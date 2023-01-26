Live stream: Knicks 5, Celtics 13

The New York Knicks (26-23) play against the Boston Celtics (35-14) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 26, 2023
New York Knicks 5, Boston Celtics 13 (Q1 08:16)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Celtics set a team record for made 3-pointers in their first meeting with the Knicks. They’re already 3-4 tonight, so maybe they’re trying to break it – 7:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Quick 8 for all-star Tatum in 3 minutes and change brings the Garden to its feet. Brown and Horford provide the other 5 on jumpers. – 7:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The home stand begins. #Celtics #Knicks pic.twitter.com/HCvnOC3OoU – 7:46 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
James Dolan says Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson will miss four more weeks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:35 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tonight is the 6,000th regular season game in Celtics history.
They are the first team to 6,000. New York is 9 games behind them.
The Celtics have a record of 3548-2451. The 3548 wins are 65 games ahead of the Lakers. The overall .591 win percentage is tied w/the Lakers for #1 – 7:33 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
TNT analysts again filleting the Knicks:
“They haven’t been relevant since Patrick Ewing.” — Charles Barkley
Shaq called Julius Randle “Randolph.”
“Whatever his name is.” – 7:33 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tonight is the 6,000th Celtics game ever
The C’s are 3548-2451 all time – 7:33 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The fan vote counts for half of the weight in selecting the All-Star starters.
As of the third fan return, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins, Austin Reaves, and Derrick Rose were amongst those to place in the top 10 of fan voting at their respective positions in their conferences. – 7:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
All-Star voting should be positionless, or damn near close.
Joel Embiid should be starting in this game along with Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo AND Kevin Durant. Four best players in the Eastern Conference. – 7:20 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Western Conference All Star starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Steph Curry
Luka Dončić
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:19 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Western Conference All Star starters:
Stephen Curry (captain)
Luka Dončić
LeBron James
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:18 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum was just named a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
More on Taco Jay’s first All-Star starting nod:
celticswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/26/nba… – 7:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Full All-Star Starters:
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
Western Conference
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
14 reserves as voted on by NBA coaches to come. – 7:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
After starting last year as an injury replacement for KD, Jayson Tatum will start alongside him in the All-Star game. – 7:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
East All-Star Starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
West All-Star Starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
#NBA – 7:16 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
this might surprise you, but Jayson Tatum is an All-Star starter. third straight season he’ll start the All-Star game, but the first time he’s actually picked as a starter and not as an injury fill-in. masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 7:15 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
East starters are: Giannis Antetokounmpo
• Kevin Durant
• Kyrie Irving
• Donovan Mitchell
• Jayson Tatum – 7:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
East starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
• Kevin Durant
• Kyrie Irving
• Donovan Mitchell
• Jayson Tatum – 7:15 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Knicks at Celtics – TD Garden – January 26, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
New York – Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Jericho Sims
OUT: Boston: Smart, Gallinari New York: Robinson, Fournier pic.twitter.com/apmMTqH5Ku – 7:14 PM
Knicks at Celtics – TD Garden – January 26, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
New York – Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Jericho Sims
OUT: Boston: Smart, Gallinari New York: Robinson, Fournier pic.twitter.com/apmMTqH5Ku – 7:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 #NBAAllStar starters
Western Conference:
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Eastern Conference:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
It’s gonna be Team LeBron vs Team Giannis – 7:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Starters unveiled for 2023 NBA All-Star game. In the East:
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Tyrese Haliburton, 8th in the fan vote among East guards, not part of the group.
Coaches select the 7 reserves, to be announced on Feb. 2. – 7:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2023 East All-Star starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:14 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
It’s almost game time ⏳
#NBARivalsWeek pic.twitter.com/3rXtxzmbiG – 7:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant beats Joel Embiid as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the East captain. Jayson Tatum takes the final East frontcourt spot. #Netsworld #NBA – 7:12 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
4 straight #NBAAllStar appearances for 0️⃣☘️ pic.twitter.com/lNL8s1LaCj – 7:12 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum was just named a starter at this year’s NBA All-Star Game
This is Tatum’s fourth All-Star nod in six years as a pro and first career start pic.twitter.com/oaDX16Z4XI – 7:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Eastern Conference frontcourt starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum – 7:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Knicks starters:
Jericho Sims
Julius Randle
RJ Barrett
Quentin Grimes
Jalen Brunson – 7:05 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
The stage is set for some Thursday night hoops ☘️ pic.twitter.com/HfObSiytvW – 6:57 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Quick getting ready for tonight’s matchup 🎯 pic.twitter.com/rF2Dy1jkTZ – 6:35 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Steppin’ back onto the national stage tonight 🍿
#JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/IAzgRlxQnm – 6:13 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
Boston Fans! There’s no rivalry like Celtics x LA so you know I’ll be in town. As an official partner of @bushmillsusa, I’ll be waiting for you at the pre-game hosted by Bushmills on 1/28, 5pm @ The Greatest Bar. More parties @ Sidelines Sports Bar & Fine Line Revere coming soon pic.twitter.com/PJJjjpY7tS – 6:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Evan Fournier remains at home tonight. Other than Mitchell Robinson everyone else is available. – 6:07 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart is in a “sock” of some sort to protect his ankle, according to Joe Mazzulla. Celtics will be “patient” with Smart’s recovery, but fortunately they have 3 days off after the Lakers game Saturday. – 5:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Was Heat’s Lowry sitting out fourth against Celtics an ominous sign? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:50 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Joe Mazzulla says a couple of keys tonight against the Knicks are to be physical with our screening, and to execute our defense without fouling. – 5:49 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I haven’t quite put together a correlation between Hauser’s warmups & his game shooting, but he was missing a lot in Miami warmups and went 0-6 in game.
I’ve been watchng him the past five minutes and he’s only missed once. Let’s see if that translates to the game – 5:18 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ games and counting on the call for @Sean Grande and @cedricmaxwell81 🎙☘️ pic.twitter.com/OdaJZsTSUj – 5:15 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
This age-old rivalry gets another chapter 📖 #NBARivalsWeek
📺 @NBAonTNT
⏰ 7:30 PM EST pic.twitter.com/27x8weIjc1 – 5:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
League leaders in total fouls this season…
Jaden McDaniels: 167 fouls in 1446 minutes
Domantas Sabonis: 161 in 1546
Jusuf Nurkic: 159 in 1198
Kelly Olynyk: 157 in 1112
Jonas Valanciunas: 153 in 1232
Lu Dort: 153 in 1426
Julius Randle: 152 in 1748
Onyeka Okongwu: 152 in 1166 – 4:00 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
James Dolan deflects from premise that MSG has more duties to public because of $43 million per year tax abatement:
“Every team in New York gets tax abatements.”
More here:
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:08 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
How important has IQ been to the Knicks?
Highest individual plus/minus among Eastern Conference players since the end of December:
1. Immanuel Quickley: +89
2. Tobias Harris: +86
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: +84
4. Joel Embiid: +83
5. Darius Garland: +80 – 2:56 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
James Dolan worried about Knicks without “important” Mitchell Robinson nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:35 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Do Celtics Need #1 Seed? + Damian Lillard Scores 60 | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @HelloFresh & @upside twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:30 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
throwin’ it back to the last time we played on the parquet ☘️ pic.twitter.com/XIwyEtM2L7 – 2:08 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
With the All-Star starters being announced tonight, @The Athletic panel of four writers who cast official ballots had Jayson Tatum starting on 3 of the 4 and Jaylen Brown behind Tyrese Haliburton and Donovan Mitchell unanimously. theathletic.com/4125807/2023/0… – 1:55 PM
