Live stream: Cavaliers 7, Thunder 12

The Cleveland Cavaliers (30-20) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-25) at Paycom Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 27, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers 7, Oklahoma City Thunder 12 (Q1 07:41)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Royce Young @royceyoung

That possession says so much about OKC — probably like 90% of players are cranking a 3 with five on the shot clock after an offensive rebound, but Giddey was patient, Wiggins made a smart cut and the Thunder got a layup. – That possession says so much about OKC — probably like 90% of players are cranking a 3 with five on the shot clock after an offensive rebound, but Giddey was patient, Wiggins made a smart cut and the Thunder got a layup. – 8:16 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Jaylin Williams with an early 3

The Thunder are 4-0 when Williams makes at least one 3-pointer – Jaylin Williams with an early 3The Thunder are 4-0 when Williams makes at least one 3-pointer – 8:16 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jaylin Williams is very vocal on the court, noticing. that at GL games and at warm ups and right there after the three he yells toward the OKC bench bringing the energy for the Thunder who are on a 12-4 run to start. Timeout Cleveland. – Jaylin Williams is very vocal on the court, noticing. that at GL games and at warm ups and right there after the three he yells toward the OKC bench bringing the energy for the Thunder who are on a 12-4 run to start. Timeout Cleveland. – 8:15 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

That was a really nice hesitation move by SGA. – That was a really nice hesitation move by SGA. – 8:14 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with an and-one finish that carried him into the camera man, and he made sure to pat his back and make sure he was okay. Just a true man of the people. Nicest guy but nasty on the floor with these moves he pulls off to score. – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with an and-one finish that carried him into the camera man, and he made sure to pat his back and make sure he was okay. Just a true man of the people. Nicest guy but nasty on the floor with these moves he pulls off to score. – 8:14 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

What an amazing bounce pass by Josh Giddey to Aaron Wiggins for a nice finish at the rim. I will never get tired of Giddey’s passing. – What an amazing bounce pass by Josh Giddey to Aaron Wiggins for a nice finish at the rim. I will never get tired of Giddey’s passing. – 8:13 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

It’s still pretty funny when Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams are announced in starting lineups back to back. One night the whole team should just be introduced as Jalen (Jaylin) Williams. – It’s still pretty funny when Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams are announced in starting lineups back to back. One night the whole team should just be introduced as Jalen (Jaylin) Williams. – 8:09 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Aaron Wiggins is starting for the Thunder. You know what that means. – Aaron Wiggins is starting for the Thunder. You know what that means. – 7:59 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with

cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/w… – 7:34 PM Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove : Why are #Cavs better than last year despite the same record thru 50 games? How much of an All-Star chance does Darius Garland have? Why is J.B. Bickerstaff the right coach? And the best way to view this team.

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

In the middle of a three game homestead, @Jay_MWilliams_

and @NickAGallo highlight the Thunder’s team connection and readiness ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Cavaliers.

❝We have to go in there, play our game, play together as a team, and be ready from the jump.❞ 7:30 PM In the middle of a three game homestead, @Jay_MWilliams_and @NickAGallo highlight the Thunder’s team connection and readiness ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Cavaliers.❝We have to go in there, play our game, play together as a team, and be ready from the jump.❞ pic.twitter.com/NZWI2De4pm

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Kenrich Williams is reading the program pregame “it’s a good read” he told me 6:53 PM Kenrich Williams is reading the program pregame “it’s a good read” he told me pic.twitter.com/lH15OFc82Q

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jaylin Williams just challenged Josh Giddey to dunk after Giddey finished warm ups “two hands two foot?!” Grant Gibbs had the same reaction I did in my head “oooo”. Josh did the Dunk and walked off. Jaylin said if Giddey pulls that out, he needs to hang on the rim next time. – Jaylin Williams just challenged Josh Giddey to dunk after Giddey finished warm ups “two hands two foot?!” Grant Gibbs had the same reaction I did in my head “oooo”. Josh did the Dunk and walked off. Jaylin said if Giddey pulls that out, he needs to hang on the rim next time. – 6:32 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault on Ousmane Dieng: “He was on such a good track prior to getting hurt… Clearly, he’s shown what he’s capable of. I thought he did great work (with his rehab).” – Mark Daigneault on Ousmane Dieng: “He was on such a good track prior to getting hurt… Clearly, he’s shown what he’s capable of. I thought he did great work (with his rehab).” – 6:30 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

When asked about Lu Dort’s absence from tonight’s game, Mark Daigneault praised his value to the team:

“If Lu missing wasn’t a void, we wouldn’t play him 30+ minutes.” – When asked about Lu Dort’s absence from tonight’s game, Mark Daigneault praised his value to the team:“If Lu missing wasn’t a void, we wouldn’t play him 30+ minutes.” – 6:28 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Isaiah Joe and Tre Mann getting ready for tonight 5:56 PM Isaiah Joe and Tre Mann getting ready for tonight pic.twitter.com/byDdibTgid

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Donovan Mitchell (left groin strain) is doubtful for tonight’s game vs. Thunder – Donovan Mitchell (left groin strain) is doubtful for tonight’s game vs. Thunder – 4:25 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Donovan Mitchell (left groin strain) is doubtful for tonight against the Thunder. 3:46 PM Donovan Mitchell (left groin strain) is doubtful for tonight against the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/SkmAYDpp25

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

As the Thunder prepares to host the Cavaliers, some of the areas of focus lie on the defensive end including a heavy emphasis on boxing out and not allowing second chance points.

@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson breakdown the matchup in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 3:33 PM As the Thunder prepares to host the Cavaliers, some of the areas of focus lie on the defensive end including a heavy emphasis on boxing out and not allowing second chance points.@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson breakdown the matchup in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/Pnpm45yGvU

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

James Dolan, on WFAN, if the “meddlesome” version of James Dolan would have forced his front office to make a trade for Donovan Mitchell? “Not in the last 10 years.”

Dolan says his views have changed, and that he has to leave the decision making to the decision makers he’s hired – James Dolan, on WFAN, if the “meddlesome” version of James Dolan would have forced his front office to make a trade for Donovan Mitchell? “Not in the last 10 years.”Dolan says his views have changed, and that he has to leave the decision making to the decision makers he’s hired – 3:26 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham



Ricky Rubio (injury management) and Kevin Love (back) are out. – #Cavs list Donovan Mitchell (groin) as doubtful to play tonight in Oklahoma City.Ricky Rubio (injury management) and Kevin Love (back) are out. – 2:30 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

After tonight the After tonight the #Cavs will have just one more game outside the Eastern Time Zone the rest of the season (Feb. 10 in New Orleans). Pretty significant for them that the only time they’re west of Cleveland after the All-Star break is for two games in Atlanta. – 2:15 PM