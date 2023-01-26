Jose Alvarado signs sneaker deal with Chinese brand PEAK

Nick DePaula: BREAKING: Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has signed a multi-year shoe deal with PEAK. 📄✍️ @AlvaradoJose15 will headline the brand’s Attitude series of hoop shoes and be featured in brand campaigns. pic.twitter.com/7W0OsqlXpW
Source: Twitter @NickDePaula
Source: Twitter @NickDePaula
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says he was upset about the personal foul and technical foul that Jose Alvarado picked up. – 10:40 PM
Willie Green says he was upset about the personal foul and technical foul that Jose Alvarado picked up. – 10:40 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green went charging onto the court after the foul was called on Jose Alvarado for the boxout.
And now he’s thrown out.
Willie had to be held back by multiple members of the coaching staff. He’s legit heated AND strong. – 10:05 PM
Willie Green went charging onto the court after the foul was called on Jose Alvarado for the boxout.
And now he’s thrown out.
Willie had to be held back by multiple members of the coaching staff. He’s legit heated AND strong. – 10:05 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
BREAKING: Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has signed a multi-year shoe deal with PEAK. 📄✍️
@AlvaradoJose15 will headline the brand’s Attitude series of hoop shoes and be featured in brand campaigns. pic.twitter.com/7W0OsqlXpW – 8:59 PM
BREAKING: Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has signed a multi-year shoe deal with PEAK. 📄✍️
@AlvaradoJose15 will headline the brand’s Attitude series of hoop shoes and be featured in brand campaigns. pic.twitter.com/7W0OsqlXpW – 8:59 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Jose Alvarado goes down the lane and finishes over Rudy Gobert … sigh – 8:53 PM
Jose Alvarado goes down the lane and finishes over Rudy Gobert … sigh – 8:53 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado taking the ball right into and over Rudy Gobert, one night after Alvarado did the same vs. Nikola Jokic – 8:53 PM
Jose Alvarado taking the ball right into and over Rudy Gobert, one night after Alvarado did the same vs. Nikola Jokic – 8:53 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado tried to steal the ball from Rudy Gobert from behind in semi-transition but the result was a trainwreck of Jose getting hit by a knee, shoulder, elbow, etc. – 8:47 PM
Jose Alvarado tried to steal the ball from Rudy Gobert from behind in semi-transition but the result was a trainwreck of Jose getting hit by a knee, shoulder, elbow, etc. – 8:47 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 What happened on the final play for the Pelicans?
🏀 Jose Alvarado sparks 19 point comeback
🏀 Zion Williamson injury update
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/jqOgXydHSu – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 What happened on the final play for the Pelicans?
🏀 Jose Alvarado sparks 19 point comeback
🏀 Zion Williamson injury update
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/jqOgXydHSu – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 What happened on the final play for the Pelicans?
🏀 Jose Alvarado sparks 19 point comeback
🏀 Zion Williamson injury update
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/NATPdCk54Z – 12:59 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 What happened on the final play for the Pelicans?
🏀 Jose Alvarado sparks 19 point comeback
🏀 Zion Williamson injury update
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/NATPdCk54Z – 12:59 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Behind the Numbers preview for #Pelicans-Timberwolves (Most of NOLA’s remaining back-to-backs are home/home, including tonight; Jose Alvarado two-point bucket binge vs. Nuggets; Jonas Valanciunas, Ant Edwards in exclusive group): https://t.co/TF7YSPLtYY pic.twitter.com/lDejSzHfhG – 11:51 AM
Behind the Numbers preview for #Pelicans-Timberwolves (Most of NOLA’s remaining back-to-backs are home/home, including tonight; Jose Alvarado two-point bucket binge vs. Nuggets; Jonas Valanciunas, Ant Edwards in exclusive group): https://t.co/TF7YSPLtYY pic.twitter.com/lDejSzHfhG – 11:51 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 What happened on the final play for the Pelicans?
🏀 Jose Alvarado sparks 19 point comeback
🏀 Zion Williamson injury update
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/FzzwOy5uID – 11:30 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 What happened on the final play for the Pelicans?
🏀 Jose Alvarado sparks 19 point comeback
🏀 Zion Williamson injury update
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/FzzwOy5uID – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 What happened on the final play for the Pelicans?
🏀 Jose Alvarado sparks 19 point comeback
🏀 Zion Williamson injury update
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/LM8H2JhaaJ – 10:32 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 What happened on the final play for the Pelicans?
🏀 Jose Alvarado sparks 19 point comeback
🏀 Zion Williamson injury update
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/LM8H2JhaaJ – 10:32 AM
More on this storyline
It also put on display a quality Alvarado spoke about earlier in the day that he said has been part of New Orleans’ success: being unconcerned with outside opinion. “I think we are OK being that crazy team,” Alvarado said at Wednesday’s shootaround. “I think we are OK with that. I think we are not playing too cool for school. … One time, a person told me, ‘It’s OK to be that crazy guy.’ I think we are OK with that.” -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / January 5, 2023
Mark Haynes: Jose Alvarado (right rib contusion) will play in tonight’s game at Phoenix. -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / December 17, 2022
For the first time this season on Thursday, New Orleans reserve guard Jose Alvarado sat out a game, sidelined by a rib injury, but the second-year pro could return to action this weekend. On Friday’s official injury report submitted to the NBA, the Pelicans listed Alvarado (right rib contusion) as probable. -via NBA.com / December 16, 2022