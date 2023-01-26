Live stream: Mavericks 39, Suns 39

The Dallas Mavericks (25-24) play against the Phoenix Suns (25-24) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday January 26, 2023
Dallas Mavericks 39, Phoenix Suns 39 (Q2 07:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Good to see Deandre Ayton getting to the FT line like this. He’s already got 6 attempts in 9 minutes – 10:54 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka will not return tonight. He sprained his left ankle. X-rays were negative. – 10:51 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam saw Bertans behind the 3-point line and shot that like he was offended I love it – 10:48 PM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams has said he needs to find minutes for Dario Saric, and Kevin Young has been bugging him to find him time at the 5. He’s starting the 2Q with Saric at the 5 here – 10:46 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
CP3 in the first:
10 Points
2-for-2 3PT
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game in Phoenix. – 10:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul back in with 5.3 seconds left in 1st. Tie game and Paul doesn’t touch the ball.
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs and Suns are tied at 32 after the first quarter. Spencer has 10-0-4, and Dorian has 8-4. – 10:44 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic (left ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game in Phoenix, per @Dallas Mavericks PR. – 10:44 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (left ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game in Phoenix. – 10:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Points off turnovers are 9-0 Mavs and they’ve only got 1 turnover. That’s keeping Dallas in it right now. – 10:43 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic suffered a left ankle sprain and is out the remainder of this game against Phoenix Suns. X-Ray negative. – 10:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Casey Smith and Nico Harrison just walked out from the Mavs’ tunnel together. No Luka Doncic.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs and Suns tied at 32 after Q1.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs somehow tie it at 32 after one quarter. Ten points for Dinwiddie and 8 for acting center Dorian Finney-Smith. – 10:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 32, DAL 32
Paul: 10 Pts, 3 Ast, 4-6 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 9 Reb, 2-4 FG
Craig: 5 Pts, 3 Ast
Dinwiddie: 10 Pts, 4 Ast
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns bench giving #Mavs life.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
37-year-old Chris Paul out here looking like 36-year-old Chris Paul again – 10:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Couple of mental lapses from DA early. Still getting back in the swing of things, especially with Cam J and CP3 both back as well – 10:26 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic got his feet tangled with Cam Johnson. Just when it seemed things couldn’t get much worse for the Mavs, Doncic limps off. – 10:22 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka limps to the locker room with 8:39 left in the first quarter. – 10:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Luka Doncic went back to the locker room with a limp. Looked like left ankle. – 10:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is limping off the court back to the locker room with Casey Smith, favoring his left ankle. – 10:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns start 5-for-7 from the floor to build a quick 12-8 advantage – 10:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Lots of trust in Johnson to give him the Doncic assignment. Allows Bridges to be in a help spot off the traps.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Finney-Smith picked up Paul full court after making a 3.
In the past, they would’ve either to find a way to get Paul the ball, especially with Devin Booker out, or have someone else bring it up and stagnant.
Now?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Suns’ arena is the only one where boos for Luka Doncic’s introduction overpower the cheers.
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Who’s ready for some Suns basketball?!
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Time to start thinking about tiebreakers btw. Could be the difference between homecourt in the first round or a playoff/play-in spot.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
PHX starters: Johnson, Craig, Ayton, Bridges, Paul
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters vs. #Mavs:
Chris Paul
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Cam Johnson
Deandre Ayton
Monty Williams talked about finding minutes for Dario Saric because he feels as if Saric is finding his rhythm offensively.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
FINAL: Memphis 99, SMU 84
Kendric Davis: 25pts, 11 assists, 7 rebs against his former team. Four others finished in double figures. Tigers have won 4 in a row. Penny Hardaway’s 100th win is officially in the books. – 9:12 PM
Kendric Davis: 25pts, 11 assists, 7 rebs against his former team. Four others finished in double figures. Tigers have won 4 in a row. Penny Hardaway’s 100th win is officially in the books. – 9:12 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan in Phoenix:
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Christian Wood’s fractured thumb will be re-evaluated at this time next week. Mavs-Suns 9:15 tip @971TheFreak – 9:06 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
The 3x #NBAAllStar starter is on site.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’re hopeful that he gets voted in (by #NBA head coaches). We know and the league knows and players know. He’s the best two-guard in the game and one of the best players in the game. Why would he not be in the All-Star game?” Monty Williams on Devin Booker. #Suns #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/NSyNozUbul – 8:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs who received All-Star starter votes from players:
Luka Doncic: 149
Christian Wood: 23
Spencer Dinwiddie: 16
Dorian Finney-Smith: 4
Tim Hardaway Jr.: 1
Reggie Bullock: 1
Dwight Powell: 1
McKinley Wright IV: 1
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
NBA players voted Steph Curry as the No. 2 guard in the West behind Luka Doncic. They had Jordan Poole 22 among guards and Klay Thompson 25
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
What a difference a year and a fully healthy, in-shape first half of the season makes for Luka Doncic:
1st in All-Star starter voting for player and media ballots, 2nd for fans this season.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished 4th in fan, player & media voting.
