Live stream: Pistons 14, Nets 16

The Detroit Pistons (12-37) play against the Brooklyn Nets (29-18) at Barclays Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 26, 2023
Detroit Pistons 14, Brooklyn Nets 16 (Q1 06:50)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Ivey has all 12 of Detroit’s points thus far, on 4-4 shooting. Nice start, obviously – 7:48 PM
Ivey has all 12 of Detroit’s points thus far, on 4-4 shooting. Nice start, obviously – 7:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jaden Ivey has all 12 of Detroit’s points in the opening four minutes of the first quarter. What the hell. – 7:47 PM
Jaden Ivey has all 12 of Detroit’s points in the opening four minutes of the first quarter. What the hell. – 7:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Royce O’Neale fouls Jaden Ivey on a halfcourt heave. Lord have mercy. – 7:46 PM
Royce O’Neale fouls Jaden Ivey on a halfcourt heave. Lord have mercy. – 7:46 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s Lineup #ad
🔹 @Jaden Ivey
🔹 @Alec Burks
🔹 @SaddiqBey
🔹 Bojan Bogdanovic
🔹 @Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/LwGcer61Bt – 7:40 PM
Tonight’s Lineup #ad
🔹 @Jaden Ivey
🔹 @Alec Burks
🔹 @SaddiqBey
🔹 Bojan Bogdanovic
🔹 @Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/LwGcer61Bt – 7:40 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Jaden Ivey, Alec Burks, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jalen Duren.
Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart will begin tonight’s game in the second unit. It’s the first time they’ve come off the bench this season. – 7:39 PM
#Pistons starters: Jaden Ivey, Alec Burks, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jalen Duren.
Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart will begin tonight’s game in the second unit. It’s the first time they’ve come off the bench this season. – 7:39 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Brooklyn Nets are the only team with two All-Star starters this season. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the only two players to be selected to start multiple All-Star games in franchise history. Durant earns his 13th All-Star selection and Irving earns his eighth. pic.twitter.com/Z7Fl1pJEH0 – 7:39 PM
The Brooklyn Nets are the only team with two All-Star starters this season. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the only two players to be selected to start multiple All-Star games in franchise history. Durant earns his 13th All-Star selection and Irving earns his eighth. pic.twitter.com/Z7Fl1pJEH0 – 7:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Tonight’s starting 5: Bey, Bogdanovic, Duren, Burks and Ivey. Big starting lineup change, as Stewart and Hayes will come off of the bench for the first time this season. – 7:36 PM
Tonight’s starting 5: Bey, Bogdanovic, Duren, Burks and Ivey. Big starting lineup change, as Stewart and Hayes will come off of the bench for the first time this season. – 7:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Kyrie Irving being named an East All-Star starter is going to hurt #Cavs Darius Garland’s chances at being a reserve. Irving would’ve been one of the fringe reserves. – 7:35 PM
Kyrie Irving being named an East All-Star starter is going to hurt #Cavs Darius Garland’s chances at being a reserve. Irving would’ve been one of the fringe reserves. – 7:35 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Ok… time for some hoops.
Tonight’s starting 5 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/NYcF5O0kL4 – 7:35 PM
Ok… time for some hoops.
Tonight’s starting 5 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/NYcF5O0kL4 – 7:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets are the only team with two All-Star starters this season #NetsWorld – 7:28 PM
The Nets are the only team with two All-Star starters this season #NetsWorld – 7:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Looks like the Pistons starters are Ivey, Burks, Bogey, Bey and Duren – 7:26 PM
Looks like the Pistons starters are Ivey, Burks, Bogey, Bey and Duren – 7:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Get set. #LetsFly.
📍 – 🏠
⏰ – 7:30pm ET
🆚 – @Chicago Bulls
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻- @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/a2quCdawqW – 7:25 PM
Get set. #LetsFly.
