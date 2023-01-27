Alabama's Nick Smith compared to Jamal Crawford, Malik Monk

When asked for Smith’s potential player comparisons, the two names that NBA executives mentioned were Malik Monk and three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
This is a great season for De’Aaron Fox
-He’s playing alongside his close friend Malik Monk
-He’s playing winning basketball for a 1st time in Sacramento
-He’s candidate for the 2023 All-Star Game
-He expects to be a father in February
-Slam cover
What a run. #BeamTeam – 12:04 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Player/media vote totals for All-Star game for Kings: Domantas Sabonis 46 player & 46 media votes, De’Aaron Fox 35 player & 5 media.
The rest are players vote: Harrison Barnes 11, Kevin Huerter 7, Keegan Murray 7, Malik Monk 1, Keon Ellis 1, Davion Mitchell 1, Metu & Queta 1 – 8:26 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Malik Monk, critical of the way his Sacramento Kings responded to the Raptors smacking his team in the mouth first and critiques his own struggles of late.
“Shots (are) just not going in… they’ll start falling. I’ve gotta play a smarter game too.” pic.twitter.com/6AXDHSm0Oo – 2:14 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Malik Monk on what the Kings can take from this game moving forward:
“Don’t let the ball get stagnant when a team pressures us and switches, but we will watch some film on it and definitely learn from it.” – 12:56 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Via Lakers PR, with his first 3-pointer of the night, LeBron James passed Jamal Crawford for ninth place on the NBA’s all-time list of triples made.
8. Jason Terry – 2,282
9. LeBron James – 2,222
10. Jamal Crawford – 2,221 – 12:29 AM
