Spurs vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena
The San Antonio Spurs are spending $7,096,507 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $7,396,172 per win
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Thursday January 26, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@tom_orsborn
Triple take: Lakers 113, Spurs 104
1. Young Spurs just can’t find a way to win in 4Q.
2. Langford just can’t shake the injury bug.
3. Collins better watch himself because the refs are watching him.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 2:32 AM
@LakersReporter
Despite an off shooting night (3 for 12), Dennis Schröder was terrific against the Spurs, finishing +15 (2nd only to Hachimura’s +17).
The German had 4 steals and 2 blocks, plus 8 boards and 5 assists in a team-high 37 minutes. – 1:46 AM