Only behind Luka, Curry and Ja, three of the biggest superstars in the NBA.
Ahead of Dame, Booker, Edwards and Fox.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named an All-Star starter in the Western Conference for the ninth time in his career, joining LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Zion Williamson in Salt Lake City.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on the possibility Devin Booker misses the All-Star Game due to time missed: “We know and the league knows and players know he’s the best 2-guard in the game, and one of the best players in the game. So why would he not be in the All-Star Game?” – 8:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
With DA back, Monty Williams said he still wants to try to find some minutes for Dario Saric so Saric can keep the rhythm he’s found, whether it’s at the 4 or the 5. – 8:23 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Penny Hardaway just got hit with a technical foul by referee Pat Adams. Think he wanted to get it, the way he kept yelling at Adams. Spent the rest of this timeout waiting to yell some more at him. Pretty sure it’s the first of his coaching career. – 8:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Among Western Conference guards for All-Star, Devin Booker ranked 5th in media voting, 7th in player voting and 10th in fan voting. Gotta think those ranks would be higher if not for the time missed pic.twitter.com/75Cn6hff7H – 8:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Here’s my media ballot for this year’s All-Star starters:
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Reggie Bullock on playing the Suns (tonight) and Jazz (Sat.) on this road trip. Its the 2 teams the Mavs beat in the opening 2 rounds of last yr’s playoffs. “We know how well Utah is going to be. We know how tough and physical Phoenix is going to be. So its going to be great.” – 8:01 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka Dončić was named an All-Star Game starter tonight. He ties Ro Blackman for second most all-star appearances by a Mavs player at 4 and his 3rd start surpasses the 2 ASGs that Dirk started. 4 time all-stars before turning 24 are Luka, Kobe, LeBron, Shaq, Isiah & Anthony Davis. – 7:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Snubs in the West will be wild.
Barring injury, at least one of these teams will not have an All-Star:
– Memphis
– Sacramento
– LA Clippers
– Phoenix
– Minnesota
– Utah
– Oklahoma City
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Western Conference All Star starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Steph Curry
Luka Dončić
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Western Conference All Star starters:
Stephen Curry (captain)
Luka Dončić
LeBron James
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Full All-Star Starters:
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
Western Conference
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
East All-Star Starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
West All-Star Starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic to start in 2023 NBA All-Star Game, adding to brilliant Year 5 with Mavericks.
Alt. headline: “Duh”
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 #NBAAllStar starters
Western Conference:
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Eastern Conference:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic voted starters for the #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/odvQ9r9V3h – 7:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Playoff game’: Deandre Ayton returns for Suns-Mavericks showdown (w/video) #Suns #Mavs
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
West All-Star Starters:
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić has been named as a starter for the 72nd @NBA All-Star Game.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
West All Star starters:
Luka Doncic
Steph Curry
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Nikola Jokic
—
Should’ve been West All Star starters:
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
LeBron James
Domantas Sabonis
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was NOT named an All-Star starter
The West starters:
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Nikola Jokic – 7:09 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was NOT named an All-Star starter
The West starters:
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Western Conference All-Star starters, per @NBA via @NBAonTNT:
Frontcourt: LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson
Backcourt: Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic – 7:09 PM
Western Conference All-Star starters, per @NBA via @NBAonTNT:
Frontcourt: LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🌟 3X STARTER AND 4X ALL-STAR: @Luka Doncic 🌟
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2023 NBA All-Star Game
Western Conference starters
– LeBron James, Lakers (Captain)
– Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
– Zion Williamson, Pelicans
– Stephen Curry, Warriors
– Luka Doncic, Mavericks – 7:09 PM
2023 NBA All-Star Game
Western Conference starters
– LeBron James, Lakers (Captain)
– Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
– Zion Williamson, Pelicans
– Stephen Curry, Warriors
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2023 West All-Star starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson – 7:09 PM
2023 West All-Star starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Mat Ishbia wishlist: 10 items for new Suns owner to tackle once he’s officially in charge – https://t.co/dsO4LSPaOe via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/UIA9z8i7H4 – 7:02 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Where things stand for Heat two weeks before deadline, including a player Miami has been reluctant to move, and a Crowder update, and other things: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:14 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Searching for some turquoise Suns merch? Pickup tonight’s IOG and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton wanted to be out there, but said it was fun watching the Suns play the way they have, especially with Bismack Biyombo and Mikal Bridges stepping up.
“Mikal, he’s playing—forget the Warden, he’s playing like the Lieutenant.” pic.twitter.com/ZPWCwZ2dER – 4:50 PM
Deandre Ayton wanted to be out there, but said it was fun watching the Suns play the way they have, especially with Bismack Biyombo and Mikal Bridges stepping up.
“Mikal, he’s playing—forget the Warden, he’s playing like the Lieutenant.” pic.twitter.com/ZPWCwZ2dER – 4:50 PM