Joel Embiid not selected as starter for All Star Game

Keith Pompey: #Sixers Joel Embiid not named an Eastern Conference All-Star starter for the first time in six seasons. pic.twitter.com/w4djbw7On0
Source: Twitter @PompeyOnSixers
Source: Twitter @PompeyOnSixers
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Players who expected to select in the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game:
-Joel Embiid
-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
-Ja Morant
-Trae Young
-Anthony Davis
-Jimmy Butler
-James Harden
-Klay Thompson – 7:37 PM
Players who expected to select in the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game:
-Joel Embiid
-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
-Ja Morant
-Trae Young
-Anthony Davis
-Jimmy Butler
-James Harden
-Klay Thompson – 7:37 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Here’s a comparison of the 3 frontcourt players who were named starters vs Joel Embiid.
As @AdamLefkoe just demonstrated on TNT, Embiid finished 4th in the fan vote, and that was the thing that knocked him out of the starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/ghY0ChhvSr – 7:22 PM
Here’s a comparison of the 3 frontcourt players who were named starters vs Joel Embiid.
As @AdamLefkoe just demonstrated on TNT, Embiid finished 4th in the fan vote, and that was the thing that knocked him out of the starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/ghY0ChhvSr – 7:22 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Positions need to be eliminated from All-Star voting. The fact that Joel Embiid is not a starter is just wrong. – 7:21 PM
Positions need to be eliminated from All-Star voting. The fact that Joel Embiid is not a starter is just wrong. – 7:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
All-Star voting should be positionless, or damn near close.
Joel Embiid should be starting in this game along with Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo AND Kevin Durant. Four best players in the Eastern Conference. – 7:20 PM
All-Star voting should be positionless, or damn near close.
Joel Embiid should be starting in this game along with Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo AND Kevin Durant. Four best players in the Eastern Conference. – 7:20 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid is not starting the All Star Game. Pretty silly stuff phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-si… – 7:19 PM
Embiid is not starting the All Star Game. Pretty silly stuff phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-si… – 7:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So Joel Embiid isn’t an All-Star starter . . . but Zion Williamson is? – 7:18 PM
So Joel Embiid isn’t an All-Star starter . . . but Zion Williamson is? – 7:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers Joel Embiid not named an Eastern Conference All-Star starter for the first time in six seasons. pic.twitter.com/w4djbw7On0 – 7:16 PM
#Sixers Joel Embiid not named an Eastern Conference All-Star starter for the first time in six seasons. pic.twitter.com/w4djbw7On0 – 7:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Huge upset that Joel Embiid will not be a starter in the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game. #Sixers – 7:15 PM
Huge upset that Joel Embiid will not be a starter in the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game. #Sixers – 7:15 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
I fully expect Sixers fans to be rational about bringing Joel Embiid off the bench in the All-Star Game. – 7:14 PM
I fully expect Sixers fans to be rational about bringing Joel Embiid off the bench in the All-Star Game. – 7:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant beats Joel Embiid as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the East captain. Jayson Tatum takes the final East frontcourt spot. #Netsworld #NBA – 7:12 PM
Kevin Durant beats Joel Embiid as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the East captain. Jayson Tatum takes the final East frontcourt spot. #Netsworld #NBA – 7:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
How important has IQ been to the Knicks?
Highest individual plus/minus among Eastern Conference players since the end of December:
1. Immanuel Quickley: +89
2. Tobias Harris: +86
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: +84
4. Joel Embiid: +83
5. Darius Garland: +80 – 2:56 PM
How important has IQ been to the Knicks?
Highest individual plus/minus among Eastern Conference players since the end of December:
1. Immanuel Quickley: +89
2. Tobias Harris: +86
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: +84
4. Joel Embiid: +83
5. Darius Garland: +80 – 2:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The Sixers-Nets post-trade slow drip finally hit another benchmark Wednesday night, when Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid finally matched up against each other in a fun game.
Doc Rivers hopes now the “air is out of the balloon.” But is it?
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 11:49 AM
The Sixers-Nets post-trade slow drip finally hit another benchmark Wednesday night, when Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid finally matched up against each other in a fun game.
Doc Rivers hopes now the “air is out of the balloon.” But is it?
