Live stream: Cavaliers 7, Thunder 12

The Cleveland Cavaliers (30-20) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-25) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 27, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers 7, Oklahoma City Thunder 12 (Q1 07:41)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Royce Young @royceyoung
That possession says so much about OKC — probably like 90% of players are cranking a 3 with five on the shot clock after an offensive rebound, but Giddey was patient, Wiggins made a smart cut and the Thunder got a layup. – 8:16 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jaylin Williams with an early 3
The Thunder are 4-0 when Williams makes at least one 3-pointer – 8:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jaylin Williams is very vocal on the court, noticing. that at GL games and at warm ups and right there after the three he yells toward the OKC bench bringing the energy for the Thunder who are on a 12-4 run to start. Timeout Cleveland. – 8:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with an and-one finish that carried him into the camera man, and he made sure to pat his back and make sure he was okay. Just a true man of the people. Nicest guy but nasty on the floor with these moves he pulls off to score. – 8:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
What an amazing bounce pass by Josh Giddey to Aaron Wiggins for a nice finish at the rim. I will never get tired of Giddey’s passing. – 8:13 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
It’s still pretty funny when Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams are announced in starting lineups back to back. One night the whole team should just be introduced as Jalen (Jaylin) Williams. – 8:09 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins is starting for the Thunder. You know what that means. – 7:59 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Friday Night Line!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/WfOk2pY5SH – 7:57 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, LeVert, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Thunder. – 7:41 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove: Why are #Cavs better than last year despite the same record thru 50 games? How much of an All-Star chance does Darius Garland have? Why is J.B. Bickerstaff the right coach? And the best way to view this team.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/w… – 7:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
In the middle of a three game homestead, @Jay_MWilliams_
and @NickAGallo highlight the Thunder’s team connection and readiness ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Cavaliers.
❝We have to go in there, play our game, play together as a team, and be ready from the jump.❞ pic.twitter.com/NZWI2De4pm – 7:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝Shai you just made our Birthday!❞ 🥹
City Nights Autographs presented by @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/YBoxqsodr6 – 7:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams – 7:14 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (groin) is OUT tonight against Oklahoma City, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. – 6:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kenrich Williams is reading the program pregame “it’s a good read” he told me pic.twitter.com/lH15OFc82Q – 6:53 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Luke Walton pic.twitter.com/rN8ZDs5akz – 6:52 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting warmed up for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/145RwjTeAL – 6:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jaylin Williams just challenged Josh Giddey to dunk after Giddey finished warm ups “two hands two foot?!” Grant Gibbs had the same reaction I did in my head “oooo”. Josh did the Dunk and walked off. Jaylin said if Giddey pulls that out, he needs to hang on the rim next time. – 6:32 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Ousmane Dieng: “He was on such a good track prior to getting hurt… Clearly, he’s shown what he’s capable of. I thought he did great work (with his rehab).” – 6:30 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
When asked about Lu Dort’s absence from tonight’s game, Mark Daigneault praised his value to the team:
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Friday fitted in OKC.
@stockx | #ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/CB1c276VfG – 6:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Isaiah Joe and Tre Mann getting ready for tonight pic.twitter.com/byDdibTgid – 5:56 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Donovan Mitchell (left groin strain) is doubtful for tonight’s game vs. Thunder – 4:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Donovan Mitchell (left groin strain) is doubtful for tonight against the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/SkmAYDpp25 – 3:46 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
As the Thunder prepares to host the Cavaliers, some of the areas of focus lie on the defensive end including a heavy emphasis on boxing out and not allowing second chance points.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson breakdown the matchup in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/Pnpm45yGvU – 3:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Dolan, on WFAN, if the “meddlesome” version of James Dolan would have forced his front office to make a trade for Donovan Mitchell? “Not in the last 10 years.”
Dolan says his views have changed, and that he has to leave the decision making to the decision makers he’s hired – 3:26 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (groin) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game in OKC.
Kevin Love (back spasms) and Ricky Rubio (injury management) are out. – 2:33 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list Donovan Mitchell (groin) as doubtful to play tonight in Oklahoma City.
Ricky Rubio (injury management) and Kevin Love (back) are out. – 2:30 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
After tonight the #Cavs will have just one more game outside the Eastern Time Zone the rest of the season (Feb. 10 in New Orleans). Pretty significant for them that the only time they’re west of Cleveland after the All-Star break is for two games in Atlanta. – 2:15 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Western All-Star reserves, per RPR MVP:
Backcourt: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 5 overall)
Backcourt: Damian Lillard (9)
Frontcourt: Anthony Davis (8)
Frontcourt: Domantas Sabonis (11)
Frontcourt: Lauri Markkanen (15)
Wildcard: Ja Morant (14)
Wildcard: Devin Booker (24) pic.twitter.com/ZbBGtCAaPo – 2:13 PM
