Live stream: Bucks 85, Pacers 59

The Milwaukee Bucks (31-17) play against the Indiana Pacers (24-26) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 27, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks 85, Indiana Pacers 59 (Q3 11:38)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Did the Pacers forget to pay their heating bill? pic.twitter.com/K1V10CS4rs – 8:12 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Halftime here in Gainbirdge Fieldhouse. No typos, it’s 85-56 Bucks. They’re on pace for 170.
Milwaukee shot 62.3% from the field and 52% from deep. Only 7 turnovers. Ridiculous offensive half. The Pacers couldn’t stop them. Bennedict Mathurin leads the Pacers with 14 points. – 8:07 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Bucks torched the Pacers for 85pts on 62% shooting, lead at half 85-56.
**That’s the most first-half points the Pacers have yielded in NBA franchise history. (Previously: 83, MIL, last season.)
They have 13 3s and five players in double figures. – 8:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks put up 85 points in the first half in Indiana. The lead the Pacers by 29. – 8:06 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The @Milwaukee Bucks 85 first half points tonight is a team record for highest scoring half on the road – 8:06 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
reverse, reverse.🔄
T.J. McConnell gets inside and lays it in. pic.twitter.com/I0iqw4jmn0 – 8:03 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
This Giannis crossover, followed by the Turner block, solicited a rare double “Oh!” out of me. pic.twitter.com/C6q74HLpZe – 7:58 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Bucks have scored 76pts, matching the highest output in any half by a Pacers opponent this season.
Still 3:56 left before halftime. – 7:56 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
This is one of the most impressive displays of shot making I’ve seen from a team live. Bucks hitting post fadeaways, pullups at the eblow, threes, everything. Pacers defense hasn’t been good, but it doesn’t feel as bad as the score suggests. It’s 76-48 with 4 minutes left in 2Q. – 7:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin is getting the full Khris Middleton experience. – 7:56 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
coming through.😤
Myles Turner drives down the lane for two. pic.twitter.com/SKlX1PHVrv – 7:54 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
WEDGIE ALERT @NoDunksInc
Grayson Allen at 6:49 in the second quarter on a fadeaway jumper. – 7:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
after the first.
after the first.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
8 of the 10 #Bucks who played in the first quarter scored. They shot 59.3% from the floor. – 7:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers give up 40+ pts in the 1Q in back-to-back games. Bucks shot 59%, made nine 3s and are up 45-30.
Pacers positives were the starts by Turner (9pts) and Duarte (8) — and just two turnovers. – 7:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers give 40+ pts in the 1Q in back-to-back games. Bucks shot 58%, made nine 3s and are up 45-30.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton scores 7 in a 12-0 #Bucks run that has them up 42-30 now on the #Pacers – 7:35 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
There it is, a double-digit lead by the Bucks. 38-27. Now the game can begin.
Bucks already have eight 3s. – 7:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner drills the three at the top of the arc.🏹 pic.twitter.com/VZiU1MPRXS – 7:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner drills the three off the assists from Chris Duarte.🏹 pic.twitter.com/pg5g5XDlSg – 7:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks shooting 63.6% from behind the three-point line to start this one but lead the #Pacers 30-27 with 3:11 to go in the first quarter. Indiana is 4 for 9 – 7:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton checks in at the 4:43 mark of the first quarter with the #Bucks up 25-22. – 7:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a quick five points for Chris Duarte.👀
watch on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/X7SGBfkUTa
#sponsored pic.twitter.com/y43WlgpeXt – 7:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Joe Ingles is tonight’s sixth man for the #Bucks, in for Brook Lopez. – 7:16 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Giannis is scoring at will, responsible for 7 of the Bucks’ first 13 points. And there’s a big contingent of fans here to see him.
Bucks have dominated this series over the last five years. – 7:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks out to a 8-4 early lead vs. the #Pacers thanks to a couple threes from Pat Connaughton.
Before the game Mike Budenholzer said he had no interest in seeing a half from T.J. McConnell like he saw on Jan. 16. So, Jrue Holiday is on the Indy guard. – 7:14 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
wholesome content alert‼️
T.J. McConnell spent some time with his son on the court before tonight’s game.🥹 pic.twitter.com/ihss64NvEA – 7:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pacers say Tyrese Haliburton remains out tonight with left knee and elbow sprains.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:44 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Milwaukee (1/2):
Andrew Nembhard – Available (non-COVID illness)
Aaron Nesmith – Available (sore right wrist)
Myles Turner – Available (right ankle sprain)
@orthoindy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/vysZ6AlUMX – 6:43 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Andrew Nembhard is available after missing the last two games with an illness, but he’ll come off the bench.
Pacers starting McConnell, Hield, Duarte, Nesmith and Turner. – 6:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton going through his pregame routine, shooting with a black brace on his left sprained elbow. pic.twitter.com/vkhlq23IUp – 5:53 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue Holiday scored a game-high 35 points and helped lead a Bucks comeback to defeat the Pacers 132-119.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/wMQCuyk5Dd – 5:52 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
back at @GainbridgeFH tonight!🔥
let us know where you are watching with #PacersGameNight
back at @GainbridgeFH tonight!🔥
let us know where you are watching with #PacersGameNight
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable, right knee soreness) is expected to play tonight vs. #Pacers – 5:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle says center Myles Turner (right ankle) will play tonight vs. the #Bucks – 5:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner, Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith are all available tonight vs Bucks. – 5:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable, right knee soreness) and Khris Middleton warm up prior to #Bucks v. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/wNAQzpf9VT – 5:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner is out warming up and looks good. He tweaked his right ankle at the end of last game. pic.twitter.com/Mh4bCpWapH – 5:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
🎵this is how we do it, it’s friday night.🎵 pic.twitter.com/cTp6xCmTHe – 5:00 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Sources: Portland has offered Jerami Grant his maximum contract, but no deal has yet been agreed upon. More on the Blazers, Bones Hyland, New Orleans, the Bucks and other intel @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/portland-aimin… – 4:45 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
pregame the game with @NewAmsterdam vodka!
pregame the game with @NewAmsterdam vodka!
before you head to your seats tonight, stop by the bar outside section 19.
The Ringer @ringernba
LeBron and Giannis will be picking their teams BEFORE the All-Star Game, but will they be picking squads in advance or on the spot?
📼: https://t.co/OPtASarx33 pic.twitter.com/12fT5wDJkI – 4:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
How we stack up against the Pacers.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/G4LCRIYonI – 4:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
nothing better than Friday night hoops at @GainbridgeFH!🏀
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks shoot more or less than 50% from three tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/hatfPA20WR – 3:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points per minute in a single season:
1.04 – Wilt (1962)
0.98 – Harden (2019)
0.97 – Giannis (2020)
0.96 – Embiid (this season) pic.twitter.com/aEiEKnhHvq – 1:14 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Can Khris figure out what Wes is saying or does he just not want to admit it? 🤣
🎧 @jblaudio pic.twitter.com/ckADjUlWDU – 1:01 PM
