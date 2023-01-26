Knicks vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The New York Knicks are spending $5,544,518 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $5,033,595 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 26, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)

Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?