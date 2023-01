Joel Embiid not selected as starter for All Star Game

In front of a raucous sellout crowd at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night, it was the 76ers who came away with a thrilling 137-133 victory over the Brooklyn Nets — though the score was a mere backdrop to the ongoing drama surrounding Simmons and Embiid finally facing one another. “Nothing,” said Embiid, when asked about how it felt going up against Simmons for the first time. “Just, like every single night, [I am trying to] just freaking kill whoever is in front of me. My mentality is always about scoring. If I get doubled, make the right pass, but if I get played one-on-one, or I see an opportunity to go score, I’m going to go score.” -via ESPN / January 26, 2023