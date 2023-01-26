Heat not willing to offer certain role player in Jae Crowder deal?

According to a Western Conference source, the Heat remains interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns and former Heat forward Jae Crowder, but the Suns have resisted the Heat’s trade concepts and other interested teams have a clearer pathway to a deal. Talks with Miami simply haven’t gained traction, according to the source. Duncan Robinson’s name was raised in trade discussions with Phoenix, but the Suns had no interest in taking on the final 3 1/2 seasons of his five-year, $90 million contract, the source said. Miami has not shown any inclination to offer Caleb Martin in a deal for Crowder.
Source: Miami Herald
Where things stand for Heat two weeks before deadline, including a player Miami has been reluctant to move, and a Crowder update, and other things: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Heat has two weeks to make a trade before the deadline. Updates on Crowder, Dedmon, names bandied about, available first rounders to potentially dangle, more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
On much-needed changes to the Suns' infrastructure, adding a G League team, trading Jae Crowder, and more items that should be on owner Mat Ishbia's checklist once he takes over: bit.ly/3XTDxWG
https://t.co/jIeEZvFKjl LOG ON.! NEW MERCH AVAILABLE .!
Double feature for you this morning!
First, ICYMI, The Week That Was:
* Suns’ ongoing Jae Crowder dilemma
* Pacers pivot?
* Memphis’s one looming weakness
* Scouting UCLA sleeper Jaylen Clark
theathletic.com/4114833/2023/0… – 7:52 AM
League sources told Yahoo Sports the Bucks are very much in play for Phoenix swingman Jae Crowder, but you get the feeling their offer is their offer and they’ll be ready to make a move on a secondary situation if Crowder is moved elsewhere — probably in the mold of a versatile, rugged defender who can make shots. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 24, 2023
Duane Rankin: #Suns injury report vs. #Hornets Deandre Ayton (illness), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with the team) OUT. Josh Okogie (broken nose) AVAILABLE. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / January 23, 2023