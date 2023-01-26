Live stream: Spurs 81, Clippers 104

The San Antonio Spurs (14-34) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (26-24) at Crypto.com Arena

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Thursday January 26, 2023

San Antonio Spurs 81, Los Angeles Clippers 104 (Q4 11:19)

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs had a chance to make things weird heading into the 4th. Then Kawhi hit a shot to stop the run, SA got derpy with the ball, and the lead is back to 23 for the Clippers.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers up 104-81 after 3 quarters.

The only game this season where they won all 4 quarters was when Celtics visited last month. They have a chance to do it tonight.

Clippers up 104-81 after 3 quarters.

The only game this season where they won all 4 quarters was when Celtics visited last month. They have a chance to do it tonight.

Paul George (25 points) and Kawhi Leonard (27 points) with 10 FGs each for second straight game.

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

3Q: Clippers by 23

Spurs +4 in paint

3Q: Clippers by 23

Spurs +4 in paint

Clippers +18 from three

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Leonard still in with the reserve rotation. Spurs on 8-0 run.

Leonard still in with the reserve rotation. Spurs on 8-0 run.

T Lue timeout with 1.6 left on shot clock and 1:34 left in 3rd quarter. Clippers lead down to 100-79.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers are 17-2 this season when reaching 100 points first. They have 100 points and a 24-point lead with 14 minutes left in this game…

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers call timeout with 3:26 left in 3Q, up 100-75.

Clippers call timeout with 3:26 left in 3Q, up 100-75.

Spurs scored on 7 straight possessions. This is likely going to be a full shift for the starters with lead the way it is, but the defense has to be better. Clippers have the offensive part down pat, especially against Spurs.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ivica Zubac has 5 fouls and Spurs are in bonus last 6:16 of third quarter.

Other than that, Clippers are rolling, up 93-64.

Ivica Zubac has 5 fouls and Spurs are in bonus last 6:16 of third quarter.

Other than that, Clippers are rolling, up 93-64.

PG/Kawhi could get their first twin 30s since Jazz Game 4 2021. And Clippers largest margin of victory this season is 22 points. That might get reset.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It took until 6:55 left in 3rd quarter, but Luke Kennard has finally attempted a 3 (he made it!)

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ivica Zubac remains in foul trouble

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Can’t say Clippers defense has been great.

They did force 7 turnovers and turned them into 14 points. Spurs are shooting well outside the paint and have made 14/27 paint FGs. They’re also 11/16 FTs, like Clippers.

Can't say Clippers defense has been great.

They did force 7 turnovers and turned them into 14 points. Spurs are shooting well outside the paint and have made 14/27 paint FGs. They're also 11/16 FTs, like Clippers.

Roby had 3 of 6 Spurs o-boards. Again, room for improvement…

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers shot 65.9% FGs in first half

Bucket breakdown:

– 15/18 in paint

– 5/7 in midrange

– 9/19 from 3

Clippers shot 65.9% FGs in first half

Bucket breakdown:

– 15/18 in paint

– 5/7 in midrange

– 9/19 from 3

Clippers also added 11/16 FTs, which is obviously a subpar percentage. Room for improvement!

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Half: Clippers by 21

Half: Clippers by 21

The Clippers made 15/18 paint shots in the first half

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs trail 78-57 at the break after giving up their most points in the first half this season.

Spurs trail 78-57 at the break after giving up their most points in the first half this season.

The previous high was 76 posted by the Grizzlies on Jan. 11.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

After scoring a season-high 77 first half points at Los Angeles Tuesday, Clippers lead Spurs 78-57 at halftime tonight.

Clippers entered tonight with a -21 point differential on the season. Which means as of this moment! Clippers are dead even on the season.

After scoring a season-high 77 first half points at Los Angeles Tuesday, Clippers lead Spurs 78-57 at halftime tonight.

Clippers entered tonight with a -21 point differential on the season. Which means as of this moment! Clippers are dead even on the season.