📍 – 🏠
⏰ – 7:30pm ET
🆚 – @Chicago Bulls
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻- @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/a2quCdawqW – 7:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons is wearing some sort of belt around his back. Will find out what it is. #Netsworld pic.twitter.com/ttStEFVLMS – 7:25 PM
Ben Simmons is wearing some sort of belt around his back. Will find out what it is. #Netsworld pic.twitter.com/ttStEFVLMS – 7:25 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder) and Isaiah Livers (right ankle) are available for tonight’s game against the #Nets. – 7:25 PM
Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder) and Isaiah Livers (right ankle) are available for tonight’s game against the #Nets. – 7:25 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Your favorite duo is starting in the #NBAAllStar Game! pic.twitter.com/6zTDMnzjAm – 7:21 PM
Your favorite duo is starting in the #NBAAllStar Game! pic.twitter.com/6zTDMnzjAm – 7:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
All-Star voting should be positionless, or damn near close.
Joel Embiid should be starting in this game along with Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo AND Kevin Durant. Four best players in the Eastern Conference. – 7:20 PM
All-Star voting should be positionless, or damn near close.
Joel Embiid should be starting in this game along with Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo AND Kevin Durant. Four best players in the Eastern Conference. – 7:20 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Western Conference All Star starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Steph Curry
Luka Dončić
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:19 PM
Western Conference All Star starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Steph Curry
Luka Dončić
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:19 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Western Conference All Star starters:
Stephen Curry (captain)
Luka Dončić
LeBron James
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:18 PM
Western Conference All Star starters:
Stephen Curry (captain)
Luka Dončić
LeBron James
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Full All-Star Starters:
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
Western Conference
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
14 reserves as voted on by NBA coaches to come. – 7:16 PM
Full All-Star Starters:
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
Western Conference
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
14 reserves as voted on by NBA coaches to come. – 7:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
After starting last year as an injury replacement for KD, Jayson Tatum will start alongside him in the All-Star game. – 7:16 PM
After starting last year as an injury replacement for KD, Jayson Tatum will start alongside him in the All-Star game. – 7:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
East All-Star Starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
West All-Star Starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
#NBA – 7:16 PM
East All-Star Starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
West All-Star Starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
#NBA – 7:16 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
BKN’s Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving are among the starters for the 2023 All Star Game: pic.twitter.com/hgd19omERA – 7:16 PM
BKN’s Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving are among the starters for the 2023 All Star Game: pic.twitter.com/hgd19omERA – 7:16 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
East starters are: Giannis Antetokounmpo
• Kevin Durant
• Kyrie Irving
• Donovan Mitchell
• Jayson Tatum – 7:15 PM
East starters are: Giannis Antetokounmpo
• Kevin Durant
• Kyrie Irving
• Donovan Mitchell
• Jayson Tatum – 7:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving has been named an East All-Star starter alongside Kevin Durant.
8th selection of his career. – 7:15 PM
Kyrie Irving has been named an East All-Star starter alongside Kevin Durant.
8th selection of his career. – 7:15 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
An #NBAAllStar for the 8th time ⭐️
Congrats, @Kyrie Irving! pic.twitter.com/aQoBYgVzW4 – 7:15 PM
An #NBAAllStar for the 8th time ⭐️
Congrats, @Kyrie Irving! pic.twitter.com/aQoBYgVzW4 – 7:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
East starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
• Kevin Durant
• Kyrie Irving
• Donovan Mitchell
• Jayson Tatum – 7:15 PM
East starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
• Kevin Durant
• Kyrie Irving
• Donovan Mitchell
• Jayson Tatum – 7:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are Eastern Conference All-Star starters. #NetsWorld – 7:14 PM
Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are Eastern Conference All-Star starters. #NetsWorld – 7:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 #NBAAllStar starters
Western Conference:
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Eastern Conference:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
It’s gonna be Team LeBron vs Team Giannis – 7:14 PM
2023 #NBAAllStar starters
Western Conference:
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Eastern Conference:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
It’s gonna be Team LeBron vs Team Giannis – 7:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Starters unveiled for 2023 NBA All-Star game. In the East:
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Tyrese Haliburton, 8th in the fan vote among East guards, not part of the group.
Coaches select the 7 reserves, to be announced on Feb. 2. – 7:14 PM
Starters unveiled for 2023 NBA All-Star game. In the East:
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Tyrese Haliburton, 8th in the fan vote among East guards, not part of the group.
