Darius Garland: 'I should be an All-Star'

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland wants to be an All-Star again — and believes he deserves a spot on the team alongside backcourt mate Donovan Mitchell. “I should be an All-Star,” Garland told cleveland.com Thursday morning following shootaround at Houston’s Toyota Center. “My numbers are kind of similar to last year. We’re a lot better as a team this year. We have aspirations for the playoffs and we’re in as of now. Why wouldn’t I be an All-Star?”
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
How would you rank these guards by their ability today?
Darius Garland
Jrue Holiday
Kyrie Irving
De’Aaron Fox
Trae Young – 5:43 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
“I should be an All-Star”
#Cavs Darius Garland told @clevelanddotcom he belongs in Salt Lake City for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game with teammate Donovan Mitchell. But will the NBA coaches agree? It’s a complicated question. Numbers are working against him
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The #Cavs two birthday cakes in the locker room — one for Darius Garland and one for Isaac Okoro — were completely melted and gross by the time the team left. Jarrett Allen looked at them, considered it briefly and then shook his head. But, hey, it’s the thought that counts. – 11:17 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
After shootaround this morning I asked #Cavs Darius Garland how he wanted to celebrate his 23rd birthday. He didn’t even hesitate. He told me, “Hopefully with a win. It’s all that matters.”
He got his wish.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The #Cavs two birthday cakes in the locker room — one for Darius Garland and one for Isaac Okoro — we’re completely melted and gross by the time the team left. Jarrett Allen looked at them, considered it briefly and then shook his head. But, hey, it’s the thought that counts. – 11:13 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Darius Garland, the birthday boy, helps the Cavs to a win over the Rockets in Houston! #Cavs cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/d… – 10:25 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs took care of business tonight in Houston, beating the Rockets 113-95. Needed to get a win on the road with their road struggles this season. Cavs forced 22 turnovers and scored 40 points off turnovers.
Darius Garland: 26 pts, 9 assists
Evan Mobley: 21 pts, 10 boards – 10:16 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Good first half for the #Cavs as they lead the Rockets 74-48. Shot 56.5% from the field and 58.3% from 3. They also scored 24 points off the Rockets’ 11 turnovers.
Evan Mobley has a team-high 18 pts and 7 boards. Darius Garland has 15 pts and 6 assists. – 9:12 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Birthday boy Darius Garland is off to a terrific start early on here for #Cavs. – 8:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell finished second among the player voting for the All-Star Game behind Kyrie Irving. Mitchell finished with 117 total player votes.
Darius Garland finished seventh in that category, gathering 29 player votes. – 8:13 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, LeVert, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight in Houston. – 7:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Kyrie Irving being named an East All-Star starter is going to hurt #Cavs Darius Garland’s chances at being a reserve. Irving would’ve been one of the fringe reserves. – 7:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
How important has IQ been to the Knicks?
Highest individual plus/minus among Eastern Conference players since the end of December:
1. Immanuel Quickley: +89
2. Tobias Harris: +86
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: +84
4. Joel Embiid: +83
5. Darius Garland: +80 – 2:56 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland is 23 years old today. Isaac Okoro is 22. Garland says to me this morning at shootaround, “I feel old.” 🤦🏻♂️ – 2:18 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Wish Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland a happy 23rd birthday! Photo: AP #Cavs pic.twitter.com/MU2fyIBnhN – 1:16 PM
“I haven’t been thinking about it,” Garland told cleveland.com. “Just coming out here and hooping. But it would mean a lot. Another All-Star appearance would be super cool. It would mean a lot to make it two times in a row. It’s not up to me though.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / January 27, 2023
In nine games this month, Okoro is shooting a staggering 62.5% from long range. Four times in the last six he has canned multiple triples — a feat he reached just four times in the first 40 contests. During Wednesday’s hard-fought loss in Memphis, Okoro went 6 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from deep, matching his season-high with 17 points. “It’s super fun to see him knock some shots down,” Garland said. “We always talk about his work ethic. Of course, it was going to show. Doesn’t matter if it’s gameday, shootaround, practice, he’s on the same regimen every day. The work is paying off. We see it every day. Going to keep having him sit in the corner and when he’s open, we’re going to keep giving it to him. He shoots it with confidence, and we believe in him because of the work ethic he has. We want him to shoot it every time he gets it — when he’s open.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / January 20, 2023