Austin Rivers: 'Kyrie Irving has the sexiest game on the basketball court'

RingerNBA: “I look for individual play. I could give a s*** about a team.” @AustinRivers25 tells @paush who’s on his must-watch League Pass radar. ‘Kyrie Irving has the sexiest game on the basketball court’ … ‘I like watching him more than… him and Damian Lillard. I like Luka Doncic, it’s just a lot. It’s a lot. It’s a lot of Luka. He has the ball in like every possession. It’s kind of like James (Harden) those last couple of years in Houston, where I was with Houston.’
Source: Twitter @ringernba
Source: Twitter @ringernba
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Ben Simmons is limping and Kyrie Irving is an All-Star of his ‘community’: my dispatch from Brooklyn with the Nets losing six of eight, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4130156/2023/0… – 9:12 AM
Ben Simmons is limping and Kyrie Irving is an All-Star of his ‘community’: my dispatch from Brooklyn with the Nets losing six of eight, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4130156/2023/0… – 9:12 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
How would you rank these guards by their ability today?
Darius Garland
Jrue Holiday
Kyrie Irving
De’Aaron Fox
Trae Young – 5:43 AM
How would you rank these guards by their ability today?
Darius Garland
Jrue Holiday
Kyrie Irving
De’Aaron Fox
Trae Young – 5:43 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The #NBAAllStar Eastern Conference starters for 2023 are set 👀⭐️
🇺🇸 Kyrie Irving
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo (C)
🇺🇸 Donovan Mitchell
🇺🇸 Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/Wx7XGir6K7 – 2:13 AM
The #NBAAllStar Eastern Conference starters for 2023 are set 👀⭐️
🇺🇸 Kyrie Irving
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo (C)
🇺🇸 Donovan Mitchell
🇺🇸 Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/Wx7XGir6K7 – 2:13 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie, on the mentality of the group right now with several players being injured:
“We just got to carry our own water right now. Chop wood, carry water.” – 11:03 PM
Kyrie, on the mentality of the group right now with several players being injured:
“We just got to carry our own water right now. Chop wood, carry water.” – 11:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie shows love to the fans after being named an All-Star starter:
“I’m just grateful for the people at home. I would not be here without y’all. Y’all voted me in, and I’m ready to give a show.” pic.twitter.com/JnB1eesI6k – 10:54 PM
Kyrie shows love to the fans after being named an All-Star starter:
“I’m just grateful for the people at home. I would not be here without y’all. Y’all voted me in, and I’m ready to give a show.” pic.twitter.com/JnB1eesI6k – 10:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie said Detroit has a tendency to come out hard to start 2nd halves, something the Nets didn’t match.
“We just weren’t prepared, I thought we came out flat… We got caught flatfooted in that third quarter.” – 10:47 PM
Kyrie said Detroit has a tendency to come out hard to start 2nd halves, something the Nets didn’t match.
“We just weren’t prepared, I thought we came out flat… We got caught flatfooted in that third quarter.” – 10:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving’s last 5 games:
40 PTS | 5 REB | 6 AST | 6 3PM
30 PTS | 2 REB | 10 AST | 2 3PM
38 PTS | 7 REB | 9 AST | 5 3PM
48 PTS | 11 REB | 6 AST | 8 3PM
30 PTS | 7 REB | 7 AST | 2 3PM
Playing unreal basketball lately. pic.twitter.com/qDvkFdO6lG – 10:07 PM
Kyrie Irving’s last 5 games:
40 PTS | 5 REB | 6 AST | 6 3PM
30 PTS | 2 REB | 10 AST | 2 3PM
38 PTS | 7 REB | 9 AST | 5 3PM
48 PTS | 11 REB | 6 AST | 8 3PM
30 PTS | 7 REB | 7 AST | 2 3PM
Playing unreal basketball lately. pic.twitter.com/qDvkFdO6lG – 10:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie finishes with 40 — but it’s not enough as the tired Nets give up 130 points to the Pistons on the second night of a back to back.
