Jonathan Kuminga: It was even tougher guarding Kyrie Irving than guarding Ja Morant

Monte Poole: ‘It was even tougher guarding Kyrie than guarding Ja.’ – Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who has defended both Kyrie Irving and Ja Morant in the last two games. Says Kyrie ‘has everything.’
Source: Twitter @MontePooleNBCS
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga just said guarding Kyrie Irving was tougher than guarding Ja Morant. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/Tb5oZrIWyF – 4:13 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘It was even tougher guarding Kyrie than guarding Ja.’
– Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who has defended both Kyrie Irving and Ja Morant in the last two games.
Says Kyrie ‘has everything.’ – 3:58 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Kyrie Irving on helping WNBA players: “They need to be HERE playing in front of their families every single day, doing what we do. I think it’s a lesson learned right now of how we can attack this as a family. I think things will be figured out before the season gets started.” pic.twitter.com/oJejqdEg9v – 2:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Full Kyrie Irving quote on WNBA players flying charter this upcoming season. That and more from last night’s Nets notebook @NYDNSports https://t.co/HOOn75H4dk pic.twitter.com/Usqxl1C8Bv – 2:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving said he’d be worried if the Nets were getting blown out with Kevin Durant nursing an MCL sprain.
But they’re not.
The Nets aren’t accepting moral victories, even though they’ve played well in losing efforts without Durant. No excuses in BK: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:19 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving interested in discussing contract extension with Nets sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 11:17 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder rookie Jalen Williams has 49 dunks, the most of any guard in the NBA, per Basketball Reference.
Ja Morant is second with 36 dunks. – 11:00 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Back with Nets notes 😮💨😮💨
📝 Kyrie: Sixers-Nets definitely a rivalry
📝 Irving ‘optimistic’ WNBA players fly charter this season
📝 Nic Claxton: Joel Embiid salty about block
📝 Seth Curry catches fire, plays 3 family members in 4 games nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:56 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving said Ben Simmons showed flashes of his potential last night. But Jacque Vaughn still benched him in favor of more scoring in Q4.
Simmons: “If we’re winning I have no problem with it; but if we’re losing then I’ve got an issue with it.”
More: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:39 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving still seeking contract extension, agent says “ball is in Nets” court nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/26/kyr… – 10:01 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Despite their disappointing loss to the Nets, Sunday’s contest marked another impressive performance from Jonathan Kuminga off the bench. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/23/war… – 7:00 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving wants to make Brooklyn ‘home,’ but ‘ball is in Nets’ court’ nj.com/nets/2023/01/k… – 6:48 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry heroics not enough as #Nets fall to #76ers nypost.com/2023/01/25/kyr… via @nypostsports – 3:10 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jenkins went with Clarke rather than Aldama on that possession and it paid off, Ja draws the help of Looney, and Draymond’s help was late because he was worried about giving up a winning 3. Also giving Ja the running start was smart, he put Kuminga on skates. – 1:00 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
What a pass from Ja Morant to find Brandon Clarke. We are tied with 6 seconds to play. – 12:59 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Rare you’ll see Draymond with the overhelp, I thought Kuminga had Ja covered pretty well, but Ja’s pump fake got him. – 12:56 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Decision for Kerr on whom to close with. Kuminga is their only player who can stay with Morant and probably needs to be out there. – 12:30 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Ryan Coogler just picked Steph Curry up after getting fouled by Ja Morant on that 3-pointer. MVP chants are loud right now at Chase Center – 12:06 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Jr. took over the mic at the postgame press conference:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie on Ben Simmons’ uptick in aggressiveness in the 2nd half:
“He just made a choice to put his head down and be aggressive for our team… When he’s aggressive being Ben Simmons then we look very good and it gives us opportunities that sometimes we don’t get if he’s not.” pic.twitter.com/DywXFWu1hs – 11:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving on WNBA players getting charter flights: “I think things will be figured out before the season gets started. I’m very optimistic about that.” #wnba #nba – 11:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Jr. took over the mic at the postgame press conference:
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are shooting 51.3% from the field at halftime but trail the Grizzlies 54-53.
Memphis has taken eight more shots than Golden State and turned 14 of its turnovers into 22 points. It also scored 10 points from the free throw line.
