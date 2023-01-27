Live stream: Bucks 85, Pacers 59

The Milwaukee Bucks (31-17) play against the Indiana Pacers (24-26) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 27, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks 85, Indiana Pacers 59 (Q3 11:38)

Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel

Did the Pacers forget to pay their heating bill?

Tony East @TEastNBA

Halftime here in Gainbirdge Fieldhouse. No typos, it’s 85-56 Bucks. They’re on pace for 170.

Milwaukee shot 62.3% from the field and 52% from deep. Only 7 turnovers. Ridiculous offensive half. The Pacers couldn’t stop them. Bennedict Mathurin leads the Pacers with 14 points. – Halftime here in Gainbirdge Fieldhouse. No typos, it’s 85-56 Bucks. They’re on pace for 170.Milwaukee shot 62.3% from the field and 52% from deep. Only 7 turnovers. Ridiculous offensive half. The Pacers couldn’t stop them. Bennedict Mathurin leads the Pacers with 14 points. – 8:07 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Bucks torched the Pacers for 85pts on 62% shooting, lead at half 85-56.

**That’s the most first-half points the Pacers have yielded in NBA franchise history. (Previously: 83, MIL, last season.)

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

HALF: Bucks 85, Pacers 56

– Middleton 17pts/2reb/4ast

– Antetokounmpo 15pts/5reb/4ast

– Holiday 10pts/4reb/3ast

Tony East @TEastNBA

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Bucks have scored 76pts, matching the highest output in any half by a Pacers opponent this season.

Tony East @TEastNBA

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

coming through.😤

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

WEDGIE ALERT

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Tony East @TEastNBA

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jevon Carter with a quick ten points to open the second quarter.

Tony East @TEastNBA

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 45-30.

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers give up 40+ pts in the 1Q in back-to-back games. Bucks shot 59%, made nine 3s and are up 45-30.

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers gave up 46 in the first quarter on Wednesday. That means you can say they “only” gave up 45 today. Another atrocious first quarter for this group, who trails by 15.

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers give 40+ pts in the 1Q in back-to-back games. Bucks shot 58%, made nine 3s and are up 45-30.

Tony East @TEastNBA

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

There it is, a double-digit lead by the Bucks. 38-27. Now the game can begin.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks up, 35-27, with 2:06 left in the first quarter.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks up, 30-27, with 3:11 left in the first quarter.

Tony East @TEastNBA

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Tony East @TEastNBA

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo draws two, dishes it to Joe Ingles, who drives and then throws a little dumpoff pass to Jrue Holiday in the dunker.

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Giannis is scoring at will, responsible for 7 of the Bucks’ first 13 points. And there’s a big contingent of fans here to see him.

Tony East @TEastNBA

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski



Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo with a spin move and a two-hand dunk for the Bucks’ first bucket tonight.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

wholesome content alert‼️

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Pacers say Tyrese Haliburton remains out tonight with left knee and elbow sprains.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Milwaukee (1/2):

Andrew Nembhard – Available (non-COVID illness)

Aaron Nesmith – Available (sore right wrist)

Myles Turner – Available (right ankle sprain)

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Andrew Nembhard is available after missing the last two games with an illness, but he’ll come off the bench.

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Jrue Holiday scored a game-high 35 points and helped lead a Bucks comeback to defeat the Pacers 132-119.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

back at @GainbridgeFH tonight!🔥

let us know where you are watching with #PacersGameNight

Tony East @TEastNBA

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Tony East @TEastNBA

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

pregame the game with @NewAmsterdam vodka!

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