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 11:49 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Back with Nets notes 😮💨😮💨
📝 Kyrie: Sixers-Nets definitely a rivalry
📝 Irving ‘optimistic’ WNBA players fly charter this season
📝 Nic Claxton: Joel Embiid salty about block
📝 Seth Curry catches fire, plays 3 family members in 4 games nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:56 AM
Back with Nets notes 😮💨😮💨
📝 Kyrie: Sixers-Nets definitely a rivalry
📝 Irving ‘optimistic’ WNBA players fly charter this season
📝 Nic Claxton: Joel Embiid salty about block
📝 Seth Curry catches fire, plays 3 family members in 4 games nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:56 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
My East All-Star starters: Backcourt: Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown; Frontcourt: Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid https://t.co/Pd8f1xZEyu pic.twitter.com/ptVWNI4PNB – 10:22 AM
My East All-Star starters: Backcourt: Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown; Frontcourt: Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid https://t.co/Pd8f1xZEyu pic.twitter.com/ptVWNI4PNB – 10:22 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid, Sixers get the best of Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 10:01 AM
Joel Embiid, Sixers get the best of Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 10:01 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
A boxing-like atmosphere for Embiid-Simmons. A million points, including a “heart attack” defensive game for the Sixers coaching staff. James Harden and Seth Curry, the two traded players going head-to-head down the stretch.
Sixers-Nets was a fun one: theathletic.com/4127172/2023/0… – 10:00 AM
A boxing-like atmosphere for Embiid-Simmons. A million points, including a “heart attack” defensive game for the Sixers coaching staff. James Harden and Seth Curry, the two traded players going head-to-head down the stretch.
Sixers-Nets was a fun one: theathletic.com/4127172/2023/0… – 10:00 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Dissecting 76ers’ victory over Brooklyn Nets, Joel Embiid’s battle again… youtu.be/9BquVtJQl6w via @YouTube – 9:50 AM
Dissecting 76ers’ victory over Brooklyn Nets, Joel Embiid’s battle again… youtu.be/9BquVtJQl6w via @YouTube – 9:50 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid on stepping to Nic Claxton: “He said something that he shouldn’t have. That’s why I walked up to his face, I told him to say it to my face again. That’s why he looked away and he didn’t say it again, because he knows why …”
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 8:33 AM
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid on stepping to Nic Claxton: “He said something that he shouldn’t have. That’s why I walked up to his face, I told him to say it to my face again. That’s why he looked away and he didn’t say it again, because he knows why …”
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 8:33 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
“I only had to guard him in practice a couple of times, so.”
Ben Simmons reacts to finally facing Joel Embiid in a game #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/26/net… via @SixersWire – 7:59 AM
“I only had to guard him in practice a couple of times, so.”
Ben Simmons reacts to finally facing Joel Embiid in a game #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/26/net… via @SixersWire – 7:59 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
When Joel Embiid has Ben Simmons on the switch, the Wells Fargo Center got loud. They rose to their feet in anticipation.
If you ask Embiid, he wasn’t trying to go at Simmons #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/25/joe… via @SixersWire – 7:57 AM
When Joel Embiid has Ben Simmons on the switch, the Wells Fargo Center got loud. They rose to their feet in anticipation.
If you ask Embiid, he wasn’t trying to go at Simmons #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/25/joe… via @SixersWire – 7:57 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
“I’m not gonna allow any sort of disrespect and that’s why he couldn’t say it to my face again.”
Joel Embiid explains his dust up with Nic Claxton after a win over the Nets at home #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/26/aft… via @SixersWire – 7:55 AM
“I’m not gonna allow any sort of disrespect and that’s why he couldn’t say it to my face again.”
Joel Embiid explains his dust up with Nic Claxton after a win over the Nets at home #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/26/aft… via @SixersWire – 7:55 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons on the #Sixers’ boos: “Last time was probably an like an eight?…”
What about Wednesday?
He responded: “Probably a 7.5?”
Joel Embiid, Sixers get the best of Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 6:30 AM
Ben Simmons on the #Sixers’ boos: “Last time was probably an like an eight?…”
What about Wednesday?
He responded: “Probably a 7.5?”
Joel Embiid, Sixers get the best of Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 6:30 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid, #Sixers get the best of Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 5:51 AM
Joel Embiid, #Sixers get the best of Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 5:51 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: It took almost a year for Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to face each other in a game for the first time.
It was more than worth the wait. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:34 AM
New ESPN story: It took almost a year for Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to face each other in a game for the first time.
It was more than worth the wait. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:34 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Jordan Poole Game
• Steph Curry mouthpiece
• Damian Lillard 60 points
• Embiid/Simmons
• Rui! AD!
