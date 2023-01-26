LeBron James set to be captain of Western Conference

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron, Giannis chosen as captains for NBA All-Star Game
apnews.com/article/milwau… – 7:51 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron James is an All-Star captain for the sixth straight year.
His teams are 5-0 in the All-Star Game 👀 pic.twitter.com/zVIiNalfcb – 7:46 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka Dončić was named an All-Star Game starter tonight. He ties Ro Blackman for second most all-star appearances by a Mavs player at 4 and his 3rd start surpasses the 2 ASGs that Dirk started. 4 time all-stars before turning 24 are Luka, Kobe, LeBron, Shaq, Isiah & Anthony Davis. – 7:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron James is 38 years old.
LeBron James just made his 19th All-Star Game.
LeBron James has been an NBA All-Star for HALF OF HIS LIFE! – 7:34 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Western Conference All Star starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Steph Curry
Luka Dončić
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:19 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Western Conference All Star starters:
Stephen Curry (captain)
Luka Dončić
LeBron James
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Full All-Star Starters:
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
Western Conference
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
14 reserves as voted on by NBA coaches to come. – 7:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
East All-Star Starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
West All-Star Starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
#NBA – 7:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 #NBAAllStar starters
Western Conference:
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Eastern Conference:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
It’s gonna be Team LeBron vs Team Giannis – 7:14 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell has been announced as an All-Star starter. He’s the first member of the Cavs to be voted a starter since LeBron James in 2018. – 7:14 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
West All-Star Starters:
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson – 7:10 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
West All Star starters:
Luka Doncic
Steph Curry
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Nikola Jokic
—
Should’ve been West All Star starters:
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
LeBron James
Domantas Sabonis
Nikola Jokic – 7:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was NOT named an All-Star starter
The West starters:
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Nikola Jokic – 7:09 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Western Conference All-Star starters, per @NBA via @NBAonTNT:
Frontcourt: LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson
Backcourt: Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic – 7:09 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2023 NBA All-Star Game
Western Conference starters
– LeBron James, Lakers (Captain)
– Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
– Zion Williamson, Pelicans
– Stephen Curry, Warriors
– Luka Doncic, Mavericks – 7:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokic also starters for West front court along with LeBron James – 7:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Western Conference frontcourt starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson – 7:07 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James 19th All Star selection and will be captain of Western Conference – 7:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
A few Lakers player rating updates for #NBA2k23… LeBron is now siting at 98 while Russell Westbrook and Thomas Bryant get a boost as well: pic.twitter.com/uJHNsmq1xE – 6:38 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“(LeBron) has never cheated us with his conditioning”
@Stephen A. Smith shares his ultimate compliment to LeBron James. #LakersNation
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/d44tSzchHQ – 3:55 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
New Ep. of “That’s What Sheed Said” is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• The night he hit his career high
• A celebration of Antonio McDyess
• LeBron’s era-defining durability
• Grizzlies welcoming villainy
• Dillon Brooks & The Josh Smith Theory
And more!
📺 https://t.co/3Di2KTN3OA pic.twitter.com/RtuJ526hXT – 1:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
My West All-Star starters: Backcourt: Luka Doncic; Steph Curry. Frontcourt: Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Lauri Markkanen https://t.co/ljar4Oeu0j pic.twitter.com/aTWSS0FBtl – 11:51 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
There are a few finer points that he’ll need to work on, like timing his lobs with LeBron. But Anthony Davis is back on the court for the Lakers, and for the most part, he was his old self after missing 20 straight games: ocregister.com/2023/01/25/lak… – 2:45 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James record tracker: Lakers star back on pace to break Kareem’s all-time scoring mark at home
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 1:33 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Jordan Poole Game
• Steph Curry mouthpiece
• Damian Lillard 60 points
• Embiid/Simmons
• Rui! AD!
• LeBron’s Kareem Strategy
• Special Guest: Load Management Effects + future of NBA ticketing
Join us!
📺 https://t.co/uyHf8FgS2u pic.twitter.com/YNPxhmNbEd – 1:20 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
It’s great to see AD back. With the level he was playing at, and with the level Bron has been playing at, this team could make some noise. Let’s not forget that multiple sites also currently also have Russ as the favorite for Sixth Man of the Year. Keep an eye on this team – 1:04 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Nets shot 65% and lost, Steph got weirdly ejected in Dubs’ win, Dame dropped 60, LeBron got closer to Kareem, the Magic won again, Wiz rallied from 19 down to win, Ant went off, and the Raptors kept the beam from getting lit.
Just another night in the Association. – 1:02 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
With 20 points tonight, LeBron’s average dipped a bit to 29.9 — and pushed the target game for him passing Kareem back to Feb. 7 at home vs. Oklahoma City.
5-game road trip starts Saturday in Boston. He’s 158 points away. – 12:54 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers win 113-104 over the Spurs to improve to 23-26. AD 21p 12r 4b; LeBron 20p 11a 9r 6tos; Pat Bev 18p 2s; Westbrook 14p 4a; Hachimura 12p 6r; Schroder 9p 8r 5a 4s 2b. Next up: @ BOS on Saturday. – 12:51 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James checks out with almost a triple-double of 20 points, 11 assists, 9 rebounds. AD had 21 points, 12 rebounds as Lakers beat Spurs 113-104 – 12:51 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Via Lakers PR, with his first 3-pointer of the night, LeBron James passed Jamal Crawford for ninth place on the NBA’s all-time list of triples made.
