Live stream: Pistons 14, Nets 16

The Detroit Pistons (12-37) play against the Brooklyn Nets (29-18) at Barclays Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 26, 2023

Detroit Pistons 14, Brooklyn Nets 16 (Q1 06:50)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Ivey has all 12 of Detroit’s points thus far, on 4-4 shooting. Nice start, obviously – Ivey has all 12 of Detroit’s points thus far, on 4-4 shooting. Nice start, obviously – 7:48 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Jaden Ivey has all 12 of Detroit’s points in the opening four minutes of the first quarter. What the hell. – Jaden Ivey has all 12 of Detroit’s points in the opening four minutes of the first quarter. What the hell. – 7:47 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Ivey 12 points

Pistons 12 points

Nets 9 points – Ivey 12 pointsPistons 12 pointsNets 9 points – 7:47 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Royce O’Neale fouls Jaden Ivey on a halfcourt heave. Lord have mercy. – Royce O’Neale fouls Jaden Ivey on a halfcourt heave. Lord have mercy. – 7:46 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2



Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart will begin tonight’s game in the second unit. It’s the first time they’ve come off the bench this season. – #Pistons starters: Jaden Ivey, Alec Burks, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jalen Duren.Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart will begin tonight’s game in the second unit. It’s the first time they’ve come off the bench this season. – 7:39 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Tonight’s starting 5: Bey, Bogdanovic, Duren, Burks and Ivey. Big starting lineup change, as Stewart and Hayes will come off of the bench for the first time this season. – Tonight’s starting 5: Bey, Bogdanovic, Duren, Burks and Ivey. Big starting lineup change, as Stewart and Hayes will come off of the bench for the first time this season. – 7:36 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Nets are the only team with two All-Star starters this season 7:28 PM The Nets are the only team with two All-Star starters this season #NetsWorld

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Looks like the Pistons starters are Ivey, Burks, Bogey, Bey and Duren – Looks like the Pistons starters are Ivey, Burks, Bogey, Bey and Duren – 7:26 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Ben Simmons is wearing some sort of belt around his back. Will find out what it is. #Netsworld 7:25 PM Ben Simmons is wearing some sort of belt around his back. Will find out what it is. #Netsworld pic.twitter.com/ttStEFVLMS

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder) and Isaiah Livers (right ankle) are available for tonight’s game against the Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder) and Isaiah Livers (right ankle) are available for tonight’s game against the #Nets . – 7:25 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

After starting last year as an injury replacement for KD, Jayson Tatum will start alongside him in the All-Star game. – After starting last year as an injury replacement for KD, Jayson Tatum will start alongside him in the All-Star game. – 7:16 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Ian Begley @IanBegley

BKN’s Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving are among the starters for the 2023 All Star Game: 7:16 PM BKN’s Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving are among the starters for the 2023 All Star Game: pic.twitter.com/hgd19omERA

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kyrie Irving has been named an East All-Star starter alongside Kevin Durant.

8th selection of his career. – Kyrie Irving has been named an East All-Star starter alongside Kevin Durant.8th selection of his career. – 7:15 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Tony East @TEastNBA

Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell are the Eastern Conference All-Star starters at the guard spots. Tyrese Haliburton will be a reserve if he is named an All-Star. – Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell are the Eastern Conference All-Star starters at the guard spots. Tyrese Haliburton will be a reserve if he is named an All-Star. – 7:14 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are Eastern Conference All-Star starters. 7:14 PM Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are Eastern Conference All-Star starters. #NetsWorld

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kevin Durant has been named an East All-Star starter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo beat out KD for the East All-Star captain.

KD has not played in the All-Star game his last two seasons. He was a captain in his last two prior. – Kevin Durant has been named an East All-Star starter.Giannis Antetokounmpo beat out KD for the East All-Star captain.KD has not played in the All-Star game his last two seasons. He was a captain in his last two prior. – 7:13 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant beats Joel Embiid as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the East captain. Jayson Tatum takes the final East frontcourt spot. #NBA – 7:12 PM Kevin Durant beats Joel Embiid as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the East captain. Jayson Tatum takes the final East frontcourt spot. #Netsworld

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Update to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Detroit:

O’Neale (left hip soreness) – AVAILABLE

Tonight’s starters: Simmons, Irving, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – Update to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Detroit:O’Neale (left hip soreness) – AVAILABLETonight’s starters: Simmons, Irving, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:08 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Royce O’Neale is in tonight against the Pistons. Usual starters: Irving, Simmons, O’Neale, Harris, Claxton – Royce O’Neale is in tonight against the Pistons. Usual starters: Irving, Simmons, O’Neale, Harris, Claxton – 7:08 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