• LeBron’s Kareem Strategy
• Special Guest: Load Management Effects + future of NBA ticketing
Join us!
📺 https://t.co/uyHf8FgS2u pic.twitter.com/YNPxhmNbEd – 1:20 AM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Jordan Poole Game
• Steph Curry mouthpiece
• Damian Lillard 60 points
• Embiid/Simmons
• Rui! AD!
• LeBron’s Kareem Strategy
• Special Guest: Load Management Effects + future of NBA ticketing
Join us!
📺 https://t.co/uyHf8FgS2u pic.twitter.com/YNPxhmNbEd – 1:20 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid swore that there was nothing special when facing Ben Simmons in tonight’s win over the Nets at home #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/25/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:59 PM
Joel Embiid swore that there was nothing special when facing Ben Simmons in tonight’s win over the Nets at home #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/25/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:59 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tyrese Maxey was the big story in a Sixers’ win in which the inevitable Embiid-Simmons matchup finally took place after brewing for a year:
thepaintedlines.com/sixers-outlast… – 11:53 PM
Tyrese Maxey was the big story in a Sixers’ win in which the inevitable Embiid-Simmons matchup finally took place after brewing for a year:
thepaintedlines.com/sixers-outlast… – 11:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on when Ben Simmons immediately switched onto Joel Embiid: “It was a party. It was hilarious. That’s when I turned to the coaches and said, ‘This is a boxing crowd tonight. They want to see them drop the basketball, turn and duke it out.'” – 11:49 PM
Doc Rivers on when Ben Simmons immediately switched onto Joel Embiid: “It was a party. It was hilarious. That’s when I turned to the coaches and said, ‘This is a boxing crowd tonight. They want to see them drop the basketball, turn and duke it out.'” – 11:49 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid on the back and forth with Nic Claxton: “He said something he shouldn’t have… I told him to say it to my face again, that’s why he looked away. He didn’t say it again because he knows why.” pic.twitter.com/jG1g54niRh – 11:41 PM
Joel Embiid on the back and forth with Nic Claxton: “He said something he shouldn’t have… I told him to say it to my face again, that’s why he looked away. He didn’t say it again because he knows why.” pic.twitter.com/jG1g54niRh – 11:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid, Sixers get the best of Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 11:37 PM
Joel Embiid, Sixers get the best of Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 11:37 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid on the looming matchup with Nikola Jokic: “The goal is to win the game. It’s Sixers against Nuggets, not Joel against Jokic.” – 11:30 PM
Embiid on the looming matchup with Nikola Jokic: “The goal is to win the game. It’s Sixers against Nuggets, not Joel against Jokic.” – 11:30 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid says Nic Claxton said something he shouldn’t have said and he told Claxton to say it to his face when they got into it at the free throw line. Embiid said, “I told him to say it to my face again, and he turned away.” – 11:27 PM
Embiid says Nic Claxton said something he shouldn’t have said and he told Claxton to say it to his face when they got into it at the free throw line. Embiid said, “I told him to say it to my face again, and he turned away.” – 11:27 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid on the exchange with Claxton, partial: “He said something he shouldn’t have, that’s why when I walked up to his face I told him to say it to my face again, and he turned away” – 11:27 PM
Embiid on the exchange with Claxton, partial: “He said something he shouldn’t have, that’s why when I walked up to his face I told him to say it to my face again, and he turned away” – 11:27 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid, asked about whether he was trying to go specifically at Ben Simmons tonight, says that his mentality is to “freaking kill whoever is in front of me”. – 11:24 PM
Embiid, asked about whether he was trying to go specifically at Ben Simmons tonight, says that his mentality is to “freaking kill whoever is in front of me”. – 11:24 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid has answered a few questions about Simmons, he downplayed the importance of the individual battles and said his approach is/was the same regardless of who’s guarding him. “Like every single night, just freaking kill whoever is in front of me” – 11:24 PM
Embiid has answered a few questions about Simmons, he downplayed the importance of the individual battles and said his approach is/was the same regardless of who’s guarding him. “Like every single night, just freaking kill whoever is in front of me” – 11:24 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Jimmy Butler posts to his Instagram story that Joel Embiid deserves a fine for his celebration #Sixers pic.twitter.com/OVEHQC5R1k – 10:56 PM
Jimmy Butler posts to his Instagram story that Joel Embiid deserves a fine for his celebration #Sixers pic.twitter.com/OVEHQC5R1k – 10:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler calling for the Joel Embiid fine lol pic.twitter.com/wiJfMBEf1C – 10:53 PM
Jimmy Butler calling for the Joel Embiid fine lol pic.twitter.com/wiJfMBEf1C – 10:53 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Sixers defensive scheme vs the lakers, nets was rough. Defending Westbrook and LeBron like they were the splash brothers. Then not being able to get stops despite all the Claxton-Simmons no spacing lineups vs Nets? No hack-a-clax/Ben?
