Andre Drummond on the move again?

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Drummond had 7 points, 5 rebounds in 6 very eventful minutes after not playing in first half. Shot 1-5 from line or would’ve done even more damage. – 8:54 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
That was the full Andre Drummond experience in 11 thrilling seconds. – 8:52 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Andre Drummond is making things happen. – 8:46 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls need to keep playing Drummond and pull Dragic from the rotation. – 8:46 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Andre Drummond making himself known in this third quarter. Five points in three minutes, and most importantly helping the Bulls go blow for blow with the physicality of this game. – 8:45 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
With Myles Turner starting to torch the Bulls in this third quarter, Andre Drummond reports to the scorer’s table. He did not play in the first half. – 8:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Andre Drummond sighting. Donovan didn’t like the defense on Turner these last few trips down. – 8:36 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls have 22-10 edge in bench points already and that’s with Donovan using 8-man rotation because Goran Dragic is ill and Andre Drummond is suddenly a situational player. – 7:59 PM

Andre Drummond On if he felt blindsided by the deal “Yeah, I definitely was blindsided by it. I didn’t think I would be involved in it, but things happen and here we are.” -via Sixers Wire / January 7, 2023