8. Jason Terry – 2,282
9. LeBron James – 2,222
10. Jamal Crawford – 2,221 – 12:29 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Rui grab, go, and gets the first assist of his career to LeBron – 12:29 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers trail Spurs 54-53 at the half. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both have 10 points. – 11:35 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Rui’s thought bubble while in transition: “I can’t mess up this pass from LeBron!!! I can’t mess up this pass from LeBron!!! Dammit, I’m gonna mess up this pass from LeBron!!! (exhales) I’m good!” AK – 11:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
After missing his first two shots, Anthony Davis nails a 3 off a nice LeBron pass with 10:55 left in the 2nd Q – 11:13 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Jeremy Sochan hit a three and a sky hook and has been playing serious ball denial on LeBron
Not sure what he said to the King there but looked like he had him laughing – 10:47 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Most 30+ point/10+ assist games, career:
Oscar Robertson 230
James Harden 100
LeBron James 96
Russell Westbrook 83
Tiny Archibald 76
Jerry West 73
Magic Johnson 58
Trae Young 58
Luka Dončić 49
Allen Iverson 47 – 10:46 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Sixers defensive scheme vs the lakers, nets was rough. Defending Westbrook and LeBron like they were the splash brothers. Then not being able to get stops despite all the Claxton-Simmons no spacing lineups vs Nets? No hack-a-clax/Ben?
I know Embiid was limping around but… – 10:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on facing LeBron James in the Finals, the thrill of beating him (2007, 2014) and the agony of losing to him (2013). pic.twitter.com/nIDXzvnjfM – 10:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on LeBron James: “He’s most dangerous in transition. He’s still like a locomotive coming down the court. Nobody seems to want to get in front of him. Maybe that’s a life wish, that they want to continue life.” – 10:06 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will play for the Lakers tonight. – 9:57 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game against San Antonio.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on how Tim Duncan and LeBron James evolved their game throughout their careers. pic.twitter.com/JGeZ93LJtJ – 9:55 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on him & LeBron not needing adulation: “There are some people who really do enjoy that stuff, need the attention. I don’t need it. LeBron is a confident man. He knows he’s a hell of a player. He knows what he’s accomplished. But he still has his humility. He has not lost it.” – 9:53 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Gregg Popovich was answering a question about LeBron’s development over his career when he broke convention and revealed his game plan against the Lakers: “We’re gonna double-team him. All the time. And we’re gonna try to make his life miserable, so you can tell him that now.” pic.twitter.com/5EhN9R8iM9 – 9:52 PM
Gregg Popovich was answering a question about LeBron’s development over his career when he broke convention and revealed his game plan against the Lakers: “We’re gonna double-team him. All the time. And we’re gonna try to make his life miserable, so you can tell him that now.” pic.twitter.com/5EhN9R8iM9 – 9:52 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on his belief that LeBron is like him when it comes to career records. “I think I know him enough to know he understands what is going on – I understood what was going on with the wins and that sort of thing – but we really don’t give a shit, to be honest with you.” – 9:49 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said LeBron remains most dangerous in transition: “Because he is still like a locomotive coming down the court. Nobody seems to want to get in front of him. Maybe that’s a life wish, that they want to continue life.” – 9:47 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop told L.A. media to tell LeBron that the Spurs plan to double-team LeBron from start to finish. “As soon as he touches it, we are going to be all over him, and he’s just going to be licking his chops trying to find guys for open 3s and cuts to the bucket and all that.” – 9:45 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
New Lakers forward Rui Hachimura burying threes pregame as LeBron James watches intently pic.twitter.com/QVedT32XLt – 9:33 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Darvin Ham says LeBron is “ready to go” after finishing with 46 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and 1 blocks in 33 minutes in last night’s loss to the Clippers. – 9:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron is “ready to go” tonight, playing on the second night of a B2B once again. – 9:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James “is ready to go” tonight. – 9:00 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Everyone saying age-38 LeBron is doing stuff “we’ve never seen before” makes perfect sense if the 1985 Finals didn’t happen. I can’t believe I’m defending my least fav Celtics opponent… but put some respect on Kareem’s name! From today’s BS Pod…
youtu.be/Fze96de1JTo – 7:35 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR: Luka Dončić has been named as a starter for the 72nd @NBA All-Star Game. Dončić joins Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Isiah Thomas and Anthony Davis as the only players to earn four All-Star nods before their 24th birthday. pic.twitter.com/9imH3qQf9f -via Twitter @MavsPR / January 26, 2023
Shams Charania: 2023 West All-Star starters: LeBron James (captain) Stephen Curry Luka Doncic Nikola Jokic Zion Williamson -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 26, 2023
Cameron Tabatabaie: The last NBA All-Star Game without @LeBron James was in 2004 pic.twitter.com/xFlrnoT5gj -via Twitter @CTabatabaie / January 26, 2023