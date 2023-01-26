Pistons vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Detroit Pistons are spending $10,375,639 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $6,486,822 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 26, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: YES
Away TV: Bally Sports DET
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: 950 AM

Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry heroics not enough as #Nets fall to #76ers nypost.com/2023/01/25/kyr… via @nypostsports3:10 AM
Jorge Sierra
@hoopshype
Doc Rivers says he wants to smack Seth Curry 💀 pic.twitter.com/JeHgEBnGhR3:09 AM

Tim Bontemps
@TimBontemps
New ESPN story: It took almost a year for Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to face each other in a game for the first time.
It was more than worth the wait. espn.com/nba/story/_/id…1:34 AM