I know Embiid was limping around but… – 10:31 PM
The Sixers defensive scheme vs the lakers, nets was rough. Defending Westbrook and LeBron like they were the splash brothers. Then not being able to get stops despite all the Claxton-Simmons no spacing lineups vs Nets? No hack-a-clax/Ben?
I know Embiid was limping around but… – 10:31 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Two huge free throws again by De’Anthony Melton to ice it. Embiid deflects the inbound. Sixers win. It wasn’t pretty. And Embiid looks pretty far from healthy despite the 5 days off. – 10:24 PM
Two huge free throws again by De’Anthony Melton to ice it. Embiid deflects the inbound. Sixers win. It wasn’t pretty. And Embiid looks pretty far from healthy despite the 5 days off. – 10:24 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Brutal defensive effort from the Sixers, pretty meh Embiid game, but Philly secures at least a season split with Brooklyn in a wild shootout. Huge shot making from Harden late in this one:
phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-76… – 10:23 PM
Brutal defensive effort from the Sixers, pretty meh Embiid game, but Philly secures at least a season split with Brooklyn in a wild shootout. Huge shot making from Harden late in this one:
phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-76… – 10:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Sixers 137, Nets 133.
A very, very fun game tonight in Philly, where Joel Embiid comes out on top in his first meeting with Ben Simmons since the trade. – 10:19 PM
Final: Sixers 137, Nets 133.
A very, very fun game tonight in Philly, where Joel Embiid comes out on top in his first meeting with Ben Simmons since the trade. – 10:19 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers win 137-133, thanks to an incredible shooting display and a diverse offensive attack, shooting 18-38 from deep and 35-36 from the line. Maxey (27), Embiid (26) and Harden (23) all had big nights as the Sixers overcame the Nets shooting 64.5% (!) from the field. – 10:19 PM
Final: Sixers win 137-133, thanks to an incredible shooting display and a diverse offensive attack, shooting 18-38 from deep and 35-36 from the line. Maxey (27), Embiid (26) and Harden (23) all had big nights as the Sixers overcame the Nets shooting 64.5% (!) from the field. – 10:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 137, Nets 133. Still waiting for a game when everybody plays on both sides, but that was fun. Maxey with 27 points and 5 assists off the bench. Embiid with 26-10-3. Kyrie with 30 and 10 assists. Simmons 12-5-5 but did not play down the stretch. – 10:18 PM
FINAL: Sixers 137, Nets 133. Still waiting for a game when everybody plays on both sides, but that was fun. Maxey with 27 points and 5 assists off the bench. Embiid with 26-10-3. Kyrie with 30 and 10 assists. Simmons 12-5-5 but did not play down the stretch. – 10:18 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
After the play was dead, Embiid gives the rim a little extra and comes down very hard on the sore left foot thats cost him games this season. pic.twitter.com/AKMyNoqeCw – 10:18 PM
After the play was dead, Embiid gives the rim a little extra and comes down very hard on the sore left foot thats cost him games this season. pic.twitter.com/AKMyNoqeCw – 10:18 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Embiid’s really wincing after landing on that last (called off) dunk. Have to imagine it’s the left foot, which has been causing him problems over the last two months. – 10:11 PM
Embiid’s really wincing after landing on that last (called off) dunk. Have to imagine it’s the left foot, which has been causing him problems over the last two months. – 10:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid just winced and grabbed at his left foot after landing on that dunk. Embiid was questionable to play tonight with left foot soreness. – 10:11 PM
Joel Embiid just winced and grabbed at his left foot after landing on that dunk. Embiid was questionable to play tonight with left foot soreness. – 10:11 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid is going to be sore after the one. Has been grabbing his shoulder all night and just winced and looked down at his left foot on that drive. – 10:10 PM
Embiid is going to be sore after the one. Has been grabbing his shoulder all night and just winced and looked down at his left foot on that drive. – 10:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets down 131-129 with 52 seconds left after a steal by Kyrie up ahead to Claxton for the dunk. Embiid shooting two. – 10:10 PM
