Brandon Miller drawing Paul George comparisons

Paul George began his new role Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks. After turning over the ball five times in the first half, the seven-time All-Star had zero turnovers in the second half in totaling 21 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 112-98 road victory over Luka Doncic and the Mavs. “It was all about being offensive and getting the defense to swing and react,” said George, who leads the team in scoring (23.1 points per game) and assists (5.3). “It’s our ball movement, getting the ball swung from side to side, playing on the catch and sharing the ball.” -via Bally Sports / January 24, 2023