James Dolan: Mitchell Robinson will be out for the next four weeks

Tom Thibodeau said Mitchell Robinson was in “good spirits” after he had surgery Thursday to repair a fractured right thumb . “He’s been through it before so I think he understands what he has to do. He’ll help any way he can, so he’ll be engaged with the team and stuff,” Thibodeau said before the Knicks’ 139-124 loss to the Hawks. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s part of the game. Next guy get in there, get the job done. Obviously, you don’t replace a guy like Mitch individually. You have to do it collectively. Everyone’s got to pitch in, get it done.” -via New York Post / January 21, 2023