Nets down 131-129 with 52 seconds left after a steal by Kyrie up ahead to Claxton for the dunk. Embiid shooting two. – 10:10 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The nba today. A foul on Joel here for posting up. And then this kind of non basketball move by Kyrie draws FTs. You can get why Embiid is frustrated hearing he should only post up. pic.twitter.com/4KWGEbtiBW – 10:08 PM
The nba today. A foul on Joel here for posting up. And then this kind of non basketball move by Kyrie draws FTs. You can get why Embiid is frustrated hearing he should only post up. pic.twitter.com/4KWGEbtiBW – 10:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers Don’t list Embiid on the report with a shoulder. But he’s been doing stuff like this off and on throughout the year. This looked a little worse than usual though. pic.twitter.com/Z8j4vt3fI2 – 10:01 PM
Sixers Don’t list Embiid on the report with a shoulder. But he’s been doing stuff like this off and on throughout the year. This looked a little worse than usual though. pic.twitter.com/Z8j4vt3fI2 – 10:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid regularly loosens up his shoulder during games, but appears to be legitimately bothering him right now. – 9:59 PM
Joel Embiid regularly loosens up his shoulder during games, but appears to be legitimately bothering him right now. – 9:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 107, Nets 98 after Simmons scores at the third-quarter buzzer but misses the and-1 FT. Sixers led by as many as 17, but Brooklyn is hanging around. Embiid with 22-7-3 (and three hip thrusts). Maxey 20 points and 5 assists. Simmons with 10 points in the quarter. – 9:36 PM
Sixers 107, Nets 98 after Simmons scores at the third-quarter buzzer but misses the and-1 FT. Sixers led by as many as 17, but Brooklyn is hanging around. Embiid with 22-7-3 (and three hip thrusts). Maxey 20 points and 5 assists. Simmons with 10 points in the quarter. – 9:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid is now guarding Simmons. He was playing approximately 80 feet off him on the first possession. – 9:27 PM
Embiid is now guarding Simmons. He was playing approximately 80 feet off him on the first possession. – 9:27 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Looked like Embiid needed a break about 30 seconds before that time out. – 9:27 PM
Looked like Embiid needed a break about 30 seconds before that time out. – 9:27 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid converts a tough and-1 on Joe Harris, does an emphatic DX chop to the crowd. Ref was right there, could’ve given a tech, decided to let him have his fun. – 9:20 PM
Embiid converts a tough and-1 on Joe Harris, does an emphatic DX chop to the crowd. Ref was right there, could’ve given a tech, decided to let him have his fun. – 9:20 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers lead 75-65 at the half. They’re shooting 55.8% from the field, 11-19 from 3, have 7 offensive rebounds on just 19 missed shots and have gone 16-17 from the line.
Embiid and Melton have 13 each, but it’s Tyrese Maxey with 16 off the bench to lead the way so far. – 8:51 PM
Sixers lead 75-65 at the half. They’re shooting 55.8% from the field, 11-19 from 3, have 7 offensive rebounds on just 19 missed shots and have gone 16-17 from the line.
Embiid and Melton have 13 each, but it’s Tyrese Maxey with 16 off the bench to lead the way so far. – 8:51 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid with a monster dunk the gets a deflection to cause a turnover and has words for Simmons. pic.twitter.com/Pkiji3Y7wV – 8:50 PM
Embiid with a monster dunk the gets a deflection to cause a turnover and has words for Simmons. pic.twitter.com/Pkiji3Y7wV – 8:50 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 75, Nets 65. Both teams are shooting more than 55 percent from the floor, but the Sixers have turned nine Nets turnovers into 16 points. Maxey with 16 off the bench. Embiid with 13-5-3 but is 4-of-11 from the floor. Simmons with 0 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists. – 8:50 PM
Halftime: Sixers 75, Nets 65. Both teams are shooting more than 55 percent from the floor, but the Sixers have turned nine Nets turnovers into 16 points. Maxey with 16 off the bench. Embiid with 13-5-3 but is 4-of-11 from the floor. Simmons with 0 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists. – 8:50 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Nets, 75-65, at halftime.
Maxey: 16 PTS / 6-8 fg / 4-5 3fg
Embiid: 13 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Melton: 13 PTS – 8:49 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Nets, 75-65, at halftime.
Maxey: 16 PTS / 6-8 fg / 4-5 3fg
Embiid: 13 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Melton: 13 PTS – 8:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Just about the only thing Ben Simmons has done well tonight is guard Joel Embiid in the post.