Coaches select the 7 reserves, to be announced on Feb. 2. – 7:14 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
13-time All-Star ‼️
Congrats, @Kevin Durant ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/9k0Tfk9Q3o – 7:14 PM
13-time All-Star ‼️
Congrats, @Kevin Durant ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/9k0Tfk9Q3o – 7:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2023 East All-Star starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:14 PM
2023 East All-Star starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant has been named an East All-Star starter.
Giannis Antetokounmpo beat out KD for the East All-Star captain.
KD has not played in the All-Star game his last two seasons. He was a captain in his last two prior. – 7:13 PM
Kevin Durant has been named an East All-Star starter.
Giannis Antetokounmpo beat out KD for the East All-Star captain.
KD has not played in the All-Star game his last two seasons. He was a captain in his last two prior. – 7:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant beats Joel Embiid as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the East captain. Jayson Tatum takes the final East frontcourt spot. #Netsworld #NBA – 7:12 PM
Kevin Durant beats Joel Embiid as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the East captain. Jayson Tatum takes the final East frontcourt spot. #Netsworld #NBA – 7:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Eastern Conference frontcourt starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum – 7:11 PM
Eastern Conference frontcourt starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum – 7:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Update to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Detroit:
O’Neale (left hip soreness) – AVAILABLE
Tonight’s starters: Simmons, Irving, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:08 PM
Update to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Detroit:
O’Neale (left hip soreness) – AVAILABLE
Tonight’s starters: Simmons, Irving, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Royce O’Neale is in tonight against the Pistons. Usual starters: Irving, Simmons, O’Neale, Harris, Claxton – 7:08 PM
Royce O’Neale is in tonight against the Pistons. Usual starters: Irving, Simmons, O’Neale, Harris, Claxton – 7:08 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Clocking in⏰
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/sIJTX66RVa – 7:08 PM
Clocking in⏰
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/sIJTX66RVa – 7:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters vs. Chicago tonight:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/OsgyyCqcIU – 7:06 PM
Starters vs. Chicago tonight:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/OsgyyCqcIU – 7:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs CHI
Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand surgery) is out.
@NovantHealth | #ad pic.twitter.com/sLrjCu8mbR – 7:05 PM
INJURY REPORT vs CHI
Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand surgery) is out.
@NovantHealth | #ad pic.twitter.com/sLrjCu8mbR – 7:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
If you’re looking for Nets positives heading into the latter half of the season:
Brooklyn has played the fewest home games in the NBA so far (27 of 47 have been away)
21 of their final 35 are home. And the majority of the road games are on the East Coast. – 7:03 PM
If you’re looking for Nets positives heading into the latter half of the season:
Brooklyn has played the fewest home games in the NBA so far (27 of 47 have been away)
21 of their final 35 are home. And the majority of the road games are on the East Coast. – 7:03 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
“You always get rewarded for your work.”
JV comments on @Nic Claxton‘s @NBA2K rating increasing to 85 📈 pic.twitter.com/4kQWroEyQW – 6:58 PM
“You always get rewarded for your work.”
JV comments on @Nic Claxton‘s @NBA2K rating increasing to 85 📈 pic.twitter.com/4kQWroEyQW – 6:58 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Bringin’ out the drip for the homestand 💧
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/7qBReFTCbA – 6:49 PM
Bringin’ out the drip for the homestand 💧
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/7qBReFTCbA – 6:49 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Today’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth #ad. pic.twitter.com/L1wIM6ROq3 – 6:32 PM
Today’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth #ad. pic.twitter.com/L1wIM6ROq3 – 6:32 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas will miss Saturday’s game in Detroit to be with his family for his father’s memorial service in Charlotte. John Lucas will coach the team while he is away – 6:29 PM
Stephen Silas will miss Saturday’s game in Detroit to be with his family for his father’s memorial service in Charlotte. John Lucas will coach the team while he is away – 6:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton getting some work well before tipoff.
