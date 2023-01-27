Live stream: Bucks 85, Pacers 59

Games

January 27, 2023

By |

Game streams

The Milwaukee Bucks (31-17) play against the Indiana Pacers (24-26) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 27, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks 85, Indiana Pacers 59 (Q3 11:38)

Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Did the Pacers forget to pay their heating bill? pic.twitter.com/K1V10CS4rs

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Season-high 85 points at the half!! pic.twitter.com/bYlZ7OMiU4

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
at the half.
at the half. pic.twitter.com/vVCxHICicV

Tony East @TEastNBA
Halftime here in Gainbirdge Fieldhouse. No typos, it’s 85-56 Bucks. They’re on pace for 170.
Milwaukee shot 62.3% from the field and 52% from deep. Only 7 turnovers. Ridiculous offensive half. The Pacers couldn’t stop them. Bennedict Mathurin leads the Pacers with 14 points. – 8:07 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Bucks torched the Pacers for 85pts on 62% shooting, lead at half 85-56.
**That’s the most first-half points the Pacers have yielded in NBA franchise history. (Previously: 83, MIL, last season.)
They have 13 3s and five players in double figures. – 8:07 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The pass. 🔥
The pass. 🔥 The finish. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kDPghu0bkJ

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks put up 85 points in the first half in Indiana. The lead the Pacers by 29. – 8:06 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
HALF: Bucks 85, Pacers 56
– Middleton 17pts/2reb/4ast
– Antetokounmpo 15pts/5reb/4ast
– Holiday 10pts/4reb/3ast
– Lopez 10pts/5reb/2ast – 8:06 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The @Milwaukee Bucks 85 first half points tonight is a team record for highest scoring half on the road – 8:06 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
reverse, reverse.🔄
reverse, reverse.🔄 T.J. McConnell gets inside and lays it in. pic.twitter.com/I0iqw4jmn0

Tony East @TEastNBA
Bucks have exceeded 80 points in the first half. Still two minutes to go. – 8:02 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
This Giannis crossover, followed by the Turner block, solicited a rare double "Oh!" out of me. pic.twitter.com/C6q74HLpZe

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Bucks have scored 76pts, matching the highest output in any half by a Pacers opponent this season.
Still 3:56 left before halftime. – 7:56 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
This is one of the most impressive displays of shot making I’ve seen from a team live. Bucks hitting post fadeaways, pullups at the eblow, threes, everything. Pacers defense hasn’t been good, but it doesn’t feel as bad as the score suggests. It’s 76-48 with 4 minutes left in 2Q. – 7:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin is getting the full Khris Middleton experience. – 7:56 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
coming through.😤
coming through.😤 Myles Turner drives down the lane for two. pic.twitter.com/SKlX1PHVrv

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
WEDGIE ALERT @NoDunksInc
Grayson Allen at 6:49 in the second quarter on a fadeaway jumper. – 7:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin with the floater.😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/dpcv4oTzTS

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Joe Ingles just got T’d up for arguing for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who tried to take a charge to draw an offensive foul on Myles Turnver. – 7:45 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bulldog with a quick 10 points!! pic.twitter.com/uEsKeBtcC8

Tony East @TEastNBA
Myles Turner goes right through Giannis, and the Bucks bench thinks a foul should have been called. It wasn’t, and Turner gets two points whiel Joe Ingles gets a tech. – 7:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Joe Ingles catches a tech from the #Bucks bench. – 7:44 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jevon Carter with a quick ten points to open the second quarter.
And the Bucks are up, 57-36, with 9:13 left in the first half. – 7:44 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Bucks season high is 23 made threes in a game, which they did against the Pacers last week (and against the Pistons 4 days ago). I am sharing this info now because Milwaukee has already knocked down 11 just 14 minutes into this game. – 7:42 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
after the first.
after the first. pic.twitter.com/cw22EWprKg

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 45-30.
Khris Middleton has nine points and two assists in five minutes off the bench. He led a 15-3 run to close the first quarter. – 7:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
8 of the 10 #Bucks who played in the first quarter scored. They shot 59.3% from the floor. – 7:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers give up 40+ pts in the 1Q in back-to-back games. Bucks shot 59%, made nine 3s and are up 45-30.
Pacers positives were the starts by Turner (9pts) and Duarte (8) — and just two turnovers. – 7:37 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers gave up 46 in the first quarter on Wednesday. That means you can say they “only” gave up 45 today. Another atrocious first quarter for this group, who trails by 15.
Myles Turner leads the Pacers with 9 points. Bucks already have 9 threes. – 7:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers give 40+ pts in the 1Q in back-to-back games. Bucks shot 58%, made nine 3s and are up 45-30.
Pacers positives were the starts by Turner (9pts) and Duarte (8) — and just two turnovers. – 7:36 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
The tiny lineup that was in late during Pacers-Magic, featuring both Oshae Brissett and Terry Taylor, is in again now for the Pacers. They’re searching for answers with Milwaukee in a run. – 7:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton scores 7 in a 12-0 #Bucks run that has them up 42-30 now on the #Pacers7:35 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
There it is, a double-digit lead by the Bucks. 38-27. Now the game can begin.
Bucks already have eight 3s. – 7:34 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks up, 35-27, with 2:06 left in the first quarter.
Khris Middleton has scored five points in a little over two minutes. – 7:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner drills the three at the top of the arc.🏹 pic.twitter.com/VZiU1MPRXS

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner drills the three off the assists from Chris Duarte.🏹 pic.twitter.com/pg5g5XDlSg

