James Dolan: Mitchell Robinson will be out for the next four weeks

The word from the team has been that Robinson would be reevaluated three weeks after surgery — which was performed Jan. 19. Dolan said on the show that the team would be without Robinson for four weeks. “The Knicks are doing well,” Dolan said. “They’re not at the top of the league, but they’re not at the bottom and they’re in a playoff position now. We just lost a player — Mitchell Robinson — for four weeks and he was important to us. So we have to make it through the next four weeks.”
Source: Steve Popper @ Newsday
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
James Dolan says Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson will miss four more weeks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:35 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Evan Fournier remains at home tonight. Other than Mitchell Robinson everyone else is available. – 6:07 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
James Dolan worried about Knicks without “important” Mitchell Robinson nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:35 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“If there’s someone you don’t want to serve, you get to say, ‘I don’t want to serve you.’”
NYK owner Jim Dolan talks controversial MSG ban of lawyers via facial recognition, political opposition to policy, says Mitchell Robinson is out 4 more weeks: fox5ny.com/video/1171753 – 12:40 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
James Dolan on Fox5 said Knicks will have to “make it through the next four weeks” without the injured Mitchell Robinson. Robinson is scheduled for a reevaluation on his surgically repaired thumb in two weeks. – 8:56 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen feasted in the first half against the Mitchell Robinson-less New York Knicks. Allen had 16 points on a hyper efficient 8 of 10 from the field. Many dunks. After trailing by 13 in the first half, Cavs go into the break behind by just 2. – 8:40 PM
More on this storyline
James Dolan, CEO and executive chairman of MSG Entertainment Corp., gave a rare and extensive interview earlier Thursday afternoon. Dolan sat down for a 17-minute segment on FOX’s Good Day New York. He covered an expansive range of topics ranging from his controversial use of facial recognition technology, ticket resellers and TicketMaster, the Bill of Rights, crime in New York City, the success of the New York Rangers and the health of Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson. -via For The Win / January 26, 2023
Tom Thibodeau said Mitchell Robinson was in “good spirits” after he had surgery Thursday to repair a fractured right thumb. “He’s been through it before so I think he understands what he has to do. He’ll help any way he can, so he’ll be engaged with the team and stuff,” Thibodeau said before the Knicks’ 139-124 loss to the Hawks. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s part of the game. Next guy get in there, get the job done. Obviously, you don’t replace a guy like Mitch individually. You have to do it collectively. Everyone’s got to pitch in, get it done.” -via New York Post / January 21, 2023