I count 0-4 for Joel in those spots. – 8:49 PM
Just about the only thing Ben Simmons has done well tonight is guard Joel Embiid in the post.
I count 0-4 for Joel in those spots. – 8:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Harden through the legs of Simmons to Embiid!” Fans rejoice pic.twitter.com/dp5pSdIMKi – 8:47 PM
“Harden through the legs of Simmons to Embiid!” Fans rejoice pic.twitter.com/dp5pSdIMKi – 8:47 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid with the defense. Harden with the savy outlet. Let the young guys run and finish. pic.twitter.com/oqRB4w9RWa – 8:44 PM
Embiid with the defense. Harden with the savy outlet. Let the young guys run and finish. pic.twitter.com/oqRB4w9RWa – 8:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Whatever worked against Joel Embiid in the first quarter is not as effective in the second. Embiid is up to 13 point and 5 rebounds. He’s beginning to impose his will on the Nets: – 8:42 PM
Whatever worked against Joel Embiid in the first quarter is not as effective in the second. Embiid is up to 13 point and 5 rebounds. He’s beginning to impose his will on the Nets: – 8:42 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid is waving the crowd on. Hyped up after a thunderous dunk to beat the block trap. – 8:42 PM
Embiid is waving the crowd on. Hyped up after a thunderous dunk to beat the block trap. – 8:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Simmons just went for the lob on Embiid, didn’t work. Harden throws a fullcourt pass down to Melton. – 8:37 PM
Simmons just went for the lob on Embiid, didn’t work. Harden throws a fullcourt pass down to Melton. – 8:37 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
An “all bench look” with Maxey out here. Really not pretty scheme but Trez saves the day. Seems like Doc is just trying to bleed clock with these lineups. Still curious- perplexed why Harden doesn’t lead these none Embiid minutes. pic.twitter.com/xpquQtf3ig – 8:31 PM
An “all bench look” with Maxey out here. Really not pretty scheme but Trez saves the day. Seems like Doc is just trying to bleed clock with these lineups. Still curious- perplexed why Harden doesn’t lead these none Embiid minutes. pic.twitter.com/xpquQtf3ig – 8:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
I like Jacque Vaughn getting Nic Claxton back in the game quickly while Joel Embiid is out. He’s got a chance to wreak a lot of havoc defensively against this bench unit for Philly. – 8:25 PM
I like Jacque Vaughn getting Nic Claxton back in the game quickly while Joel Embiid is out. He’s got a chance to wreak a lot of havoc defensively against this bench unit for Philly. – 8:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
END OF Q1: Nets 41, Sixers 41
Both teams are playing pretty solid basketball. The Nets have held Joel Embiid to just 1/5 FG, and his only bucket came cherry-picking. Kyrie Irving has 10 early points. So does Seth Curry, back in Philly. Ben Simmons has not attempted a shot. – 8:22 PM
END OF Q1: Nets 41, Sixers 41
Both teams are playing pretty solid basketball. The Nets have held Joel Embiid to just 1/5 FG, and his only bucket came cherry-picking. Kyrie Irving has 10 early points. So does Seth Curry, back in Philly. Ben Simmons has not attempted a shot. – 8:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 41, Nets 41 at (mercifully) the end of the first. Nets went 13-of-18 from the floor, while Sixers were 11-of-20. Melton has 11 points on 3-of-3 from deep. Embiid with 6-3-2 but 1-of-5 from the floor. Simmons did not take a shot in the frame. – 8:21 PM
Sixers 41, Nets 41 at (mercifully) the end of the first. Nets went 13-of-18 from the floor, while Sixers were 11-of-20. Melton has 11 points on 3-of-3 from deep. Embiid with 6-3-2 but 1-of-5 from the floor. Simmons did not take a shot in the frame. – 8:21 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid tonight reminding me a little of his second game of the season vs. Milwaukee. We’d learn he was playing through a foot issue. But he looked like he was pressing trying to dunk on Brook Lopez. Both national tv games too – 8:18 PM
Embiid tonight reminding me a little of his second game of the season vs. Milwaukee. We’d learn he was playing through a foot issue. But he looked like he was pressing trying to dunk on Brook Lopez. Both national tv games too – 8:18 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Game has negative rhythm with all of the fouls, Sixers also trying a little too hard to get Embiid isos vs. just running their offense. Things will likely settle down in the second quarter – 8:14 PM
Game has negative rhythm with all of the fouls, Sixers also trying a little too hard to get Embiid isos vs. just running their offense. Things will likely settle down in the second quarter – 8:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Philly fans weren’t happy about this foul call on Embiid. pic.twitter.com/uUlxNYhwFN – 8:14 PM