If you’re looking for Nets positives heading into the latter half of the season:

Brooklyn has played the fewest home games in the NBA so far (27 of 47 have been away)

21 of their final 35 are home. And the majority of the road games are on the East Coast. – If you’re looking for Nets positives heading into the latter half of the season:Brooklyn has played the fewest home games in the NBA so far (27 of 47 have been away)21 of their final 35 are home. And the majority of the road games are on the East Coast. – 7:03 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nic Claxton getting some work well before tipoff.

Jacque Vaughn was highly complementary when speaking on Clax’s work ethic and professionalism during what has been a career season. 6:12 PM Nic Claxton getting some work well before tipoff.Jacque Vaughn was highly complementary when speaking on Clax’s work ethic and professionalism during what has been a career season. pic.twitter.com/HDwLSrWz2j

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Isaiah Stewart and Isaiah Livers are trending toward playing tonight, Casey said. Both were listed as questionable – Isaiah Stewart and Isaiah Livers are trending toward playing tonight, Casey said. Both were listed as questionable – 6:05 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Dwane Casey says Isaiah Stewart is trending toward playing tonight against the Nets. – Dwane Casey says Isaiah Stewart is trending toward playing tonight against the Nets. – 6:05 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets say Seth Curry (right knee soreness) is OUT tonight vs. Detroit.

Curry played 35 minutes last night. He gets the back end of the back to back off. – Nets say Seth Curry (right knee soreness) is OUT tonight vs. Detroit.Curry played 35 minutes last night. He gets the back end of the back to back off. – 5:45 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Note from Nets-Sixers last night…

Nets had an effective FG% of 73.7%, the highest mark for a losing team in any game since at least 1982 (& probably NBA history). – Note from Nets-Sixers last night…Nets had an effective FG% of 73.7%, the highest mark for a losing team in any game since at least 1982 (& probably NBA history). – 5:44 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Seth Curry (right knee soreness) will not play in the second leg of the back to back tonight against the Pistons.

This is unsurprising: Curry had off-season ankle surgery and played a large role last night in Philly. Nets should be able to keep the offense up without him. – Seth Curry (right knee soreness) will not play in the second leg of the back to back tonight against the Pistons.This is unsurprising: Curry had off-season ankle surgery and played a large role last night in Philly. Nets should be able to keep the offense up without him. – 5:42 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The Nets are commemorating the Chinese New Year tonight with various cultural activities throughout the game.

Players have special warmups for the occasion and these have been placed on every seat in the arena. 5:40 PM The Nets are commemorating the Chinese New Year tonight with various cultural activities throughout the game.Players have special warmups for the occasion and these have been placed on every seat in the arena. pic.twitter.com/dqji7W7vCR

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Some news: Kevin Durant will join NBA HooperVision on NBA League Pass/NBA App for tomorrow night’s Cavs-Thunder game at 8 p.m. – Some news: Kevin Durant will join NBA HooperVision on NBA League Pass/NBA App for tomorrow night’s Cavs-Thunder game at 8 p.m. – 5:28 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Several reports have indicated the Nets are looking for frontcourt help ahead of the trade deadline.

And they appear to be gauging Minnesota’s market for a versatile young big man.

Story here: 5:13 PM Several reports have indicated the Nets are looking for frontcourt help ahead of the trade deadline.And they appear to be gauging Minnesota’s market for a versatile young big man.Story here: clutchpoints.com/nba-rumors-net…

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Getting ready to head over to Barclays for the second leg of a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons.

Ben Simmons said after last night’s loss in Philly: “We’ve got to win tomorrow. That’s it. We’ve got to win.”

What are your thoughts against the East’s worst team? – Getting ready to head over to Barclays for the second leg of a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons.Ben Simmons said after last night’s loss in Philly: “We’ve got to win tomorrow. That’s it. We’ve got to win.”What are your thoughts against the East’s worst team? – 3:58 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Full Kyrie Irving quote on WNBA players flying charter this upcoming season. That and more from last night’s Nets notebook @NYDNSports pic.twitter.com/Usqxl1C8Bv – 2:04 PM Full Kyrie Irving quote on WNBA players flying charter this upcoming season. That and more from last night’s Nets notebook @NYDNSports https://t.co/HOOn75H4dk

