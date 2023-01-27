Cavaliers vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

January 27, 2023- by

By

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $5,017,023 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $6,235,031 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 27, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jonathan Feigen
@Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets insider: Point guard deficiency bites Houston in loss to Cleveland ift.tt/ZXLDdCg4:19 AM
BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
The #NBAAllStar  Eastern Conference starters for 2023 are set 👀⭐️
🇺🇸 Kyrie Irving
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo (C)
🇺🇸 Donovan Mitchell
🇺🇸 Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/Wx7XGir6K72:13 AM

Chris Fedor
@ChrisFedor
“I should be an All-Star”
#Cavs Darius Garland told @clevelanddotcom he belongs in Salt Lake City for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game with teammate Donovan Mitchell. But will the NBA coaches agree? It’s a complicated question. Numbers are working against him
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/d…2:11 AM