Philly fans weren’t happy about this foul call on Embiid. pic.twitter.com/uUlxNYhwFN – 8:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Claxton and Embiid get double technicals. Embiid still jawing at Clax. pic.twitter.com/LchZXub2d1 – 8:12 PM
Claxton and Embiid get double technicals. Embiid still jawing at Clax. pic.twitter.com/LchZXub2d1 – 8:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid and Nic Claxton both got technical fouls after a long chat during these free throws as both were subbed out. We are now up to four technicals and 12 foul calls in nine minutes. – 8:12 PM
Joel Embiid and Nic Claxton both got technical fouls after a long chat during these free throws as both were subbed out. We are now up to four technicals and 12 foul calls in nine minutes. – 8:12 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Double technicals now. Embiid had some choice words for Nic Claxton at the free throw line. – 8:12 PM
Double technicals now. Embiid had some choice words for Nic Claxton at the free throw line. – 8:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joel Embiid and Nic Claxton are jawing with each other while Royce O’Neale is at the foul line. Double technicals have been assessed. – 8:12 PM
Joel Embiid and Nic Claxton are jawing with each other while Royce O’Neale is at the foul line. Double technicals have been assessed. – 8:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Claxton blocks Embiid at the rim, but Embiid scores his first bucket on the next trip down. – 8:11 PM
Claxton blocks Embiid at the rim, but Embiid scores his first bucket on the next trip down. – 8:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton just punched a Joel Embiid dunk attempt. Incredible block. – 8:11 PM
Nic Claxton just punched a Joel Embiid dunk attempt. Incredible block. – 8:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton just STUFFED Joel Embiid at the rim. What a block. – 8:10 PM
Nic Claxton just STUFFED Joel Embiid at the rim. What a block. – 8:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have done a decent job of guarding Joel Embiid in the first quarter. They are sending the double on the drive. Embiid is 0/3 from the field and had 4 points at the foul line. – 8:10 PM
The Nets have done a decent job of guarding Joel Embiid in the first quarter. They are sending the double on the drive. Embiid is 0/3 from the field and had 4 points at the foul line. – 8:10 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Philly fans are going nuts after the replays showed that Kyrie flop that Embiid got called for a foul on. Doc Rivers waived off the challenge. – 8:09 PM
The Philly fans are going nuts after the replays showed that Kyrie flop that Embiid got called for a foul on. Doc Rivers waived off the challenge. – 8:09 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Philly are going nuts after the replays showed that Kyrie flop that Embiid got called for a foul on. Doc Rivers waived off the challenge. – 8:08 PM
The Philly are going nuts after the replays showed that Kyrie flop that Embiid got called for a foul on. Doc Rivers waived off the challenge. – 8:08 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Boos for Ben Simmons in Philly after his first foul on Embiid 👀 pic.twitter.com/HbSfVb35IP – 7:55 PM
Boos for Ben Simmons in Philly after his first foul on Embiid 👀 pic.twitter.com/HbSfVb35IP – 7:55 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Nothing would be more gratifying than Embiid posterizing Simmons plastered all over the NBA world. – 7:55 PM
Nothing would be more gratifying than Embiid posterizing Simmons plastered all over the NBA world. – 7:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Vaughn was pissed over the early free throw disparity. Embiid shot two free throws and wasn’t in the act of shooting when Simmons fouled him. Sixers have five free throws three minutes into the game. – 7:54 PM
Vaughn was pissed over the early free throw disparity. Embiid shot two free throws and wasn’t in the act of shooting when Simmons fouled him. Sixers have five free throws three minutes into the game. – 7:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jacque Vaughn called that timeout with every intention of getting a technical, and he got one.
Clearly unhappy with the early whistle, with Brooklyn having four fouls in three minutes – two of them drawn by Joel Embiid. – 7:53 PM
Jacque Vaughn called that timeout with every intention of getting a technical, and he got one.
Clearly unhappy with the early whistle, with Brooklyn having four fouls in three minutes – two of them drawn by Joel Embiid. – 7:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Jacque Vaughn: Somehow Joel Embiid is shooting free throws, even though he wasn’t in a shooting motion when Ben Simmons fouled himself. JV just got T’d up arguing the call. – 7:53 PM
Timeout, Jacque Vaughn: Somehow Joel Embiid is shooting free throws, even though he wasn’t in a shooting motion when Ben Simmons fouled himself. JV just got T’d up arguing the call. – 7:53 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Three Embiid-Simmons post-ups, four Nets fouls in less than three minutes.
