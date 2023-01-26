Gary Harris on Paolo Banchero: 'He ain't normal'

The mere notion that Banchero could potentially hit the rookie wall was quickly shot down by teammates Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Harris. The start by Banchero is something Harris has never seen. “He is not no normal rookie. He ain’t normal at all. He is hungry. He wants to be great. He is willing to learn. He wants to be coached. He is taking it in all on the fly and he is 20 years old so this is a lot for him. In halfway through the season, I’ve never seen anybody come into the league like he has come into the league with just how locked in, focused and how mature he is. He already is special. He is special.”
Source: Cody Taylor @ The Rookie Wire
Source: Cody Taylor @ The Rookie Wire
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
New on @RookieWire: Paolo Banchero admittedly may have hit the rookie wall a little bit, but the No. 1 pick continues to impress those around him on a nightly basis.
“He is not no normal rookie.” ⤵️
therookiewire.usatoday.com/2023/01/26/no-… – 3:41 PM
New on @RookieWire: Paolo Banchero admittedly may have hit the rookie wall a little bit, but the No. 1 pick continues to impress those around him on a nightly basis.
“He is not no normal rookie.” ⤵️
therookiewire.usatoday.com/2023/01/26/no-… – 3:41 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Mike Miller’s life came full circle in June when Paolo Banchero went No. 1 to the Magic. The team that drafted him drafted his client. Miller is now an NBA agent as the face of LIFT Sports. Wrote about Miller, LIFT, and building a new agency in his image: theathletic.com/4065368/2023/0… – 11:21 AM
Mike Miller’s life came full circle in June when Paolo Banchero went No. 1 to the Magic. The team that drafted him drafted his client. Miller is now an NBA agent as the face of LIFT Sports. Wrote about Miller, LIFT, and building a new agency in his image: theathletic.com/4065368/2023/0… – 11:21 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇩🇪 Franz Wagner and 🇮🇹 Paolo Banchero having fun in transition 😳
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/R60IYfSOO2 – 1:44 AM
🇩🇪 Franz Wagner and 🇮🇹 Paolo Banchero having fun in transition 😳
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/R60IYfSOO2 – 1:44 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers lose in Orlando, their eighth straight loss on the road.
– Magic scored 46pts in 1Q
– 17 turnovers after 8 last night
– Communication breakdowns
– Mathurin led team with 26pts on b2b nights
– Gary Harris scored season-high 22pts
fieldhousefiles.com/p/running-thou… – 11:43 PM
Pacers lose in Orlando, their eighth straight loss on the road.
– Magic scored 46pts in 1Q
– 17 turnovers after 8 last night
– Communication breakdowns
– Mathurin led team with 26pts on b2b nights
– Gary Harris scored season-high 22pts
fieldhousefiles.com/p/running-thou… – 11:43 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Paolo Banchero in January
20.5 points
5.5 rebounds
4.5 assists
1.4 steals
45.2% FG
34.5% 3P
78.3% FT
All around impact. #MagicTogether #NBA pic.twitter.com/ZGq2umeTf5 – 9:45 PM
Paolo Banchero in January
20.5 points
5.5 rebounds
4.5 assists
1.4 steals
45.2% FG
34.5% 3P
78.3% FT
All around impact. #MagicTogether #NBA pic.twitter.com/ZGq2umeTf5 – 9:45 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Final | Magic 126, Pacers 120
Banchero: 23 points
Harris: 22 points
Mathurin: 26 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds
Turner: 22 points, 13 rebounds
The Magic are now 13-12 at home this season. – 9:32 PM
Final | Magic 126, Pacers 120
Banchero: 23 points
Harris: 22 points
Mathurin: 26 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds
Turner: 22 points, 13 rebounds
The Magic are now 13-12 at home this season. – 9:32 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Final: Magic 126, Pacers 120
All five @Orlando Magic starters scored in double figures led by Paolo Banchero with 23 points.
Gary Harris scored a season-high 22.
Orlando dished out a season-high 34 assists & never trailed.
The Magic have now won 9 of their last 12 home games. pic.twitter.com/4QvRqGxNrr – 9:30 PM
Final: Magic 126, Pacers 120
All five @Orlando Magic starters scored in double figures led by Paolo Banchero with 23 points.
Gary Harris scored a season-high 22.
Orlando dished out a season-high 34 assists & never trailed.
The Magic have now won 9 of their last 12 home games. pic.twitter.com/4QvRqGxNrr – 9:30 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers gave up a 46pt 1Q to the Magic, most by an opponent this season, and never could take the lead. Magic won 126-120.
– Mathurin scored 26, including 10 FTs, and Banchero finished with 23.
– Hield had 21pts, six 3s
– TJM with 17pts, 8 for 8.
