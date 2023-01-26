Pistons vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Detroit Pistons are spending $10,375,639 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $6,486,822 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 26, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: YES

Away TV: Bally Sports DET

Home Radio: WFAN-FM

Away Radio: 950 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jorge Sierra

@hoopshype

Doc Rivers says he wants to smack Seth Curry 💀 3:09 AM Doc Rivers says he wants to smack Seth Curry 💀 pic.twitter.com/JeHgEBnGhR