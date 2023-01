Jose Alvarado signs sneaker deal with Chinese brand PEAK

It also put on display a quality Alvarado spoke about earlier in the day that he said has been part of New Orleans’ success: being unconcerned with outside opinion. “I think we are OK being that crazy team,” Alvarado said at Wednesday’s shootaround. “I think we are OK with that. I think we are not playing too cool for school. … One time, a person told me, ‘It’s OK to be that crazy guy.’ I think we are OK with that.” -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / January 5, 2023