213: 40 points

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Clippers lead Spurs 78-57 at the half. PG has 22 points. Kawhi 18 points and six rebounds.

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Paul George saw Kawhi Leonard getting all the dunks against San Antonio last week and wanted to get his own highlight tonight vs. the Spurs. Just threw down a windmill in transition.

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Crazy how easy Kawhi makes it look

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Six blocks in Robert Covington's last three games combined after he two-hand snatched Collins' layup attempt from behind.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Spurs in bonus last 10:20 of first half. Clippers ability to defend without fouling has fallen off a cliff since Christmas.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Gregg Popovich is challenging Zach Collins foul on Paul George

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

The Clippers' 41 points marked the most given up this season by Spurs in 1Q.

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

1Q: Clippers by 16

LAC score 41 in the opening quarter

Kawhi 12 pts

PG 10 pts

KBD 7 pts

LAC +14 in paint and +6 from 3PT line

1Q: Clippers by 16

LAC score 41 in the opening quarter

Kawhi 12 pts

PG 10 pts

KBD 7 pts

LAC +14 in paint and +6 from 3PT line

The Spurs are winning the NON-PAINT TWO

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs trail 41-25 after 1Q. They entered the game with the worst defensive rating in the NBA, allowing a whopping 120.4 points per 100 possessions.

Spurs trail 41-25 after 1Q. They entered the game with the worst defensive rating in the NBA, allowing a whopping 120.4 points per 100 possessions.

Kawhi & Paul George combined for 22 points on 9 of 14, with the former ending the period with a buzzer-beater 3.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Hey look, Kawhi found a 3.

Here are your Clippers leads at the end of the first quarter this season vs Spurs

Nov. 4: Clippers 28-18

Nov. 19: Clippers 40-22

Jan. 20: Clippers 41-36

Tonight: Clippers 41-25

Hey look, Kawhi found a 3.

Here are your Clippers leads at the end of the first quarter this season vs Spurs

Nov. 4: Clippers 28-18

Nov. 19: Clippers 40-22

Jan. 20: Clippers 41-36

Tonight: Clippers 41-25

Kawhi/PG with 22. Norm/Reggie with 5 each. 7:1 assist-TO ratio.

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Kawhi lands a buzzer beater for a 41-25 lead after one quarter, He has 12 points

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Kawhi Leonard beats the first-quarter buzzer with a three-pointer for a 41-25 lead over San Antonio.

Kawhi with 12 points, PG with 10.

Kawhi Leonard beats the first-quarter buzzer with a three-pointer for a 41-25 lead over San Antonio.

Kawhi with 12 points, PG with 10.

10 points in the paint for Spurs — versus 24 for LAC — after limiting their drives and back-cuts was a main focus of the Clippers' defense.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Reggie Jackson and-ones in 2,337 minutes last season: 11

Reggie Jackson and-ones in 2,337 minutes last season: 11

Reggie Jackson and-ones in first 1,191 minutes this season: 11

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Lue puts in his fourth guard, this time Reggie Jackson. PG doesnt really count, does he?

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Blake Wesley with some early playing time after getting called up today from Austin.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers lead down to 21-18 with 3:58 left in opening quarter.

Kennard on minute restriction so he came out mid quarter. Zubac in foul trouble or he would still be out there.

Clippers lead down to 21-18 with 3:58 left in opening quarter.

Kennard on minute restriction so he came out mid quarter. Zubac in foul trouble or he would still be out there.

Leonard with 4 dimes but still searching for 3-pointer. Missed all 4 Tuesday, missed first 2 tonight.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Luke Kennard's first shift in his first game back lasts six minutes. Also leaving after six minutes is Ivica Zubac, but that's because of foul trouble. It leaves the Clippers with another "Norm and four wings" lineup.

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 33 of 49 games this season.

The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 33 of 49 games this season.

