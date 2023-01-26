Knicks vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden
The New York Knicks are spending $5,544,518 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $5,033,595 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 26, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@SeanGrandePBP
A Celtics-Knicks graphic for the Talk Nerdy To Me part of the Zeitgeist inspired by the great @Chiney Ogwumike. pic.twitter.com/kQLn7ff4iM – 2:45 AM