
Ben Golliver
Portland Trail Blazers’ highest single-game scoring performances, franchise history
– Damian Lillard: 61 in 2020
– Damian Lillard: 61 in 2020
– DAMIAN LILLARD: 60 VS. JAZZ TONIGHT
– Damian Lillard: 60 in 2019
Chris Haynes
Christos Tsaltas
Damian Lillard vs Utah Jazz
60 points
21-29 FG
9-15 3P
9-10 FT
7 rebounds
8 assists
3 steals
Tim MacMahon
Sean Highkin
Nate Duncan
Jake Madison
Aaron J. Fentress
David Locke
The most points ever scored v. the Utah Jazz was by George Gervin on April 7th of 1978 was 63. The only other player to ever score 60 v. the Utah Jazz is Kobe Bryant.

Damian Lillard has 52 points on 26 attempts
David Locke
Damian Lillard has become the first player to ever score 50 three times v. the Utah Jazz. Kobe Bryant aslo did it twice
April 8th 2017 Lillard had 59
Feb 1st 2020 Lillard had 51
Kenny Beecham
Tony Jones
NBA on ESPN
Sean Highkin
Nate Duncan
Eric Walden
Christos Tsaltas
Tony Jones
So through all of this, the Jazz trail the Blazers 102-91 at the end of three quarters. Lillard has 50 and 8 assists and 5 rebounds
Ben Anderson
Chris Palmer
Rob Perez
Sean Highkin
Steve Luhm
Eric Walden
Jake Madison
Eric Walden
Tony Jones
Eric Walden
Casey Holdahl
Sean Highkin
Kevin Pelton
Eric Walden
Sarah Todd
Tony Jones
Sarah Todd
Casey Holdahl
Eric Walden
Sean Highkin
On his way to the ridiculous 60 piece, Lillard actually scored 20 straight points in the last seven minutes of the third quarter to help the Blazers pull away for good. Portland never looked back and took the 134-124 victory. -via Clutch Points / January 26, 2023
He also tied Michael Jordan on the all-time 60-point list while also surpassing Vince Carter on the all-time three-pointers list. Talking after the game, the Portland Trail Blazers superstar didn’t think it was that extraordinary. “Anytime you score 60 points it’s special but I think this one I just felt it came pretty simple. I thought I played the game as it should’ve been played. I knew it was a game that we needed to win so I came out with the mentality to attack and be aggressive but it wasn’t like I just came out on fire, it wasn’t one of those games,” Lillard explained. -via BasketNews / January 26, 2023
Although Lillard is now the third-oldest player to score 60 points at age 32, per ESPN Stats & Information, he’s got a chance to continue adding to his total. Already, he was impressed by the rare company he joined Wednesday. “I ain’t catching Wilt,” Lillard said. “That’s out. Dang, that’s cool.” -via ESPN / January 26, 2023