Jacque Vaughn just got T’d up. – 7:52 PM
Three Embiid-Simmons post-ups, four Nets fouls in less than three minutes.
Jacque Vaughn just got T’d up. – 7:52 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Extra physical when Simmons and Embiid square up against each other on the blocks. The crowd has yelled loudly in anticipation each time the pair gets switched onto one another. – 7:52 PM
Extra physical when Simmons and Embiid square up against each other on the blocks. The crowd has yelled loudly in anticipation each time the pair gets switched onto one another. – 7:52 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Pretty heavy Nets contingent here tonight. Some in-arena rival chanting going on tonight, with the Nets fans chanting “BROOKLYN” when the Nets do anything good and “OVERRATED” specifically at Embiid when he touches the ball.
Also a unison “SUCKS” when someone says Ben Simmons. – 7:51 PM
Pretty heavy Nets contingent here tonight. Some in-arena rival chanting going on tonight, with the Nets fans chanting “BROOKLYN” when the Nets do anything good and “OVERRATED” specifically at Embiid when he touches the ball.
Also a unison “SUCKS” when someone says Ben Simmons. – 7:51 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Embiid wants to Shaq-ChrisDudley dunk on Ben Simmons so bad. Lol pic.twitter.com/s9FisaScnJ – 7:50 PM
Embiid wants to Shaq-ChrisDudley dunk on Ben Simmons so bad. Lol pic.twitter.com/s9FisaScnJ – 7:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sixers again go for Embiid on Simmons, and again, Simmons forces a miss. – 7:49 PM
Sixers again go for Embiid on Simmons, and again, Simmons forces a miss. – 7:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sixers seem to intentionally get the switch putting Ben Simmons on Joel Embiid. Philly fans cheer for the matchup, but Embiid doesn’t score on Simmons at the rim. – 7:48 PM
Sixers seem to intentionally get the switch putting Ben Simmons on Joel Embiid. Philly fans cheer for the matchup, but Embiid doesn’t score on Simmons at the rim. – 7:48 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
There was a wrestling-level pop in here for the first Embiid-Simmons one-on-one matchup.
And then a vocal group of Nets fans chant “Ben Simmons!” To which the rest of the arena responded, “sucks.” – 7:48 PM
There was a wrestling-level pop in here for the first Embiid-Simmons one-on-one matchup.
And then a vocal group of Nets fans chant “Ben Simmons!” To which the rest of the arena responded, “sucks.” – 7:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The arena just erupted for Joel Embiid’s first post-up of Ben Simmons.
Simmons held his ground and forced a miss. – 7:48 PM
The arena just erupted for Joel Embiid’s first post-up of Ben Simmons.
Simmons held his ground and forced a miss. – 7:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
It took exactly one minute for a Joel Embiid post up of Ben Simmons – and though Embiid missed, the crowd here was thrilled to see it. – 7:47 PM
It took exactly one minute for a Joel Embiid post up of Ben Simmons – and though Embiid missed, the crowd here was thrilled to see it. – 7:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Healthy round of boos for Ben Simmons during intros here in Philadelphia — followed by a big cheer for tonight’s bell ringer, DJ Jazzy Jeff. Lot of energy in the building for the first Nets-Sixers game featuring Ben Simmons vs. Joel Embiid and James Harden. – 7:43 PM
Healthy round of boos for Ben Simmons during intros here in Philadelphia — followed by a big cheer for tonight’s bell ringer, DJ Jazzy Jeff. Lot of energy in the building for the first Nets-Sixers game featuring Ben Simmons vs. Joel Embiid and James Harden. – 7:43 PM
More on this storyline
In front of a raucous sellout crowd at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night, it was the 76ers who came away with a thrilling 137-133 victory over the Brooklyn Nets — though the score was a mere backdrop to the ongoing drama surrounding Simmons and Embiid finally facing one another. “Nothing,” said Embiid, when asked about how it felt going up against Simmons for the first time. “Just, like every single night, [I am trying to] just freaking kill whoever is in front of me. My mentality is always about scoring. If I get doubled, make the right pass, but if I get played one-on-one, or I see an opportunity to go score, I’m going to go score.” -via ESPN / January 26, 2023