Jacque Vaughn was highly complementary when speaking on Clax’s work ethic and professionalism during what has been a career season. pic.twitter.com/HDwLSrWz2j – 6:12 PM
Nic Claxton getting some work well before tipoff.
Jacque Vaughn was highly complementary when speaking on Clax’s work ethic and professionalism during what has been a career season. pic.twitter.com/HDwLSrWz2j – 6:12 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🏁🐝 23XI CROSSOVER GIVEAWAY! 🐝🏁
Rep your Hornets & @23XIRacing with tonight’s giveaway prize!
Enter here: https://t.co/EV42lfHN9c | RULES: https://t.co/f0dCctxDyI pic.twitter.com/GjMPAgtPOi – 6:06 PM
🏁🐝 23XI CROSSOVER GIVEAWAY! 🐝🏁
Rep your Hornets & @23XIRacing with tonight’s giveaway prize!
Enter here: https://t.co/EV42lfHN9c | RULES: https://t.co/f0dCctxDyI pic.twitter.com/GjMPAgtPOi – 6:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Stewart and Isaiah Livers are trending toward playing tonight, Casey said. Both were listed as questionable – 6:05 PM
Isaiah Stewart and Isaiah Livers are trending toward playing tonight, Casey said. Both were listed as questionable – 6:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Dwane Casey says Isaiah Stewart is trending toward playing tonight against the Nets. – 6:05 PM
Dwane Casey says Isaiah Stewart is trending toward playing tonight against the Nets. – 6:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Seth Curry (right knee soreness) is OUT tonight vs. Detroit.
Curry played 35 minutes last night. He gets the back end of the back to back off. – 5:45 PM
Nets say Seth Curry (right knee soreness) is OUT tonight vs. Detroit.
Curry played 35 minutes last night. He gets the back end of the back to back off. – 5:45 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Note from Nets-Sixers last night…
Nets had an effective FG% of 73.7%, the highest mark for a losing team in any game since at least 1982 (& probably NBA history). – 5:44 PM
Note from Nets-Sixers last night…
Nets had an effective FG% of 73.7%, the highest mark for a losing team in any game since at least 1982 (& probably NBA history). – 5:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry (right knee soreness) will not play in the second leg of the back to back tonight against the Pistons.
This is unsurprising: Curry had off-season ankle surgery and played a large role last night in Philly. Nets should be able to keep the offense up without him. – 5:42 PM
Seth Curry (right knee soreness) will not play in the second leg of the back to back tonight against the Pistons.
This is unsurprising: Curry had off-season ankle surgery and played a large role last night in Philly. Nets should be able to keep the offense up without him. – 5:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are commemorating the Chinese New Year tonight with various cultural activities throughout the game.
Players have special warmups for the occasion and these have been placed on every seat in the arena. pic.twitter.com/dqji7W7vCR – 5:40 PM
The Nets are commemorating the Chinese New Year tonight with various cultural activities throughout the game.
Players have special warmups for the occasion and these have been placed on every seat in the arena. pic.twitter.com/dqji7W7vCR – 5:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Some news: Kevin Durant will join NBA HooperVision on NBA League Pass/NBA App for tomorrow night’s Cavs-Thunder game at 8 p.m. – 5:28 PM
Some news: Kevin Durant will join NBA HooperVision on NBA League Pass/NBA App for tomorrow night’s Cavs-Thunder game at 8 p.m. – 5:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Hooping, racing & 𝙜𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠.
This morning we teamed up with @23XIRacing to pack 2,311 food boxes for the community at @shmetrolina!
#SwarmToServe | #ForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/ZzSvv0ugiX – 5:24 PM
Hooping, racing & 𝙜𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠.
This morning we teamed up with @23XIRacing to pack 2,311 food boxes for the community at @shmetrolina!
#SwarmToServe | #ForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/ZzSvv0ugiX – 5:24 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Several reports have indicated the Nets are looking for frontcourt help ahead of the trade deadline.
And they appear to be gauging Minnesota’s market for a versatile young big man.
Story here: clutchpoints.com/nba-rumors-net… – 5:13 PM
Several reports have indicated the Nets are looking for frontcourt help ahead of the trade deadline.
