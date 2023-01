Darius Garland: 'I should be an All-Star'

In nine games this month, Okoro is shooting a staggering 62.5% from long range. Four times in the last six he has canned multiple triples — a feat he reached just four times in the first 40 contests. During Wednesday’s hard-fought loss in Memphis, Okoro went 6 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from deep, matching his season-high with 17 points. “It’s super fun to see him knock some shots down,” Garland said. “We always talk about his work ethic. Of course, it was going to show. Doesn’t matter if it’s gameday, shootaround, practice, he’s on the same regimen every day. The work is paying off. We see it every day. Going to keep having him sit in the corner and when he’s open, we’re going to keep giving it to him. He shoots it with confidence, and we believe in him because of the work ethic he has. We want him to shoot it every time he gets it — when he’s open.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / January 20, 2023