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks shooting 63.6% from behind the three-point line to start this one but lead the #Pacers 30-27 with 3:11 to go in the first quarter. Indiana is 4 for 9 – 7:27 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks up, 30-27, with 3:11 left in the first quarter.
Milwaukee is 7-of-11 from deep thus far. Ingles is 2-for-2. Connaughton is 3-for-4. – 7:27 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Will anyone ever miss in this game? After 8 minutes it’s 30-25 Bucks. Both teams shooting well. – 7:26 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Pat Connaughton is really shooting it right now. He had hit seven of nine from 3 in the last two games.
Starts off 3-for-3 from deep tonight. – 7:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton checks in at the 4:43 mark of the first quarter with the #Bucks up 25-22. – 7:24 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Great start for Myles Turner, who has 9 points already. Ankle looks totally fine. – 7:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a quick five points for Chris Duarte.👀
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo draws two, dishes it to Joe Ingles, who drives and then throws a little dumpoff pass to Jrue Holiday in the dunker.
Bucks up, 16-11, with 7:22 left in the first quarter. – 7:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Joe Ingles is tonight’s sixth man for the #Bucks, in for Brook Lopez. – 7:16 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Giannis is scoring at will, responsible for 7 of the Bucks’ first 13 points. And there’s a big contingent of fans here to see him.
Bucks have dominated this series over the last five years. – 7:15 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Giannis just hit a three. Might be one of those nights. Pacers hanging around and trail 13-9. – 7:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks out to a 8-4 early lead vs. the #Pacers thanks to a couple threes from Pat Connaughton.
Before the game Mike Budenholzer said he had no interest in seeing a half from T.J. McConnell like he saw on Jan. 16. So, Jrue Holiday is on the Indy guard. – 7:14 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo with a spin move and a two-hand dunk for the Bucks’ first bucket tonight.
Pat Connaughton followed with a 3. Bucks up, 5-2, early. – 7:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It's time for Bucks basketball!! pic.twitter.com/M6WZZfO9uT

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
wholesome content alert‼️
wholesome content alert‼️ T.J. McConnell spent some time with his son on the court before tonight's game.🥹 pic.twitter.com/ihss64NvEA

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jalen Smith with the jam.🔨 pic.twitter.com/FyMfn8xExj

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pacers say Tyrese Haliburton remains out tonight with left knee and elbow sprains.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Milwaukee (1/2):
Andrew Nembhard – Available (non-COVID illness)
Aaron Nesmith – Available (sore right wrist)
Myles Turner – Available (right ankle sprain)
@orthoindy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/vysZ6AlUMX6:43 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first 5⃣.
first 5⃣. pic.twitter.com/YwTunwqNH7

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Andrew Nembhard is available after missing the last two games with an illness, but he’ll come off the bench.
Pacers starting McConnell, Hield, Duarte, Nesmith and Turner. – 6:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Pregame Pat.
Pregame Pat. 🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/qLDQ3xbFKU

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Isaiah Jackson with the pregame work.👏 pic.twitter.com/I8EUqhqm74

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Work before the work.
Work before the work. 🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/TNJXpNRiEM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton going through his pregame routine, shooting with a black brace on his left sprained elbow. pic.twitter.com/vkhlq23IUp

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue Holiday scored a game-high 35 points and helped lead a Bucks comeback to defeat the Pacers 132-119.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/wMQCuyk5Dd5:52 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
back at @GainbridgeFH tonight!🔥
let us know where you are watching with #PacersGameNight
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/pCxmcYQ2Y55:50 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable, right knee soreness) is expected to play tonight vs. #Pacers5:42 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Coffee in hand.
Coffee in hand. 📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/gJpQmjH4h5

Tony East @TEastNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play against the Pacers tonight, Mike Budenholzer says. – 5:35 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Giannis, who was probable, will play tonight vs Pacers. – 5:34 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
All smiles.
All smiles. 📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/54hiYnCEx8

Tony East @TEastNBA
Myles Turner, Aaron Nesmith, and Andrew Nembhard are all available today, Rick Carlisle said. – 5:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle says center Myles Turner (right ankle) will play tonight vs. the #Bucks5:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner, Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith are all available tonight vs Bucks. – 5:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable, right knee soreness) and Khris Middleton warm up prior to #Bucks v. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/wNAQzpf9VT

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner is out warming up and looks good. He tweaked his right ankle at the end of last game. pic.twitter.com/Mh4bCpWapH

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
🎵this is how we do it, it's friday night.🎵 pic.twitter.com/cTp6xCmTHe

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
The Ringer @ringernba
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
How we stack up against the Pacers.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/G4LCRIYonI4:11 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
nothing better than Friday night hoops at @GainbridgeFH!🏀 pic.twitter.com/0dx1qLOpzA

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Buddy Hield @buddyhield
Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 2:25 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Eastern Conference alternates, per RPR MVP:
1. Jalen Brunson (No. 25 overall)
2. Tyrese Haliburton (28)
3. Jimmy Butler (29)
4. Bam Adebayo (30)
5. Zach LaVine (32) – 2:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
In Photos: Bucks all smiles at shootaround this morning.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points per minute in a single season:
1.04 – Wilt (1962)
0.98 – Harden (2019)
0.97 – Giannis (2020)
0.96 – Embiid (this season) pic.twitter.com/aEiEKnhHvq1:14 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Can Khris figure out what Wes is saying or does he just not want to admit it? 🤣
🎧 @jblaudio pic.twitter.com/ckADjUlWDU1:01 PM