The Nets have dropped 6 of their last 8 without KD. – 10:04 PM
Kyrie finishes with 40 — but it’s not enough as the tired Nets give up 130 points to the Pistons on the second night of a back to back.
The Nets have dropped 6 of their last 8 without KD. – 10:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That Kyrie shot was definitely an air ball but the shot clock was reset.
Ended up being a Nets layup after. – 9:53 PM
That Kyrie shot was definitely an air ball but the shot clock was reset.
Ended up being a Nets layup after. – 9:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes follows a Kyrie and-1 with an and-1 jumper. Huge play. – 9:48 PM
Killian Hayes follows a Kyrie and-1 with an and-1 jumper. Huge play. – 9:48 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Kyrie Irving (game-high 30 points) has extended his season-best streak of 30-point games to five, tying the longest streak of his career.
Irving previously recorded 30+ points in five straight games for Boston in March 2019. – 9:39 PM
Kyrie Irving (game-high 30 points) has extended his season-best streak of 30-point games to five, tying the longest streak of his career.
Irving previously recorded 30+ points in five straight games for Boston in March 2019. – 9:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving is the fourth player in Nets NBA history to register 30+ points in five straight games, joining Kevin Durant, Stephon Marbury and John Williamson.
The five straight games is the longest streak of 30-point games in the franchise’s NBA history. – 9:37 PM
Kyrie Irving is the fourth player in Nets NBA history to register 30+ points in five straight games, joining Kevin Durant, Stephon Marbury and John Williamson.
The five straight games is the longest streak of 30-point games in the franchise’s NBA history. – 9:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving has recorded his fifth-straight game with 30+ points.
That ties the longest streak of his career. – 9:37 PM
Kyrie Irving has recorded his fifth-straight game with 30+ points.
That ties the longest streak of his career. – 9:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are going to run Kyrie Irving into the ground if they keep playing like this. – 9:36 PM
The Nets are going to run Kyrie Irving into the ground if they keep playing like this. – 9:36 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Five straight 30-point games for Kyrie Irving. Ties his longest career streak. – 9:35 PM
Five straight 30-point games for Kyrie Irving. Ties his longest career streak. – 9:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit is up 13 and Kyrie JUST took a seat. This is where the Pistons have to seal the deal. – 9:22 PM
Detroit is up 13 and Kyrie JUST took a seat. This is where the Pistons have to seal the deal. – 9:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons 84, Nets 76 with 4:55 left in the 3Q.
Brooklyn is playing no defense. Detroit just has to be smart with the basketball and, well, hope Kyrie doesn’t have it in him to go win this. – 9:07 PM
Pistons 84, Nets 76 with 4:55 left in the 3Q.
Brooklyn is playing no defense. Detroit just has to be smart with the basketball and, well, hope Kyrie doesn’t have it in him to go win this. – 9:07 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving named NBA All-Star Game starters nj.com/nets/2023/01/n… – 8:51 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving named NBA All-Star Game starters nj.com/nets/2023/01/n… – 8:51 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Nets 59, #Pistons 58.
Ivey: 14 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts
Duren: 8 pts, 4 rebs
Burks: 8 pts, 3 asts
Hayes: 8 pts, 2 rebs, 3 stls
Kyrie Irving: 18 pts, 4 rebs, 2 stls – 8:37 PM
Halftime: #Nets 59, #Pistons 58.
Ivey: 14 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts
Duren: 8 pts, 4 rebs
Burks: 8 pts, 3 asts
Hayes: 8 pts, 2 rebs, 3 stls
Kyrie Irving: 18 pts, 4 rebs, 2 stls – 8:37 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo was 1st in Players Rank, 1st in Fans Rank and 2ndin Media Rank. Jayson Tatum was 1st in Media Rank.