Sloppy game. Kuminga looks great though. – 11:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Grizzlies 54 Warriors 53
The Grizzlies got big halves from Ja Morant and Santi Aldama.
Jaren Jackson Jr. is 0-5 with two points. Desmond Bane is 2-7 with 6 points. One of those players may have to come alive for Memphis to win. – 11:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant gives the Grizzlies the lead at halftime with one of the wildest finishes you will ever see. – 11:22 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Throw it DOWN, Jonathan Kuminga 💪
pic.twitter.com/SqytMBdiKd – 11:20 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Kuminga fouls Santi Aldama. Elbow to face area. Reviewed and upgraded to flagrant 1 – 11:20 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jonathan Kuminga has seven points in the second quarter. He turned to the Memphis bench after knocking down that corner 3 to put the Warriors up 44-39. Grizzlies timeout with 3:18 left in the half. – 11:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving and his son, also named Kyrie, joining us tonight. pic.twitter.com/5Ntwg11fui – 11:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
If Kuminga becomes consistent from that corner 3 it’s going to be hard to keep him off the floor – 11:10 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Free-throw shooting is something that is very concerning about the Grizzlies. Ja Morant has missed four attempts in the first quarter.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:40 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Grizzlies have now taken 11 free throws, but Ja Morant is 2-for-6 from the line – 10:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It is very rare that we see Ja Morant get a defensive assignment like Jordan Poole, but that’s the challenge Golden State presents with Poole, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry starting. – 10:22 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kuminga is making his presence felt early. His offensive rebounds leads to a Poole jumper to put the Warriors on the board first. – 10:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Sixers beat the Nets 137-133. WHAT A GAME. Seth Curry with 32, Kyrie with 30 and Clax with 25. All this game was missing was Kevin Durant. He gave us some Twitter highlights. Nets have the Pistons tomorrow. Curious if anyone gets a rest after this game. – 10:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 137, Nets 133. Still waiting for a game when everybody plays on both sides, but that was fun. Maxey with 27 points and 5 assists off the bench. Embiid with 26-10-3. Kyrie with 30 and 10 assists. Simmons 12-5-5 but did not play down the stretch. – 10:18 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Check this out:
Kuminga starts off guarding Ja Morant, and Brandon Clarke is defended by Klay Thompson. – 10:18 PM
Check this out:
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It’s always hilarious when Ja Morant gets a couple cheers in player intros at Chase Center, another section of the crowd gets louder with the boos to try to drain out the cheers. It’s like a back-and-forth battle. – 10:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets down 131-129 with 52 seconds left after a steal by Kyrie up ahead to Claxton for the dunk. Embiid shooting two. – 10:10 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Kyle Anderson with a little Ja Morant style delay of the pickup of the basketball from out of bounds. Got a good 8-10 seconds off the clock – 10:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The nba today. A foul on Joel here for posting up. And then this kind of non basketball move by Kyrie draws FTs. You can get why Embiid is frustrated hearing he should only post up. pic.twitter.com/4KWGEbtiBW – 10:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tobias Harris with a putback puts the Sixers up 128-122. As quickly as the Nets tied up, the Sixers got back up by six. It’s 128-122 with 2:17 left. Vaughn has rolled with the same unit of Kyrie, Clax, Seth, Yuta and Royce. Wonder if he makes a change. Might be gassed. – 10:07 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
With Jonathan Kuminga starting tonight against the Grizzlies, here’s the conversation I had with him after he scored 20 points off the bench last game.
