Jakob Poeltl to Boston not likely?

League sources outside of the Boston organization downplayed the likelihood of a Poeltl acquisition, pointing out that if the Spurs do deal him, the impending free agent would make more sense somewhere he is a better long-term fit. With Horford and Williams each signed through at least the 2024-25 season, Boston likely has no room to commit to Poeltl as a starter on a big, long-term contract.
Source: Jay King @ The Athletic
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
Jakob Poeltl is one of the hottest names on the NBA trade market. Here’s the inside scoop on the latest trade offers the San Antonio Spurs have received: spurstalk.com/latest-spurs-i… – 11:13 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks expressed interest in trading for Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
Details on trade talks involving Cam Reddish, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jakob Poeltl, Rui Hachimura, Naz Reid, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Serge Ibaka, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
While the current asking price for Jakob Poeltl is two second-round picks, multiple executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe the Spurs can get one first-round pick for Poeltl, but two is unlikely given he’ll enter unrestricted free agency and could potentially earn roughly $20 million annually this summer. If the Spurs can get a first-round pick and a solid young player, it might be the middle ground to get a deal done. -via HoopsHype / January 23, 2023
Stein also confirms a couple previously reported rumors, writing that Spurs center Jakob Poeltl is expected to seek approximately $20MM per year in free agency this summer and noting that the Heat are among the possible trade suitors for Knicks forward Cam Reddish. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 21, 2023
Tim MacMahon on the Spurs: The other thing you might hear from the Spurs is, ‘Hey, we feel decent about our chance to to re-sign him’. And then if it’s not us, resigning him a sign-and-trade would certainly be a possibility. -via YouTube / January 19, 2023