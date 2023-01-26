Giannis Antetokounmpo will be captain for the East for the third time

Eric Nehm: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference captain at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. It will be his third time serving as a captain.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
With his 7th #NBAAllStar appearance Giannis Antetokounmpo surpassed Pau Gasol and climbed towards the record 14 appearances of Dirk Nowitzki pic.twitter.com/4PMn8OAojr – 7:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
All-Star voting should be positionless, or damn near close.
Joel Embiid should be starting in this game along with Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo AND Kevin Durant. Four best players in the Eastern Conference. – 7:20 PM
All-Star voting should be positionless, or damn near close.
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Western Conference All Star starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Steph Curry
Luka Dončić
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:19 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo will participate in his 7th NBA All Star Game. For 3rd time he will be Team Captain (2019, 2020 the previous ones). Giannis named All-Star Game MVP back in 2021. The Greek Freak continues to make history. #FearTheDeer #NBAAllStar – 7:19 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Western Conference All Star starters:
Stephen Curry (captain)
Luka Dončić
LeBron James
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo named a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s #Bucks record jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:17 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks submitted their injury report for Friday’s game in Indianapolis earlier this evening.
OUT:
Serge Ibaka, Bobby Portis
Questionable:
MarJon Beauchamp (right patella tendinitis), AJ Green (left ankle soreness)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) – 7:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Full All-Star Starters:
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
Western Conference
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
14 reserves as voted on by NBA coaches to come. – 7:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
East All-Star Starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
West All-Star Starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
#NBA – 7:16 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo named captain in the #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/2qwWd9qMIa – 7:16 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
East starters are: Giannis Antetokounmpo
• Kevin Durant
• Kyrie Irving
• Donovan Mitchell
• Jayson Tatum – 7:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
East starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
• Kevin Durant
• Kyrie Irving
• Donovan Mitchell
• Jayson Tatum – 7:15 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 #NBAAllStar starters
Western Conference:
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Eastern Conference:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
It’s gonna be Team LeBron vs Team Giannis – 7:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Starters unveiled for 2023 NBA All-Star game. In the East:
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Tyrese Haliburton, 8th in the fan vote among East guards, not part of the group.
Coaches select the 7 reserves, to be announced on Feb. 2. – 7:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant has been named an East All-Star starter.
Giannis Antetokounmpo beat out KD for the East All-Star captain.
KD has not played in the All-Star game his last two seasons. He was a captain in his last two prior. – 7:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant beats Joel Embiid as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the East captain. Jayson Tatum takes the final East frontcourt spot. #Netsworld #NBA – 7:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Eastern Conference frontcourt starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum – 7:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
On the injury report for Friday vs Bucks: Myles Turner, Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard are each listed as questionable.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable. – 5:43 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
How important has IQ been to the Knicks?
Highest individual plus/minus among Eastern Conference players since the end of December:
1. Immanuel Quickley: +89
2. Tobias Harris: +86
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: +84
4. Joel Embiid: +83
5. Darius Garland: +80 – 2:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo helps #Bucks beat short-handed #Nuggets jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @BenSteeleMJS – 10:47 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
My East All-Star starters: Backcourt: Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown; Frontcourt: Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid https://t.co/Pd8f1xZEyu pic.twitter.com/ptVWNI4PNB – 10:22 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Domantas Sabonis had a career-high nine turnovers tonight. At least the second time the Raptors have forced a star player into a career-high turnover performance this season. Giannis had 12 vs. Toronto earlier this year – 12:13 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Keep building good habits. pic.twitter.com/6rVowseIRr – 11:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they lose to the Bucks 107-99:
-Aaron Gordon: 26-13-4 w/2 blocks, +5 tonight, checked Giannis well
-Bones: 15 points on 14 shots, began game strong but slowed down later
-Team shot just 39% from the field
Down to 34-15. Next game: Philly. pic.twitter.com/zVBTt9Ir8m – 10:25 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
21 free throw attempts in the 2nd half for Giannis tonight is a career high for attempts in a half and only the 25th time in NBA history a player has attempted 20+ free throws in a half – 10:22 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Now 5 straight misses from the foul line from Giannis after starting 9/10. – 10:12 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
MIL has some questionable shot selection. Jrue in particular. 6 first half turnovers for Giannis. Bucks offense has been pretty unimpressive so far. – 8:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones starting to Bones. Back-to-back buckets and a hard drive to draw whistle from Giannis. – 8:44 PM
Shams Charania: 2023 East All-Star starters: Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain) Jayson Tatum Kevin Durant Kyrie Irving Donovan Mitchell -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 26, 2023
Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) has been downgraded to probable for Friday’s game against Indiana. MarJon Beauchamp (right patella tendinitis) and AJ Green (left ankle soreness) are questionable. -via HoopsHype / January 26, 2023
The NBA All-Star Game is Feb. 19. And nobody will know the All-Star rosters until that night. Not even the players themselves. The team captains — probably LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and either Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo or Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant — will make their picks in a live, televised pregame segment shortly before the game begins in Salt Lake City. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced the format change Tuesday night. -via ESPN / January 25, 2023