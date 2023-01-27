Brandon Miller drawing Paul George comparisons

“Miller is a two-way high-level scoring wing,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He’s a Paul George type of player. What he’s doing as a freshman is impressive.” “When you’ve got a guy like Miller, it’s tough for me because I don’t care what your skill set is — if I’ve got a guy who’s a knockdown shooter who makes threes in a variety of ways, it’d be tough for me to pass that up for two guys that can hit the broad side of a barn, no matter how talented the Thompson twins are in other regards,” a third NBA executive told HoopsHype. “It wouldn’t shock me if there are some teams that would consider Brandon at No. 2.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
‘Things do feel different.’ Paul George powers revived Clippers to another win latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 3:15 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both peaking as a duo.
PG was a +26 tonight (2nd-best of season) and had 14 FGs (2nd-most in a Kawhi game).
They both had 7 assists. Neither had a turnover.
LAC is now a +96 in PG/Kawhi’s 20 games this season. The star duo is still ascending. – 2:51 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George, who has represented Team USA before, said postgame that he hopes to be able to play for Team USA again under Gregg Popovich. – 1:44 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George is looking forward to this upcoming trip testing the Clippers. He says there won’t be a night off playing six playoff level teams at Atlanta, Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Knicks and Nets. PG says the Clippers never fractured or chirped at one another during slump. – 1:40 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Paul George put up an efficient performance in the win against the Spurs 👏 pic.twitter.com/iYjMvvi67F – 1:01 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Paul George tonight:
35 PTS
4 REB
7 AST
0 TOV
14-19 FG
9-2 vs the Spurs since he joined LA. pic.twitter.com/px72nj2Nq9 – 12:47 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have a combined 62 points, 14 assists and 0 turnovers tonight. – 12:47 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George taking care of business again against the Spurs. Kawhi finished with 27 points, 7 rebounds and PG had 35 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists before Ty Lue emptied his bench. Clippers on their way to a 4th-straight win before they embark on 6-game trip. – 12:41 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue puts in Moussa Diabate, Brandon Boston and Amir Coffey as Paul George and the other starters take a seat.
PG: 35 points on 14-19 FGs, 5-8 from 3
Kawhi: 27 points on 10-16 FGs, 2-6 from 3 – 12:35 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Paul George has 35 points on 14 of 19 (5 of 8 from distance).
His season best is 45.
Initiating the offense, he also has 7 assists. – 12:35 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I reckon that does it for Paul George tonight. 35 points. 14/19 FGs. 5/8 3s. 7 assists.
ZERO turnovers.
Clippers up 122-90 with 7:07 to go.
For my garbage time watchers:
– LAC needs to win by 24 to win all 4 quarters
– LAC needs to win by 22 to have + point diff. for season – 12:34 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers up 104-81 after 3 quarters.
The only game this season where they won all 4 quarters was when Celtics visited last month. They have a chance to do it tonight.
Paul George (25 points) and Kawhi Leonard (27 points) with 10 FGs each for second straight game. – 12:25 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George saw Kawhi Leonard getting all the dunks against San Antonio last week and wanted to get his own highlight tonight vs. the Spurs. Just threw down a windmill in transition. – 11:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Gregg Popovich is challenging Zach Collins foul on Paul George #WhenInDoubtDunk – 11:15 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 41-25 after 1Q. They entered the game with the worst defensive rating in the NBA, allowing a whopping 120.4 points per 100 possessions.
Kawhi & Paul George combined for 22 points on 9 of 14, with the former ending the period with a buzzer-beater 3. – 11:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight marks 4 straight games of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. First time all season.
Coincidentally, Clippers going for first 4-game win streak all season.
@RikDaddy prepping banner already 😅 – 10:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-SAN starters:
LAC
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Terance Mann
SAS
Keldon Johnson
Keita Bates-Diop Jakob Poeltl
Malaki Branham
Tre Jones – 10:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Surprise
Luke Kennard is starting with Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac tonight vs Spurs. – 10:00 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Last week at this time Clips had lost 9 of 11. As Clips have won 3 straight since, Paul George has seen LAC get better at putting wins away. To Ivica Zubac, growth looks like real urgency.
Zubac today: “Guys were like, OK, it’s getting ridiculous. We got to win some games.” – 1:11 PM
More on this storyline
LeBron James scored 13 points and threw down two thunderous dunks in the span of four-plus minutes to cut a 21-point Clippers lead down to 10 in the fourth quarter Tuesday night. “It was scary,” Clippers star guard Paul George said. “I’ve seen that look in Bron.” -via ESPN / January 25, 2023
Paul George began his new role Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks. After turning over the ball five times in the first half, the seven-time All-Star had zero turnovers in the second half in totaling 21 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 112-98 road victory over Luka Doncic and the Mavs. “It was all about being offensive and getting the defense to swing and react,” said George, who leads the team in scoring (23.1 points per game) and assists (5.3). “It’s our ball movement, getting the ball swung from side to side, playing on the catch and sharing the ball.” -via Bally Sports / January 24, 2023
While 14 of George’s 21 points came after halftime, Lue is confident that the de facto point guard has the ability to get his points and get his teammates involved. Wall, who has not played since Jan. 13, sat out Sunday’s game due to abdominal soreness. “He’s bringing the ball up,” Lue said of George. “So he still has a feel for the game where he doesn’t get lost in the offense.” -via Bally Sports / January 24, 2023