Next: Fri. v MIL – 9:30 PM
Pacers gave up a 46pt 1Q to the Magic, most by an opponent this season, and never could take the lead. Magic won 126-120.
– Mathurin scored 26, including 10 FTs, and Banchero finished with 23.
– Hield had 21pts, six 3s
– TJM with 17pts, 8 for 8.
Next: Fri. v MIL – 9:30 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
“MVP” chants for Paolo Banchero at Amway Center. #MagicTogether #NBA – 9:24 PM
“MVP” chants for Paolo Banchero at Amway Center. #MagicTogether #NBA – 9:24 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Gary Harris now has a season-high 22 points.
@Orlando Magic 117, Pacers 102 with 4:35 left in the 4th. – 9:12 PM
Gary Harris now has a season-high 22 points.
@Orlando Magic 117, Pacers 102 with 4:35 left in the 4th. – 9:12 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 3Q | Magic 102, Pacers 91
Banchero: 21 points, 4 assists
Harris: 19 points
Turner: 18 points, 11 rebounds
Mathurin: 17 points, 4 assists – 8:52 PM
End of 3Q | Magic 102, Pacers 91
Banchero: 21 points, 4 assists
Harris: 19 points
Turner: 18 points, 11 rebounds
Mathurin: 17 points, 4 assists – 8:52 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Banchero and Mathurin are throwing haymakers at each other right now if anyone out there is interested in watching the sport of basketball. – 8:31 PM
Banchero and Mathurin are throwing haymakers at each other right now if anyone out there is interested in watching the sport of basketball. – 8:31 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
In the 1st half of the battle of the rookies in Orlando
Paolo Banchero
17pts / 5-8FG / 6-6FT / 2reb / 2ast ./ 1stl
Bennedict Mathurin
14pts / 4-7FG / 5-7FT / 1reb / 4ast
The Magic lead 73-68 Pacers at halftime. #NBA – 8:12 PM
In the 1st half of the battle of the rookies in Orlando
Paolo Banchero
17pts / 5-8FG / 6-6FT / 2reb / 2ast ./ 1stl
Bennedict Mathurin
14pts / 4-7FG / 5-7FT / 1reb / 4ast
The Magic lead 73-68 Pacers at halftime. #NBA – 8:12 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner hits a layup before the buzzer to close out the quarter.
Halftime: Magic 73, Pacers 68.
Paolo Banchero: 17 points
Wendell Carter Jr.: 11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists
Gary Harris: 11 points.
Orlando needs to lock back in defensively and with ball retention. – 8:11 PM
Franz Wagner hits a layup before the buzzer to close out the quarter.
Halftime: Magic 73, Pacers 68.
Paolo Banchero: 17 points
Wendell Carter Jr.: 11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists
Gary Harris: 11 points.
Orlando needs to lock back in defensively and with ball retention. – 8:11 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 73, Pacers 68
Paolo Banchero – 17 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts
Wendell Carter Jr. – 11 pts, 9 rebs, 3 asts
Gary Harris – 11 pts
Franz Wagner – 8 pts, 3 asts
Bol Bol – 7 pts, 3 rebs
ORL – 60.9% FG | 61.5% 3PT
IND – 57.1% FG | 53.3% 3PT – 8:10 PM
Halftime: Magic 73, Pacers 68
Paolo Banchero – 17 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts
Wendell Carter Jr. – 11 pts, 9 rebs, 3 asts
Gary Harris – 11 pts
Franz Wagner – 8 pts, 3 asts
Bol Bol – 7 pts, 3 rebs
ORL – 60.9% FG | 61.5% 3PT
IND – 57.1% FG | 53.3% 3PT – 8:10 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime | Magic 73, Pacers 68
Banchero: 17 points
Carter: 11 points, 9 rebounds
Hield: 17 points
Mathurin: 14 points, 4 assists – 8:09 PM
Halftime | Magic 73, Pacers 68
Banchero: 17 points
Carter: 11 points, 9 rebounds
Hield: 17 points
Mathurin: 14 points, 4 assists – 8:09 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Going against No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero for the first time as pros, you knew Bennedict Mathurin was going to put on a show.
He’s scored the Pacers’ last seven points, already has 14pts in 11mins.
Pacers slowly clawing back after a horrendous start, giving up 46 in the 1Q. – 7:53 PM
Going against No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero for the first time as pros, you knew Bennedict Mathurin was going to put on a show.
He’s scored the Pacers’ last seven points, already has 14pts in 11mins.
Pacers slowly clawing back after a horrendous start, giving up 46 in the 1Q. – 7:53 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 46, Pacers 29.
Paolo Banchero: 13 points on 3-of-4 shooting (6-6 on FTs)
Wendell Carter Jr.: 7 points, 7 rebounds
Franz Wagner/Gary Harris: 6 points each.
Magic are shooting 64% from the field (16-25), 66.7% on 3s (6-9) and 100% on FTs (8-8). – 7:42 PM
End of 1Q: Magic 46, Pacers 29.
Paolo Banchero: 13 points on 3-of-4 shooting (6-6 on FTs)
Wendell Carter Jr.: 7 points, 7 rebounds
Franz Wagner/Gary Harris: 6 points each.
Magic are shooting 64% from the field (16-25), 66.7% on 3s (6-9) and 100% on FTs (8-8). – 7:42 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Magic 46, Pacers 29
Banchero: 13 points
Carter: 7 points, 7 rebounds
Hield: 8 points
Duarte: 5 points, 2 rebounds – 7:42 PM
End of 1Q | Magic 46, Pacers 29
Banchero: 13 points
Carter: 7 points, 7 rebounds
Hield: 8 points
Duarte: 5 points, 2 rebounds – 7:42 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Paolo Banchero came up strong in the 1st half for the Orlando Magic against the Pacers.
He set the tone with 13 points and 3-of-4 from the field. Some very good moments on both ends so far. #MagicTogether #NBA – 7:39 PM
Paolo Banchero came up strong in the 1st half for the Orlando Magic against the Pacers.
He set the tone with 13 points and 3-of-4 from the field. Some very good moments on both ends so far. #MagicTogether #NBA – 7:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle calls timeout two minutes into the game in between Paolo Banchero’s 2 free throws.
Magic leading 10-0 with 9:54 remaining in the 1Q. – 7:15 PM
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle calls timeout two minutes into the game in between Paolo Banchero’s 2 free throws.
Magic leading 10-0 with 9:54 remaining in the 1Q. – 7:15 PM
More on this storyline
Harrison Wind: Gary Harris still checks the Nuggets’ box score every night. He texts Jamal Murray and watches his highlights after his big games. “What Nikola is doing is fucking insane,” Harris told DNVR. “But we’ve been seeing it the whole time.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / January 17, 2023
Anthony, Bamba, Carter, Hampton and Gary Harris served their suspensions Friday, leaving Markelle Fultz, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, Terrence Ross, Kevon Harris, Schofield and Franz Wagner as the eight available players. “I won’t say it’s easy,” Mosley said about the temporary roster limitations. “Obviously, guys playing different positions, different spots. We talked about guys having the next-man-up mentality. For the most part, these guys battled. They competed. Being undermanned definitely takes it toll at some point.” -via Orlando Sentinel / December 31, 2022
Shams Charania: Pistons-Magic discipline: – Killian Hayes: 3-game suspension – Moe Wagner: 2-game suspension – Hamidou Diallo: 1-game suspension – 1-game suspension to eight Magic: Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Franz Wagner, Admiral Schofield -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 30, 2022
That Miller is a novice as an agent, he and others said, is not an obstacle. He’s now one of three NBPA-certified agents at the company, and just one of seven former players to be certified by the union after he passed the agent certification exam in 2021. Croom spent 14 years at Goodwin Sports and has experience in negotiations from both the team and player side. Miller was deliberate to put that group around him, so he feels he hasn’t had any surprises as an agent. “My entire life was basketball, so I didn’t have to worry about that side of it,” he said. “I got my doctorate in that. So let’s find doctorates in every other aspect of this business that we need to make sure we’re taking care of the kids and I did that. If I was just doing this by myself, I would say yes, but I’ve learned a long time ago know who you are and know who you’re not. It’s no different than basketball. Be great at what you’re great at.” -via The Athletic / January 26, 2023
The agency has a partnership with Penni Thow, a high-profile manager who also represents Formula One star Lewis Hamilton, and Copper, her marketing agency. Thow, who used to work for music executive Scooter Braun, one of McGrath’s childhood friends, works with Banchero and helped negotiate his deal with Jordan Brand. It was part of the plan that sold him on LIFT in the first place. “The amount of resources he had was impressive for him being new to the game.” Banchero said. He added, “I wouldn’t say he’s your typical agent at all. He knows what it’s like to be in the NBA.” -via The Athletic / January 26, 2023
The Celtics’ All-Star expressed his happiness early in the season for Banchero and was excited to finally play him. The two squared off for a fourth and final time on Monday as Banchero and the Magic walked away with the 113-98 win. Afterward, Tatum offered a scouting report of Banchero. He is a bigger wing: 6-foot-10 and has to be 230 or something like that. (He can) create off the bounce, he can shoot, post up. He has had a hell of a year. I think, obviously, probably the Rookie of the Year. (He) has been playing at a high level. Looks like he has gotten better every month and getting accustomed to the game. (I’m) happy for him. -via The Rookie Wire / January 25, 2023