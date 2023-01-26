Jeremy Lin signs contract with Taiwanese team

More on this storyline
Former NBA star Jeremy Lin announced Wednesday that he has been married for two years. In a social media post wishing his followers and fans a happy Lunar New Year, Lin shared the news, adding the intimate wedding was the “highlight” of his life. -via NBC / January 19, 2023
After keeping information private about his marriage to an unnamed partner of many years, the former NBA player explained his decision to make his marital status public, writing “it has also been hard for people to not know about such a major change. Finally sharing this beautiful day from over a couple years ago. I’m grateful to have found someone who loves me for who I am, to embrace my unique life, and to just do life with,” Lin wrote in a Facebook post. -via NBC / January 19, 2023
“I have to regret to tell the fans that I decided to end the journey of this CBA season early. Thanks to the CBA, club, to my coaching team and teammates, and my fans.” – @JLin7 posts on Weibo that he will leave CBA. 34-year-old AVG 6.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.1 AST in 7 games. -via Twitter / December 29, 2022