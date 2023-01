Damian Lillard: “It’s the most efficient 60-point game ever, for real? That’s crazy.”

He also tied Michael Jordan on the all-time 60-point list while also surpassing Vince Carter on the all-time three-pointers list. Talking after the game, the Portland Trail Blazers superstar didn’t think it was that extraordinary. “Anytime you score 60 points it’s special but I think this one I just felt it came pretty simple. I thought I played the game as it should’ve been played. I knew it was a game that we needed to win so I came out with the mentality to attack and be aggressive but it wasn’t like I just came out on fire, it wasn’t one of those games,” Lillard explained. -via BasketNews / January 26, 2023