At guard, Donovan Mitchell was 1st in Media Rank. Kyrie Irving was 1st in Player and Fan Rank. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/tqZdDhG2KT – 8:30 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo was 1st in Players Rank, 1st in Fans Rank and 2ndin Media Rank. Jayson Tatum was 1st in Media Rank.
At guard, Donovan Mitchell was 1st in Media Rank. Kyrie Irving was 1st in Player and Fan Rank. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/tqZdDhG2KT – 8:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
The voting breakdown for All Star starters is as follows: fans (50%); NBA players (25%); media panel 25%). Full results here: https://t.co/5ipCCRB98Y
Kyrie Irving led East guards in fan vote (final fan tally below): pic.twitter.com/64dE6NtkI4 – 8:26 PM
The voting breakdown for All Star starters is as follows: fans (50%); NBA players (25%); media panel 25%). Full results here: https://t.co/5ipCCRB98Y
Kyrie Irving led East guards in fan vote (final fan tally below): pic.twitter.com/64dE6NtkI4 – 8:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving and Nic Claxton back in the game after a 9-0 Detroit run.
Not a great start for Ben Simmons. – 8:25 PM
Kyrie Irving and Nic Claxton back in the game after a 9-0 Detroit run.
Not a great start for Ben Simmons. – 8:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets honor KD and Kyrie for being named All Star starters. They show a video before 2nd quarter and then the camera pans to both players on the floor. Kyrie, waving to the crowd, tries to raise KD’s arm to get him to wave as well. KD pushes him off and the pair enjoys a laugh. Ha – 8:14 PM
Nets honor KD and Kyrie for being named All Star starters. They show a video before 2nd quarter and then the camera pans to both players on the floor. Kyrie, waving to the crowd, tries to raise KD’s arm to get him to wave as well. KD pushes him off and the pair enjoys a laugh. Ha – 8:14 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell finished second among the player voting for the All-Star Game behind Kyrie Irving. Mitchell finished with 117 total player votes.
Darius Garland finished seventh in that category, gathering 29 player votes. – 8:13 PM
Donovan Mitchell finished second among the player voting for the All-Star Game behind Kyrie Irving. Mitchell finished with 117 total player votes.
Darius Garland finished seventh in that category, gathering 29 player votes. – 8:13 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jaylen Brown’s voting ranks:
3rd by players
3rd by fans
2nd by media
Kyrie Irving finished 1st in player and fan voting.
Brown was third overall among East guards. – 8:11 PM
Jaylen Brown’s voting ranks:
3rd by players
3rd by fans
2nd by media
Kyrie Irving finished 1st in player and fan voting.
Brown was third overall among East guards. – 8:11 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Tyrese Haliburton finished 5th in the final voting for Eastern Conference All-Star starters among guards. He finished 6th in player voting, 8th among fans, and 3rd within media votes.
Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, and James Harden beat him out. pic.twitter.com/ec0Cwf5pLd – 8:09 PM
Tyrese Haliburton finished 5th in the final voting for Eastern Conference All-Star starters among guards. He finished 6th in player voting, 8th among fans, and 3rd within media votes.
Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, and James Harden beat him out. pic.twitter.com/ec0Cwf5pLd – 8:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Markieff Morris hits a three at the buzzer to make it a 30-27 game entering the second quarter. The Pistons are hitting some tough shots, but the Nets are responding. Kyrie has 13 and Jaden Ivey has 12. This could be a good game. #NetsWorld – 8:08 PM
Markieff Morris hits a three at the buzzer to make it a 30-27 game entering the second quarter. The Pistons are hitting some tough shots, but the Nets are responding. Kyrie has 13 and Jaden Ivey has 12. This could be a good game. #NetsWorld – 8:08 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“(Kyrie) is a very popular basketball player”
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson react to Irving becoming an All-Star starter pic.twitter.com/E1q3ofC4OZ – 8:03 PM
“(Kyrie) is a very popular basketball player”
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson react to Irving becoming an All-Star starter pic.twitter.com/E1q3ofC4OZ – 8:03 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bogdanovic’s foul on Kyrie Irving has been upgraded to a Flagrant 1. Looks like Irving didn’t have any space to land after that 3. – 7:54 PM
Bogdanovic’s foul on Kyrie Irving has been upgraded to a Flagrant 1. Looks like Irving didn’t have any space to land after that 3. – 7:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Flagrant foul on Bojan Bogdanovic’s close out on Kyrie Irving’s 3. Now two free throws and the ball back. Potential eight point swing here. – 7:53 PM
Flagrant foul on Bojan Bogdanovic’s close out on Kyrie Irving’s 3. Now two free throws and the ball back. Potential eight point swing here. – 7:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Flagrant on Bogey if this call stands. I think Kyrie sold it a little, but Bogey did enter his space – 7:51 PM
Flagrant on Bogey if this call stands. I think Kyrie sold it a little, but Bogey did enter his space – 7:51 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Brooklyn Nets are the only team with two All-Star starters this season. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the only two players to be selected to start multiple All-Star games in franchise history. Durant earns his 13th All-Star selection and Irving earns his eighth. pic.twitter.com/Z7Fl1pJEH0 – 7:39 PM
The Brooklyn Nets are the only team with two All-Star starters this season. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the only two players to be selected to start multiple All-Star games in franchise history. Durant earns his 13th All-Star selection and Irving earns his eighth. pic.twitter.com/Z7Fl1pJEH0 – 7:39 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Kyrie Irving being named an East All-Star starter is going to hurt #Cavs Darius Garland’s chances at being a reserve. Irving would’ve been one of the fringe reserves. – 7:35 PM
Kyrie Irving being named an East All-Star starter is going to hurt #Cavs Darius Garland’s chances at being a reserve. Irving would’ve been one of the fringe reserves. – 7:35 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Western Conference All Star starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Steph Curry
Luka Dončić
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:19 PM
Western Conference All Star starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Steph Curry
Luka Dončić
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:19 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Western Conference All Star starters:
Stephen Curry (captain)
Luka Dončić
LeBron James
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:18 PM
Western Conference All Star starters:
Stephen Curry (captain)
Luka Dončić
LeBron James
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Full All-Star Starters:
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
Western Conference
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
14 reserves as voted on by NBA coaches to come. – 7:16 PM
Full All-Star Starters:
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
Western Conference
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
14 reserves as voted on by NBA coaches to come. – 7:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
East All-Star Starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
West All-Star Starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
#NBA – 7:16 PM
East All-Star Starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
West All-Star Starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
#NBA – 7:16 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
BKN’s Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving are among the starters for the 2023 All Star Game: pic.twitter.com/hgd19omERA – 7:16 PM
BKN’s Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving are among the starters for the 2023 All Star Game: pic.twitter.com/hgd19omERA – 7:16 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
East starters are: Giannis Antetokounmpo
• Kevin Durant
• Kyrie Irving
• Donovan Mitchell
• Jayson Tatum – 7:15 PM
East starters are: Giannis Antetokounmpo
• Kevin Durant
• Kyrie Irving
• Donovan Mitchell
• Jayson Tatum – 7:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving has been named an East All-Star starter alongside Kevin Durant.
8th selection of his career. – 7:15 PM
Kyrie Irving has been named an East All-Star starter alongside Kevin Durant.
8th selection of his career. – 7:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
East starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
• Kevin Durant
• Kyrie Irving
• Donovan Mitchell
• Jayson Tatum – 7:15 PM
East starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
• Kevin Durant
• Kyrie Irving
• Donovan Mitchell
• Jayson Tatum – 7:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are Eastern Conference All-Star starters. #NetsWorld – 7:14 PM
Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are Eastern Conference All-Star starters. #NetsWorld – 7:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 #NBAAllStar starters
Western Conference:
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Eastern Conference:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
It’s gonna be Team LeBron vs Team Giannis – 7:14 PM
2023 #NBAAllStar starters
Western Conference:
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Eastern Conference:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
It’s gonna be Team LeBron vs Team Giannis – 7:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Starters unveiled for 2023 NBA All-Star game. In the East:
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Tyrese Haliburton, 8th in the fan vote among East guards, not part of the group.
