Gary Harris on Paolo Banchero: 'He ain't normal'

That Miller is a novice as an agent, he and others said, is not an obstacle. He’s now one of three NBPA-certified agents at the company, and just one of seven former players to be certified by the union after he passed the agent certification exam in 2021. Croom spent 14 years at Goodwin Sports and has experience in negotiations from both the team and player side. Miller was deliberate to put that group around him, so he feels he hasn’t had any surprises as an agent. “My entire life was basketball, so I didn’t have to worry about that side of it,” he said. “I got my doctorate in that. So let’s find doctorates in every other aspect of this business that we need to make sure we’re taking care of the kids and I did that. If I was just doing this by myself, I would say yes, but I’ve learned a long time ago know who you are and know who you’re not. It’s no different than basketball. Be great at what you’re great at.” -via The Athletic / January 26, 2023