And they appear to be gauging Minnesota’s market for a versatile young big man.
Story here: clutchpoints.com/nba-rumors-net… – 5:13 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga just said guarding Kyrie Irving was tougher than guarding Ja Morant. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/Tb5oZrIWyF – 4:13 PM
Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga just said guarding Kyrie Irving was tougher than guarding Ja Morant. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/Tb5oZrIWyF – 4:13 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Celebrating the year of the Rabbit tonight! pic.twitter.com/jo7KL4co9M – 4:00 PM
Celebrating the year of the Rabbit tonight! pic.twitter.com/jo7KL4co9M – 4:00 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘It was even tougher guarding Kyrie than guarding Ja.’
– Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who has defended both Kyrie Irving and Ja Morant in the last two games.
Says Kyrie ‘has everything.’ – 3:58 PM
‘It was even tougher guarding Kyrie than guarding Ja.’
– Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who has defended both Kyrie Irving and Ja Morant in the last two games.
Says Kyrie ‘has everything.’ – 3:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Getting ready to head over to Barclays for the second leg of a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons.
Ben Simmons said after last night’s loss in Philly: “We’ve got to win tomorrow. That’s it. We’ve got to win.”
What are your thoughts against the East’s worst team? – 3:58 PM
Getting ready to head over to Barclays for the second leg of a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons.
Ben Simmons said after last night’s loss in Philly: “We’ve got to win tomorrow. That’s it. We’ve got to win.”
What are your thoughts against the East’s worst team? – 3:58 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have assigned center Kai Jones to the @greensboroswarm. pic.twitter.com/Em5hEIagJI – 3:45 PM
OFFICIAL: We have assigned center Kai Jones to the @greensboroswarm. pic.twitter.com/Em5hEIagJI – 3:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cuts and Slices lived up to the hype. Black-owned pizzeria in Brooklyn with unique topping combinations. Got a teriyaki oxtail slice 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eXcCHH9pFS – 2:27 PM
Cuts and Slices lived up to the hype. Black-owned pizzeria in Brooklyn with unique topping combinations. Got a teriyaki oxtail slice 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eXcCHH9pFS – 2:27 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Kyrie Irving on helping WNBA players: “They need to be HERE playing in front of their families every single day, doing what we do. I think it’s a lesson learned right now of how we can attack this as a family. I think things will be figured out before the season gets started.” pic.twitter.com/oJejqdEg9v – 2:27 PM
Kyrie Irving on helping WNBA players: “They need to be HERE playing in front of their families every single day, doing what we do. I think it’s a lesson learned right now of how we can attack this as a family. I think things will be figured out before the season gets started.” pic.twitter.com/oJejqdEg9v – 2:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Full Kyrie Irving quote on WNBA players flying charter this upcoming season. That and more from last night’s Nets notebook @NYDNSports https://t.co/HOOn75H4dk pic.twitter.com/Usqxl1C8Bv – 2:04 PM
Full Kyrie Irving quote on WNBA players flying charter this upcoming season. That and more from last night’s Nets notebook @NYDNSports https://t.co/HOOn75H4dk pic.twitter.com/Usqxl1C8Bv – 2:04 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
New Clap Your Hands with @EliotShorrParks
—A whole lot of Sixers-Nets talk
That’s it, that’s the show
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cla… – 1:55 PM
New Clap Your Hands with @EliotShorrParks
—A whole lot of Sixers-Nets talk
That’s it, that’s the show
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cla… – 1:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Day’Ron Sharpe remains out tonight against the Pistons. Seth Curry is question with right knee soreness. Royce O’Neale is probable with left hip soreness. – 1:47 PM
Day’Ron Sharpe remains out tonight against the Pistons. Seth Curry is question with right knee soreness. Royce O’Neale is probable with left hip soreness. – 1:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Nets takeaways: Harden’s heroics; Simmons’ benching; Curry’s revenge; Embiid’s encounter inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:33 PM
Sixers vs. Nets takeaways: Harden’s heroics; Simmons’ benching; Curry’s revenge; Embiid’s encounter inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:33 PM