We talked about how he views his game, coming back from an injury and taking advantage of mismatches nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 10:02 PM
With Jonathan Kuminga starting tonight against the Grizzlies, here’s the conversation I had with him after he scored 20 points off the bench last game.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Warriors are going small with Kuminga and Draymond Green. Grizz killer Kevon Looney is not starting. It will be interesting to see how these two starting groups impact the rebounding and paint scoring numbers. – 9:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rallying. Joe Harris with a 3, Kyrie lobs one to Yuta. Next time down Yuta, who may have traveled, throws a laser beam to Seth Curry in the corner. Curry drains it and tap dances in front of former team and father-in-law. Timeout Sixers. It’s 116-110 Sixers with 7:50 left. – 9:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry has 25 points, Kyrie Irving has 21 and Nic Claxton has 20. The Nets have come back from down 17 and trail the Sixers, 116-110, with 7:50 to go in the fourth quarter. Ben Simmons has been the catalyst. After going scoreless in the first half, Simmons has 12 points. – 9:54 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Grizzlies
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 9:42 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors staying small for their starting five:
Poole
Curry
Klay
Kuminga
Draymond – 9:40 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors are staying with a small starting lineup, with Jonathan Kuminga starting in place of Andrew Wiggins (out with non-Covid illness). He joins Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green. – 9:40 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr wouldn’t divulge his starting lineup in his pregame presser, but it’s safe to do so now:
Curry, Poole, Thompson, Kuminga, Green
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies starters:
Ja Morant
Desmond Bane
Dillon Brooks
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Brandon Clarke – 9:38 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams with a fast break dunk.
JDub leads all guards in the NBA with 45 dunks. The next closest is Ja Morant with 36.
It’d help with the Jaylin Williams name confusion if we just called him JDunk. – 9:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are staying small and starting Jonathan Kuminga in Andrew Wiggins’ place tonight. So it’s Curry, Poole, Klay, Kuminga, Draymond. Bringing Looney off the bench. Memphis is countering with a Brandon Clarke, Jaren Jackson frontline. – 9:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving wants to make Brooklyn ‘home’ but ‘ball is in the #Nets‘ court’ nypost.com/2023/01/25/kyr… via @nypostsports – 9:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Sixers lead the Nets 75-65. Kyrie Irving has 18 points, Seth with 16, Clax, 13. Ben Simmons hasn’t had the aggressive start he did the last time here. Just one shot, two assists and three rebounds. Nets need stops and more scoring help aside from those three. – 8:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Montrezl Harrell got T’d up before the Nets’ timeout. Kyrie Irving makes the free throw. – 8:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie and Shake compete for best finisher in the league 🙃 pic.twitter.com/Tv549Ws5We – 8:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sixers have built their lead up to nine, lead 61-52 with 7:17 left in the first half. Kyrie Irving had something to say to either the refs or the Sixers as he walked toward the Nets bench. Looks like Harrell said something to Claxton after that layup. – 8:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This is from last night, but worth mentioning:
If Mark Williams, James Bouknight and Kai Jones aren’t going to play when the Hornets are terrible, have a bunch of injuries and are getting killed, when are they are going to play?
What are we waiting for in Charlotte on the kids? – 8:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
END OF Q1: Nets 41, Sixers 41
Both teams are playing pretty solid basketball. The Nets have held Joel Embiid to just 1/5 FG, and his only bucket came cherry-picking. Kyrie Irving has 10 early points. So does Seth Curry, back in Philly. Ben Simmons has not attempted a shot. – 8:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets and Sixers tied at 41. The energy for this game has been awesome. The whistles have not. Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry each have 10 points. Sixers started 6-for-9 from 3. Nets are 6-for-8 from deep. Offense! – 8:21 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Philly fans are going nuts after the replays showed that Kyrie flop that Embiid got called for a foul on. Doc Rivers waived off the challenge. – 8:09 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Philly are going nuts after the replays showed that Kyrie flop that Embiid got called for a foul on. Doc Rivers waived off the challenge. – 8:08 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Think that’s a good non-challenge by Doc. Joel would’ve gotten called for Kyrie getting his arm wrapped up, even if that was one of the flops of the century. – 8:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving is kicking his feet into the court. Either the court is slippery or it’s the bottom of his shoes. – 8:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kyrie Irving just got two foul shots for slipping on the ground, and the crowd here is displeased.
Very, very amped up atmosphere here at Wells Fargo, as you’d expect today. – 8:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving’s agent made his desire to stay in Brooklyn long-term known Wednesday.
“The ball is in the Nets’ court.”
On Irving’s future and a franchise-altering decision for Brooklyn: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kyri… – 7:56 PM
Kyrie Irving’s agent made his desire to stay in Brooklyn long-term known Wednesday.
“The ball is in the Nets’ court.”