Coaches select the 7 reserves, to be announced on Feb. 2. – 7:14 PM
Starters unveiled for 2023 NBA All-Star game. In the East:
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Tyrese Haliburton, 8th in the fan vote among East guards, not part of the group.
Coaches select the 7 reserves, to be announced on Feb. 2. – 7:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2023 East All-Star starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:14 PM
2023 East All-Star starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Update to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Detroit:
O’Neale (left hip soreness) – AVAILABLE
Tonight’s starters: Simmons, Irving, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:08 PM
Update to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Detroit:
O’Neale (left hip soreness) – AVAILABLE
Tonight’s starters: Simmons, Irving, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Royce O’Neale is in tonight against the Pistons. Usual starters: Irving, Simmons, O’Neale, Harris, Claxton – 7:08 PM
Royce O’Neale is in tonight against the Pistons. Usual starters: Irving, Simmons, O’Neale, Harris, Claxton – 7:08 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga just said guarding Kyrie Irving was tougher than guarding Ja Morant. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/Tb5oZrIWyF – 4:13 PM
Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga just said guarding Kyrie Irving was tougher than guarding Ja Morant. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/Tb5oZrIWyF – 4:13 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘It was even tougher guarding Kyrie than guarding Ja.’
– Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who has defended both Kyrie Irving and Ja Morant in the last two games.
Says Kyrie ‘has everything.’ – 3:58 PM
‘It was even tougher guarding Kyrie than guarding Ja.’
– Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who has defended both Kyrie Irving and Ja Morant in the last two games.
Says Kyrie ‘has everything.’ – 3:58 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Two vets the Wolves have relied on for steadiness, Kyle Anderson and Austin Rivers, did not have a good first quarter. That hurts a lot for a team that has not played cleanly. – 8:37 PM
Two vets the Wolves have relied on for steadiness, Kyle Anderson and Austin Rivers, did not have a good first quarter. That hurts a lot for a team that has not played cleanly. – 8:37 PM
More on this storyline
Golden State Warriors superstar is undoubtedly one of the NBA’s toughest covers, but Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers believes he gets help from the refs. When asked on a recent podcast episode who the toughest cover in the NBA is, Rivers said Steph Curry, but for an interesting reason. “Steph,” Rivers said. “It’s not even close… you can’t touch him, they give him every f-ucking call, they set illegal screens for him the entire game… they don’t call it cause they want to see him shoot.” -via Sports Illustrated / January 23, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: Austin Rivers will be back in the rotation tonight after missing some time with a left knee contusion. -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / January 21, 2023
Minnesota: Anthony Edwards (left hip soreness) and Taurean Prince (left ankle sprain) have been upgraded to available for Thursday’s game against Toronto. Austin Rivers (left knee contusion) is out. -via HoopsHype / January 19, 2023
“I’m just grateful for the people at home. I would not be here without y’all. Y’all voted me in, and I’m ready to give a show.” Kyrie Irving showing love to the fans after being named an All-Star starter ?? -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / January 27, 2023
“Kobe as the man was very inspirational,” Irving told Bally Sports after the Brooklyn Nets’ 137-133 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. “Very loving, compassionate. Always had an open heart for those that wanted to follow his knowledge, wisdom. “He always wanted to pass on what he learned. I was just more than grateful that I could have him as a mentor for as many years that I did.” -via Bally Sports / January 27, 2023
“That’s what it’s really about,” Irving said. “Him as a spirit is eternal. He’s everywhere right now. Gigi is everywhere, and all of the people that transitioned that day is helping us out. So they’re never far, so it’s constant remembrance. I’m grateful that I got to spend time with him and learn from him as a man.” -via Bally Sports / January 27, 2023
Main Rumors, League Pass, Austin Rivers, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers