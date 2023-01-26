Mavericks vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $6,688,555 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $6,759,217 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday January 26, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!