Heat not willing to offer certain role player in Jae Crowder deal?

According to a Western Conference source, the Heat remains interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns and former Heat forward Jae Crowder, but the Suns have resisted the Heat’s trade concepts and other interested teams have a clearer pathway to a deal. Talks with Miami simply haven’t gained traction, according to the source. Duncan Robinson’s name was raised in trade discussions with Phoenix, but the Suns had no interest in taking on the final 3 1/2 seasons of his five-year, $90 million contract, the source said. Miami has not shown any inclination to offer Caleb Martin in a deal for Crowder.
Source: Miami Herald

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Where things stand for Heat two weeks before deadline, including a player Miami has been reluctant to move, and a Crowder update, and other things: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…6:14 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Heat has two weeks to make a trade before the deadline. Updates on Crowder, Dedmon, names bandied about, available first rounders to potentially dangle, more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…2:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On much-needed changes to the Suns’ infrastructure, adding a G League team, trading Jae Crowder, and more items that should be on owner Mat Ishbia’s checklist once he takes over: bit.ly/3XTDxWG2:06 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Double feature for you this morning!
First, ICYMI, The Week That Was:
* Suns’ ongoing Jae Crowder dilemma
* Pacers pivot?
* Memphis’s one looming weakness
* Scouting UCLA sleeper Jaylen Clark
theathletic.com/4114833/2023/0…7:52 AM

Duane Rankin: #Suns injury report vs. #Hornets Deandre Ayton (illness), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with the team) OUT. Josh Okogie (broken nose) AVAILABLE. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / January 23, 2023

