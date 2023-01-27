Andre Drummond on the move again?

Do not be surprised, league sources say, if the Bulls move former All-Star center Andre Drummond before the Feb. 9 trade. Drummond has been allotted fewer than 15 minutes in each of Chicago’s past 12 games.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Drummond had 7 points, 5 rebounds in 6 very eventful minutes after not playing in first half. Shot 1-5 from line or would’ve done even more damage. – 8:54 PM
Drummond had 7 points, 5 rebounds in 6 very eventful minutes after not playing in first half. Shot 1-5 from line or would’ve done even more damage. – 8:54 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls need to keep playing Drummond and pull Dragic from the rotation. – 8:46 PM
#Bulls need to keep playing Drummond and pull Dragic from the rotation. – 8:46 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Andre Drummond making himself known in this third quarter. Five points in three minutes, and most importantly helping the Bulls go blow for blow with the physicality of this game. – 8:45 PM
Andre Drummond making himself known in this third quarter. Five points in three minutes, and most importantly helping the Bulls go blow for blow with the physicality of this game. – 8:45 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
With Myles Turner starting to torch the Bulls in this third quarter, Andre Drummond reports to the scorer’s table. He did not play in the first half. – 8:37 PM
With Myles Turner starting to torch the Bulls in this third quarter, Andre Drummond reports to the scorer’s table. He did not play in the first half. – 8:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Andre Drummond sighting. Donovan didn’t like the defense on Turner these last few trips down. – 8:36 PM
Andre Drummond sighting. Donovan didn’t like the defense on Turner these last few trips down. – 8:36 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls have 22-10 edge in bench points already and that’s with Donovan using 8-man rotation because Goran Dragic is ill and Andre Drummond is suddenly a situational player. – 7:59 PM
Bulls have 22-10 edge in bench points already and that’s with Donovan using 8-man rotation because Goran Dragic is ill and Andre Drummond is suddenly a situational player. – 7:59 PM
More on this storyline
Andre Drummond: Ugh here I go explaining something that shouldn’t be explained……. My post about the game was me expressing my frustration in a playful way instead of doing what I normally do and let it effect my mood.. was just trying to let you guys in on my thoughts 😂 lol -via Twitter @AndreDrummond / January 12, 2023
Justin Grasso: Andre Drummond ahead of last night’s game: “Sad that we had to break things up in February. I definitely miss playing here. I had a lot of fun playing for Doc. … The city of Philadelphia, the fan base is one of a kind, man, I loved being here.” #Sixers -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / January 7, 2023
Andre Drummond On if he felt blindsided by the deal “Yeah, I definitely was blindsided by it. I didn’t think I would be involved in it, but things happen and here we are.” -via Sixers Wire / January 7, 2023