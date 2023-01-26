Japan's NBA streaming service crashes before Rui Hachimura's debut with Lakers

After getting traded from the Washington Wizards, Rui Hachimura made his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers last night. The interest to watch the Japanese forward’s first game with the new team was so high that the country’s only official streaming service went down. Hachimura’s first game as a Laker was scheduled to start at 12:30 Japan time. With only around 10 minutes left before the match, the country’s only official streaming service, NBA Rakuten, went down.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We are live with @Mike Prada on @getcallin, talking Wizards, Rui Hachimura trade, and a whole lot more: callin.com/link/mxapRMqsih – 2:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
PBT Podcast: Rui Hachimura trade to Lakers and All-Star team nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/26/pbt… – 12:50 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’re back on @getcallin today at 2:30ET with @Mike Prada talking all things Wizards following the Rui Hachimura trade, and taking your questions from around the league.
We’re back on @getcallin today at 2:30ET with @Mike Prada talking all things Wizards following the Rui Hachimura trade, and taking your questions from around the league.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Watched LAL-SAS this morning:
-AD looked like AD. Huge for Lakers.
-Hachimura looked good. Ran the floor hard.
-Schroder is playing a nice floor game lately
-Branham is figuring stuff out. I like him.
-Sochan’s passing is coming along
-Collins looks good. Only 25 too… – 8:54 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇯🇵 Rui Hachimura with his first points wearing Lakers jersey 👏
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/6Yf3FjSs8I – 2:38 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis’ instructions to Rui Hachimura when LAL ran post plays for him tonight in his Lakers debut: “If they don’t double, you don’t pass.” – 1:53 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis said he raised his eyebrow at Darvin Ham at a point when he noticed that some of the post-ups the Lakers usually call for him … they called for Rui Hachimura.
But he laughed, saying the Lakers know he’s a good midrange shooter and can get buckets out of it. – 1:53 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Despite an off shooting night (3 for 12), Dennis Schröder was terrific against the Spurs, finishing +15 (2nd only to Hachimura’s +17).
The German had 4 steals and 2 blocks, plus 8 boards and 5 assists in a team-high 37 minutes. – 1:46 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rui Hachimura scored 12 points off the bench on 4 of 7 FG’s (and 3 of 6 FT’s) with 6 rebounds in 21 minutes, good for a team-best +17 in his Lakers debut. – 1:21 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers win 113-104 over the Spurs to improve to 23-26. AD 21p 12r 4b; LeBron 20p 11a 9r 6tos; Pat Bev 18p 2s; Westbrook 14p 4a; Hachimura 12p 6r; Schroder 9p 8r 5a 4s 2b. Next up: @ BOS on Saturday. – 12:51 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Rui Hachimura doing all the little things tonight for the Lakers and finishing by going to work one-on-one. pic.twitter.com/6WC3kwJzlE – 12:39 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Lakers 103 Spurs 91
With 5:12 left, Rui Hachimura leads all players with a +19 +/- in 20 minutes of play. – 12:37 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
An 11-0 run, with 3 straight triples and a Bryant dunk, had LAL up 99-89.
After 2 Spurs FT’s, Hachimura hit mid-range J to reach 11 bench points with 6 boards in his inaugural 20 minutes for the Lakers. – 12:36 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura check in at the same time, with 4:22 remaining in the 1st Q. pic.twitter.com/dPjjt9wuj4 – 10:57 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
With 4:22 left in first quarter, AD and Rui Hachimura both check in game – 10:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura checked in together at the 4:22 mark of the 1st Q.
San Antonio had been on a 13-1 run to open a 24-16 lead. – 10:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Same starters for the Lakers, with both Davis and Hachimura available off the bench. – 10:00 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
New Lakers forward Rui Hachimura burying threes pregame as LeBron James watches intently pic.twitter.com/QVedT32XLt – 9:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rui Hachimura will come off the bench in his first game.
He of course has familiarity playing with Westbrook from their Wizards days together, but the coaches will certainly take a look at him with different groups. – 9:03 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Yesterday, I dove deep on the Rui Hachimura trade to the Lakers.
-Why and how Rui struggled in Washington
-Why I have some questions on if he’ll help LA if they make the playoffs
-Why I think this move probably still made sense for the Lakers to make.
https://t.co/ZuW9oMDQWH pic.twitter.com/h9Xfzx1Zdr – 5:36 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
What did we learn about the Lakers’ trade-deadline plans from Rob Pelinka’s press conference yesterday?
On LA only using their picks if they believe they’ll be a championship “frontrunner,” their intent to retain Rui Hachimura and more:
theathletic.com/4123510/2023/0… – 3:57 PM
What did we learn about the Lakers’ trade-deadline plans from Rob Pelinka’s press conference yesterday?
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Coming up at 6ET/3PT on @getcallin, we talk Lakers, Rui Hachimura trade, and more with @AnthonyIrwinLA.
Download the app to tune in: callin.com/link/MnlKGAqtxD – 1:59 PM
More on this storyline
NBA Rakuten ended up offering a free YouTube stream to the local audience, starting at approximately the 9-minute mark in the second quarter. As of the time of writing, the NBA Rakuten service is back up and working. -via BasketNews / January 26, 2023