SA enters 0-32 when down by 10

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ivica Zubac is in foul trouble

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

6-0 Clippers run

9-3 Clippers lead

Luke Kennard is only Clipper who hasn’t shot. Other four are 1/1 FGs each, all in paint, with Zubac adding a split pair of FTs.

6-0 Clippers run

9-3 Clippers lead

Luke Kennard is only Clipper who hasn't shot. Other four are 1/1 FGs each, all in paint, with Zubac adding a split pair of FTs.

Early Spurs timeout with 9:29 left in opening quarter.

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

It's Malaki Branham's fifth start in 35 games and first since Dec. 10, when the Spurs won at Miami.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tonight's starting lineup will be the first time that Terance Mann is on the floor with the four-man group of Kennard, George, Leonard, and Zubac.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

What Tyronn Lue is looking for tonight vs Spurs after winning the most defenseless game of the NBA season Friday night in San Antonio:

– No back cuts

– No middle drives

What Tyronn Lue is looking for tonight vs Spurs after winning the most defenseless game of the NBA season Friday night in San Antonio:

– No back cuts

– No middle drives

– Limit offensive rebounds

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Spurs are thin tonight with Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford out.

Reserves:

– PG Blake Wesley

– SG Stanley Johnson

– SF Doug McDermott

– PF Isaiah Roby

Spurs are thin tonight with Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford out.

Reserves:

– PG Blake Wesley

– SG Stanley Johnson

– SF Doug McDermott

– PF Isaiah Roby

– C Zach Collins, Gorgui Dieng

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tonight marks 4 straight games of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. First time all season.

Coincidentally, Clippers going for first 4-game win streak all season.

Tonight marks 4 straight games of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. First time all season.

Coincidentally, Clippers going for first 4-game win streak all season.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

LAC-SAN starters:

LAC

Paul George

Kawhi Leonard

Ivica Zubac

Luke Kennard

Terance Mann

SAS

Keldon Johnson

Keita Bates-Diop Jakob Poeltl

Malaki Branham

LAC-SAN starters:

LAC

Paul George

Kawhi Leonard

Ivica Zubac

Luke Kennard

Terance Mann

SAS

Keldon Johnson

Keita Bates-Diop Jakob Poeltl

Malaki Branham

Tre Jones

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Surprise

Surprise

Luke Kennard is starting with Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac tonight vs Spurs.

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop said some of his former players at Pomona-Pitzer

Pop said some of his former players at Pomona-Pitzer

will be in attendance tonight. He coached for eight seasons at the Division III program (1979-80 through 1985-86 and 1987-88) before moving to San Antonio to join Larry Brown's staff in 1988.

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Gregg Popovich on who may replace Jeremy Sochan at power forward tonight: "Whoever you want it to be." 🤣

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs say Sochan (quad) and Richardson (knee) are out while S. Johnson (wrist) is available.

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Per Ty Lue, Luke Kennard (calf) is available but limited while Marcus Morris (rib) is out.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Even though Marcus Morris Sr. (ribs) will sit tonight, Ty Lue says Morris will travel with the team on the upcoming road trip.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Luke Kennard is available to play tonight. Marcus Morris Sr. (rib contusion) is out.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Luke Kennard will return tonight to the rotation for the first time in nine games. Marcus Morris Sr., conversely, will be out with a rib contusion.

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Josh Richardson and Jeremy Sochan are out tonight per Spurs.

Stanley Johnson is available to play – Josh Richardson and Jeremy Sochan are out tonight per Spurs.Stanley Johnson is available to play – 8:34 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom

The San Antonio Spurs look to end their three-game losing streak tonight against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Here's a preview:

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Snubs in the West will be wild.

Barring injury, at least one of these teams will not have an All-Star:

– Memphis

– Sacramento

– LA Clippers

– Phoenix

– Minnesota

– Utah

– Oklahoma City

Snubs in the West will be wild.

Barring injury, at least one of these teams will not have an All-Star:

– Memphis

– Sacramento

– LA Clippers

– Phoenix

– Minnesota

– Utah

– Oklahoma City

– Portland