On Irving’s future and a franchise-altering decision for Brooklyn: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kyri… – 7:56 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden must’ve bulked up a little to post up Kyrie tonite pic.twitter.com/SYfBr6qunb – 7:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving’s agent says there haven’t yet been significant contract extension conversations with the Nets. trib.al/AVluYgT – 7:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Usual starters for the Nets tonight against the Sixers: Simmons, Irving, O’Neale, Harris, Claxton. #Netsworld – 7:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving’s agent Shetellia Irving on his desire for an extension with the Nets:
Via @Chris Haynes. pic.twitter.com/y1Q9BllELL – 6:18 PM
Kyrie Irving’s agent Shetellia Irving on his desire for an extension with the Nets:
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving seeking contract extension, agent Shetellia Irving tells @BleacherReport: “The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with right type of extension, which means ball is in Nets’ court to communicate if their desire is the same.” bleacherreport.com/articles/10063… – 6:16 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Doc Rivers on playing #Nets without Kevin Durant: “They’re still pretty good though without (him). Kyrie Irving I hear is pretty terrific.” #76ers #Sixers – 5:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Doc Rivers on 76ers potentially overlooking Nets without KD:
“Nah, they’re still pretty good without him. They have this guy named Kyrie Irving that I hear is terrific.” – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers asked if the Sixers would overlook the Nets without Kevin Durant: “They have a guy named Kyrie Irving who is pretty good.” – 5:49 PM
Kyrie Irving: Rest Peacefully 🤞🏾♾❤️ Kobe Bryant Gianna Bryant John Altobelli Keri Altobelli Alyssa Altobelli Sarah Chester Payton Chester Christina Mauser Ara Zobayan -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / January 26, 2023
Anthony Puccio: “We gotta get something done, and I’m with them no matter how much it costs per se. I think we could all collectively come together and make something very doable happen.” – @Kyrie Irving on WNBA chartered flight issues pic.twitter.com/GBGpRT7M13 -via Twitter @APOOCH / January 26, 2023
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is seeking a contract extension, and according to his agent, talks have yet to materialize. “Around Kyrie and staying with the Nets? I have reached out to the Nets regarding this,” his agent Shetellia Irving told Bleacher Report. “We have had no significant conversations to date. The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with the right type of extension, which means the ball is in the Nets’ court to communicate now if their desire is the same.” -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2023
So what was Ja Morant doing? Here’s what: He was “walking the dog,” the fun, obnoxious, sometimes disrespectful, and — according to analytics — game-changing play that is taking over the NBA. The art of rolling the ball up the court on an inbound has quietly been a part of the game for seven decades. Now, stars across the league, including Chris Paul, LeBron James, Marcus Smart and Nikola Jokic, are increasingly using the technique — to show up their opponents, to create viral moments and, most importantly, to win games. The league is on pace to more than double its usage of the move this year compared to the 2019-20 season. No one does it as well, or as often, as Morant; he uses the move nearly twice as much as any of his peers, about once per game. But why? Why is it becoming so common, and why is Morant so obsessed with it? This is the secret history — and the secret value — of walking the dog in the NBA. -via ESPN / January 25, 2023
Damichael Cole: Ja Morant is available to play tomorrow against the Warriors. No Steven Adams or John Konchar. Both out. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / January 24, 2023
Jason Anderson: The Memphis Grizzlies are listing Ja Morant (left ankle soreness) and Steven Adams (right knee soreness) as questionable for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / January 23, 2023
Shams Charania: Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga sits down with @Stadium : “I’m really capable of doing pretty much everything on the floor, being one of those two-way players that the world hasn’t seen yet.” On frustrations and lessons as a rookie, earning Draymond Green’s respect, naysayers, more. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 24, 2023
“It’s tough,” Kuminga said when I asked if he was worried about being a step behind upon his return from injury. “It happens to a lot of people where whenever they come back, they’re not on time or not on point with the team. I feel like the last two games I’ve been trying to push it and trying to be at the same level as everybody. It’s a little tougher. “I’m not going to say I’m there yet, but whatever I’m out there doing is actually helping.” -via NBC Sports / January 23, 2023
Dalton Johnson: Steve Kerr expects Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green to play tonight if all goes well in warmups -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / January 20, 2023
Main Rumors, Ja Morant, Jonathan Kuminga, Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies